EMass field hockey: Players to Watch

The Globe’s 2018 Players of the Year, Megan Salsinha (Somerset Berkley) and Shelby Dunn (Dennis-Yarmouth), have moved on. But there will be no talent dropoff this fall. There are six returning Globe All-Scholastic selections and many more up-and-coming players set for breakout seasons. Here are 11 that make our list.

Hannah Cuff, Central Catholic – The Andover resident started for the Phillips Academy team that was undefeated (17-0) last season en route to its third New England Class A Prep title in four seasons. She transferred to Central for her junior year.

Lucas Crook, Somerset Berkle y – A three-time South Coast Conference all-star and returning Globe All-Scholastic, Crook scored 29 goals and recorded 36 assists en route to the Raiders’ first state title last season.

Claire Danahy, Chelmsford — The University of Massachusetts recruit is a two-Merrimack Valley Conference selection and returning Globe All-Scholastic. She led the Lions to the D1 North semis.

Katie Devine, Lexington, junior – The defensive-minded junior midfielder was a two-way force for the Minutemen in 2018. A Middlesex League all-star, she has impressed in preseason scrimmages.

Emma Donahue, Belmont, senior – The senior was key for the Marauders in the backfield last season, helping them to a 12-4 regular season and the D1 North quarterfinals. In March, Donahue committed to play at Merrimack.

Mak Graves, Masconomet, senior – A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the Northeastern-bound senior led the Chietains to the D1 North title last year, scoring 13 goals and picking 14 assists.

Amanda Lewandowski , Franklin – The junior emerged during Franklin’s voyage to the D1 South semifinals, scoring 5 of her 13 goals in the postseason.

Hanna Medwar, Andover – A returning Globe All-Scholastic, Medwar led the Golden Warriors offense in 2018 with 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists) and coach Maureen Noone expects contribute even more this season from the junior.

Mia Salah, Gloucester – The returning Globe All-Scholastic shattered the program’s scoring records as a freshman and sophomore. Coach Lauren Riley-Gove is hopeful the forward will get back on track as she works her way back from off-season surgery.

Sydney Scales, Walpole – The Boston College lacrosse commit returns to a Porker squad that reached the D1 South final.

Sandwich’s Macey White (right) defends against Dennis-Yarmouth scoring chance in a game last year. White has started for Sandwich since she was an eighth grader. (Julia Cumes/The Boston Globe)

Macey White, Sandwich – The returning Globe All-Scholastic has started for the Blue Knights since eighth grade and has led the team in scoring in each of her high school seasons.

