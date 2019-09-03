EMass. girls’ soccer preview: Players to watch

Catherine Barry, Tabor — Already committed to South Carolina, the senior forward from Hingham is Tabor’s career leader in goals (60). A team captain, she participated in a national all-star tournament this summer in Florida with 40 of the best high school players in the country.

The kickoff of the 2019 girls’ soccer season marks the return of seven players who earned Globe All-Scholastic honors from Eastern Massachusetts, in addition to Tabor’s Catherine Barry, the Independent School League MVP. Here’s a list of players that merit attention.

Winchester’s Hannah Curtin (right) has distinguished herself as a player to watch heading into 2019.

Amanda Caldarelli, Stoneham — Described by Stoneham coach Sharon Chapman as one who “makes everyone around her a better player,” the Marist College-bound senior is the reigning Middlesex-Freedom MVP.

Advertisement

Samantha Caldarelli, Stoneham — Like her twin sister, Caldarelli has committed to play at Marist next year. “Every year she gains in strength and confidence and she has always been our leading goal scorer,” said coach Sharon Chapman.

Hannah Curtin, Winchester — As a sophomore, she had 25 goals and 12 assists in earning MVP honors in the Middlesex-Liberty for the D2 state champs. “She has all the tools to be one of the best players in the country,” said Winchester coach Rick Emmanuel. “The future is very, very bright for her.”

Ally Giovino, Westford — The reigning MVP in the Dual County League netted 23 goals and 10 assists last season for the Grey Ghosts. The Colgate commit is dynamic on and off the ball and is great at creating space for her teammates on offense.

Mia Han, Austin Prep — As a junior, she tallied 18 goals and 13 assists for the Cougars (20-3-0). “She is the hub of our wheel,” said coach Tim Phelan. “She’s an exceptional two-way player, she leads by example and is probably a better person than she is a soccer player.” Han is coming off an ankle injury, which she suffered this summer.

Advertisement

Dasa Hase, Manchester Essex — Her sophomore campaign consisted of 19 goals and 24 assists in the Hornets’ run to the D4 North final.

King Philip’s Avery Snead looks to score during Saturday’s Eastern Massachusetts soccer jamboree at Medway High School. (Gary Higgins/The Boston Globe)

Avery Snead, King Philip — The 2018 Hockomock MVP tallied 18 goals and 14 assists for the Warriors last season. “Avery is a natural born leader, her actions lead and motivate the team,” said coach Gary Pichel of the Providence commit.

Alexi Vaillancourt, Millis — The Globe’s reigning D4 Player of the Year, Vaillancourt collected 12 goals and four assists for the state champions.

Kristi Vierra, Norwell — A two-time All-American for the defending D3 champs, the Wake Forest commit tallied 30 goals and 10 assists last season for the Clippers.

ethan nash

Ethan can be reached at ethan.nash@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ethan_nash15.