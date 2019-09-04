Bishop Feehan edges Marshfield, 2-1, in girls’ soccer

“Marshfield is a very good team, they’re going to give a lot of teams some from trouble,’’ said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. “Now, we’re just trying to get better every week. We’re playing a lot of good teams this year.”

With less than a minute to go, the Shamrocks won back possession and passed to Grace Robison in central midfield. Robison played the ball through to Goodman, who cut in from the left and lofted the ball just over the reach of Marshfield goalie Katie McNeil.

It took a flash of late-game heroics from senior captain Hailey Goodman, but the 20th-ranked Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer team pulled out a 2-1 nonleague win against visiting Marshfield in Attleboro Wednesday.

The first half was largely a back-and-forth affair with both teams netting once before the break, and McNeil (12 saves) was a stalwart between the sticks. The game started to open up in the second half with tired legs setting in.

‘‘We had three great chances to win in the last 15 minutes and couldn’t capitalize,’’ said Silva.

Concord-Carlisle 6, Waltham 0 — Sophomore Sarah Creamer scored two goals in her varsity debut, and junior Gracie Simpson scored her first varsity goal in a ocnvincing win for the Patriots.

Everett 3, OBryant 1 — Second half goals from seniors Carolann Cardiale, Ashley Tejada, and freshman Lamiah Wyzard led the way for the Crimson (1-0).

King Philip 5, Walpole 0 — Senior striker Chloe Layne (1 goal, 3 assists) led the way as the Warriors (1-0) topped the Rebels (0-1).

Masconomet 5, Lynnfield 3 — The Chieftains (1-0) overcame a two-goal deficit in the first half led by two goals a piece from Morgan Bovardi and Elena Lindonen.

New Bedford 1, Taunton 0 — Sophomore Tari Pereira scored the lone goal for the Whalers (1-0).

Newburyport 6, Triton 2 — Senior Cricket Good scored a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes for the host Clippers (1-0).

Newton South 4, Weston 0 — Freshmen trio Bria Abbiati, Luka Marceau, and Margot Madison each scored once in the Lions (1-0) season opener.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Canton 1 — Senior Shannon Levangie had a hat trick, and sophomore Julia Bertarelli added 2 goals for the Lady Cougars (1-0) in the victory.

Somerset Berkley 10, Wareham 1 — Alex Cook, Ashlyn Aguiar, and Brooke Sullivan each tallied a pair of goals for the visiting Raiders (1-0).

Stoughton 3, North Quincy 1 — Freshman Shayla Ford tallied 2 goals and an assist for the host Black Knights (1-0).

Ursuline 4, Sharon 0 — Six saves and a clean sheat from Nikki Olson and a hat trick from Kelly Cheevers guided the Bears to a convincing victory.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Plymouth South 0 — Sophomore Olivia Borgen netted a hat trick to lead the host Panthers (1-0).

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 5, Swampscott 0 — Senior captain Cailyn Wesley netted her second hat trick in two days for Fenwick (2-0).

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, West Bridgewater 1 — The Trojans (1-0) netted three unanswered goals in the second half highlighted by a pair from senior Coleen Campbell.

Hopkinton 3, Medfield 1 — The Hillers (1-0) were led by goals from seniors Cami MacDonald, Alyssa McIntyre, and Megan White in the victory.

Somerset Berkley 14, Wareham 0 — Senior Lucas Crook (6 goals) and junior Cami Crook (5 goals) powered the defending D1 state champion and top-ranked Raiders Raiders (1-0) in the season opener.

Ursuline 1, Bellingham 0 — Sophomore Meg Foley scored the lone goal for the lady Bears (1-0) in the second half.

Westwood 2, Holliston 0 — Juniors Abby Crowley and Kathleen Reissfelder each had a goal for the lady Wolverines (1-0) in their season opener. Sophomore Amelia Cogan was dominant in net getting the shutout and totaling 5 saves.

Boys’ golf

Bridgewater-Raynham 11.5, Bristol-Plymouth 0.5 — Senior Ryan Hackenson carded a 2-under par 34 for the Trojans (2-0).

Hingham 232, Plymouth North 239 — Luke McDonald shot an even par 34 for the Habormen (1-0) at Plymouth Country Club.

Hopkinton 229, Norton 263 — Returning Boston Globe All-Scholastic Matt Epstein shot a 34 at the par-36 Hopkinton Country Club, leading the Hillers to a 2-0 record.

Monomoy 315, Nauset 274 — Captain Will Campbell carded a 1-under-par 35 for the Warriors.

Plymouth South 256, Quincy 318 — Junior captain Nolan Skaggs shot a 39 to lead the Panthers at Waverley Oaks.

St. Marys 152, Arlington Catholic 120 — Sophomore Aiden Emmerich led the way for the Spartans shooting 2 over par at Winchester Country Club.

Westwood 238, Dover-Sherborn 259 — Junior Ethan Blonder shot 37 on a par 35 to lead the Wolverines (2-0) over the Raiders.

Xaverian 234, BC High 239 — Captains Eric Boulger and Joseph Lenane each fired 1-over-par 37s at Wollaston CC.

Boys’ soccer

Bedford 2, Westford 0 — Marcus Voss and Collens Jumelle each scored for the 15th-ranked Buccaneers (1-0).

Cohasset 2, Sandwich 0 — Sophomore Lucas Federle (1 goal, 1 assist) and senior Jack Simmons (1 goal) paced the Skippers (1-0) in the season opener.

Georgetown 3, Amesbury 2 — Kenneth Laurent netted a hat trick for his first career varsity goals, leading the host Royals (1-0) in a Cape Ann League matchup.

Greater New Bedford 4, Case 2 — Dominek Borden netted two goals to pace the Bears (1-0).

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Wayland 0 — Joe Akisik and three others scored for the Warriors in a victory in their home opener.

Masconomet 3, Lynnfield 1 — The Chieftans didn’t look back after Aiden Guavain’s first-half goal broke a 1-1 tie.

Newburyport 4, Triton 0 — Senior captain Tyler Koglin tallied a goal and led the defense as the Clippers (1-0) topped the Vikings (0-1).

Pentucket 1, North Reading 0 — Senior captain Jake Correnti scored the lone goal in the 39th minute for the host Sachems (1-0).

Whitman-Hanson 5, Plymouth South 1 — Adam Milewski, Brendan Nehiley, Jason Brodeur, Jayden Stafford, and Peyton Collins each scored for the visiting Panthers (1-0).

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, New Bedford 2 — Junior Alyssa Storm had 34 assists for the Lady Cardinals (1-0) in their comeback win.

Lynn Classical 3, Winthrop 1 — The Lady Rams (1-0) started the season off on the right foot with help from junior Cherish Nwoko and senior Vanessa Oscar, who each had 9 and 7 kills respectively.

North Reading 3, Georgetown 1 — Junior middle blocker Inga Plavina tallied six kills and an ace to lead the Hornets (1-0) to a win over the Royals (0-1).

Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 0 — Sophomore Mickenna Soucy was a perfect 16/16 passing on the day, and added 13 digs for the Lady Bulldogs (2-0). Junior Kailee Rodrigues had 19 assists while only playing 2 sets.

Somerset Berkley 3, Wareham 0 — Senior captains Jessica Albin (5 kills, 6 digs) and Kaylin Gibbons (11 assists, 12 service points) led the way for the Raiders (1-0) in the home opener.

South Shore Voc-Tech 3, Avon 1 — The Vikings (1-0) dropped the first set of the match but rallied to win the next three behind the strong play of junior Evelyn McCann (9 kills).

