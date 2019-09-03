No. 2 St. John’s Prep blanks Masconomet in boys’ soccer opener

Waterman made five saves. Crowell said depth was key for his team, which wore down the 11th-ranked Chieftains.

But sophomore Joey Waterman might have grabbed an early edge Tuesday afternoon, posting a shutout in a season-opening 3-0 nonleague victory over Masconomet Regional for the second-ranked Eagles in Danvers.

St. John’s Prep coach Dave Crowell said there’s a ongoing battle at the goalie position.

‘‘We used a lot of players today, and a lot of players who were JV last year,’’ said the coach. ‘‘I felt they could compete. And they really stepped up and our depth is going to help us all year.’’

The first half was tightly played before senior captain Gabe Najim opened the scoring with just a few minutes remaining before the break.

‘‘I think that goal got our confidence up a bit, and we broke them down as the game went on,’’ Crowell said. ‘‘In the second half our depth came in and we broke it open.’’

Zach Davis, another senior captain, added a goal and an assist, and junior Evan Hannibal scored his first varsity goal.

It was as solid a season-opening matchup as there was in EMass on Tuesday, and Crowell said Masconomet was ‘‘as usual, very hard-working and very organized, just a strong team overall.”

‘‘We felt we had a little more quality and a little more depth.’’

Dedham 3, Hopkinton 0 — Diego Vasallo made three saves in his shutout victory for the Marauders (1-0).

Dover-Sherborn 5, Westwood 2 — Senior captain Adam Fam scored two goals for the Raiders (1-0).

Fairhaven 2, Bishop Stang 0 — Senior Kalvin Garcia had two goals, one in each half, for the Blue Devils (1-0) in their opener.

North Andover 3, Methuen 0 — Senior forward Jimmy Boyle carried the Scarlet Knights (1-0) with two goals and an assist.

Norwell 1, Hingham 1 — Senior forward Nick Lynch scored for Hingham early in the second half, but Norwell responded four minutes later in the teams’ season opener.

Shawsheen 1, Greater Lowell 0 — Senior captain Dan Archibald scored the game’s only goal for the Rams (1-0) off an assist from junior Anthony Papa with less than four minutes left in their Commonwealth Conference opener. Adam Kearns earned the shutout with 10 saves in his first varsity start.

West Bridgewater 6, St. John Paul II 1 — Junior Aidan Wells had a hat trick for the Wildcats in their season opener.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 5, Hamilton-Wenham 2 — Senior captain Cailyn Wesley netted three goals for host Fenwick.

Ipswich 4, Peabody 0 — Junior Rowan Galanis scored two goals in the first half for the Tigers (1-0) and senior captain Heather Milano added two assists.

Marshfield 1, Plymouth South 0 — Senior midfielder Caroline Pozerski scored with 1:26 left to lift the Rams (1-0).

Pembroke 3, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Pembroke built a 2-0 lead in the second half and held on for the victory. Nicole Clack and Joli Flamos scored a goal apiece for Whitman-Hanson.

Boys’ golf

Bellingham 293, Norwood 255 — Junior Jared Shea shot a 38 for the victorious Mustangs (1-0) on the par-36 Norwood Country Club course.

Bishop Fenwick 189, Lowell Catholic 138 — Seniors Jake Murphy, Nicholas Muzi, and Thomas Estella had solid showings for the Crusaders at the Meadow Golf Course in Peabody.

Bourne 128, Seekonk 68 — Eighth-grader Mya Murphy led the Canalmen (1-0) with 28 points at Brookside Club.

Braintree 93, Needham 88 — The Wamps were led in their season opener by senior Frank Mahoney, who shot a 1-under 36 at Needham Country Club.

Bridgewater-Raynham 256, Barnstable 258 — Senior Ryan Hackenson led the way for the Trojans, shooting a 42 at Hyannis Golf Course.

Durfee 105, Bishop Connolly 91 — Nathan Tho shot a 4-over 41 at Fall River Country Club for the Hilltoppers (1-0) in their season opener.

Framingham 92, Natick 65 — Junior Trey Connolly led the Eagles (1-0) with a 3-over-par 35 at the Sassamon Trace Golf Club.

Hanover 261, Pembroke 275 — Juniors Jack Daly and Gavin Graybill shot 38 and 39, respectively, for the Indians at Harmon Golf Club.

Newburyport 148, Hamilton-Wenham 92 — Junior Sam Lyman had 33 points for the Clippers at Rowley Country Club.

St. Marys 197, Cardinal Spellman 130 — Sophomore Aidan Emmerich shot 1-under 35 at D.W Field to lead the Spartans.

Medfield 246, Medway 264 — Sophomore Henry Reilly (36) was a medalist for the victorious Warriors.

Girls’ soccer

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Middleborough 1 — Freshman Lily Ford scored in the first half, assisted by senior captain Rosalie Daryanani, as Bridgewater-Raynham and Middleborough played to a draw.

Dover-Sherborn 5, Westwood 0 — Alexis Rapo and Annie Parizeau scored two goals apiece for the Raiders (1-0).

Essex Tech 1, Mystic Valley 0 — Junior Emily Enes scored the decisive goal for the Aggies (1-0) off an assist from fellow junior Hope Miller.

Holliston 4, Norton 1 — Sophomore Mia Luisi had a goal and an assist for the Panthers (1-0).

North Andover 8, Methuen 0 — Junior Katie Wojcik scored her first two varsity goals for the Scarlet Knights.

Oliver Ames 3, Brockton 0 — Senior Erin Holmberg netted two goals for the Tigers (1-0) and senior Abby Hodges added one of her own.

St. Marys 4, Lynn Classical 0 — The Spartans (1-0) won their Lynn City Tournament game thanks to a big day from senior Kayla Demers and Gaby Diaz, who had two goals and two assists apiece.

Girls’ swimming

Walpole 95, Notre Dame (Hingham) 91 — Sophomore Amanda Melish led Walpole with a sectional-qualifying 281.40 points in a season-opening win.

Girls’ volleyball

Brockton 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Senior Malia Shields had 13 service points and senior Mirsha Pierre added 12 digs for the Boxers.

Old Rochester 3, Sturgis West 0 — Sophomore Maggie Brogioli led the way for the Bulldogs (1-0) with eight kills and five aces. Kailee Rodrigues totaled 15 assists and Lexie Vanderpol added 11 aces in the win.

Ursuline 3, Norfolk Aggie 0 — Senior Caroline Afonso led the way for the Lady Bears (1-0) with 10 kills and four aces.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.