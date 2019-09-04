2019 EMass football: Players to watch

Wes Rockett (St. John’s Prep), Jake McElroy (North Andover), Matt McCarthy (Danvers), and the rest of the Globe’s 2018 Players of the Year have graduated. But every season, players emerge, soaring to starring roles. Who’s next? To kick off the season, here are 22 names that merit attention. And undoubtedly, there will many more.

A Globe All-Scholastic as a junior, when he totaled 1,742 yards from scrimmage (1,157 receiving, 585 rushing), Aylward had 14 total touchdowns to help the Redmen advance to the Division 3 Super Bowl.

David Cifuentes Bishop Fenwick

The reigning Catholic Central Large MVP rushed for 945 yards — at 8.6 yards per carry — and scored 19 touchdowns en route to a 9-2 season and an All-Scholastic selection as a junior.

Ademola Faleye Brockton

The Boxers have a pair of weapons on the outside for junior QB Devonte Medley, with 6-foot-4-inch wide receiver Nayvon Reid lining up opposite Faleye, a 6-6, 210-pound senior blessed with speed and great hands.

Freddy Gabin North Andover

The junior broke out in Week 4 last season and finished with 955 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Expect even more with his increased role for the reigning Division 2 state champions.

Caleb Fauria Bishop Feehan

Committed to Colorado just like his father, former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, the 6-5, 240-pound senior will play both tight end and defensive end for a Shamrocks team that has its sights set on a deep run in the Division 3 South postseason.

Cole Finney Hingham

The 6-6, 235-pound wide receiver/defensive end (headed to Duke) has to be accounted for on both sides of the ball for a Harbormen team that will be looking to get back to the Division 3 South final.

Ryan Halliday King Philip

The senior back was the featured player offensively for the Warriors last season, rushing for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns as the program made its third straight appearance in the D2 Super Bowl.

Vinnie Holmes Mansfield

The hard-hitting senior linebacker racked up 92 tackles — including 41 solo and 10 tackles for a loss — for the Hornets last year. Oh, and he scored eight touchdowns, too.

Graham Inzana Swampscott

He passed for 2,555 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior and has most of his top targets back this season.

Geoffrey Jamiel Dennis-Yarmouth

Regarded as one of the top receivers in the state, the junior made 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2018 and will be utilized in both the passing and running schemes this season.

Will Jarvis Walpole

If the Rebels are to take a leap in the standings, it will be on the arm of their senior quarterback, who compiled 2,674 passing yards and 30 total touchdowns last fall.

Will Klein Abington

As a junior, the Globe All-Scholastic totaled 20 touchdowns a season ago — including three punt returns, one kickoff return, and nine receptions. He also had 11 interceptions at safety over the past two seasons.

Daylon Lark Gloucester

The senior was a major contributor in the Fishermen’s run to a Division 4 North title last year and he should get even more carries in the backfield this season.

Owen McGowan Catholic Memorial

The 6-1, 225-pound linebacker committed to Boston College this summer after putting together a stellar season as a sophomore. Expect the Knights to use McGowan more often as a short-yardage back and tight end this season.

Ethan Mottinger North Attleborough

The massive senior tackle (6-6, 294 pounds) is the anchor of the offensive line.

Kurtees Poisson Coyle & Cassidy

The senior two-way tackle sprouted to 6-6 and 290 pounds this summer. And with conditioning a major focus over the offseason, he could be a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball.

Will Prouty Duxbury

After topping 1,000 yards from scrimmage as a junior, the 6-2 Globe All-Scholastic receiver once again will be featured prominently in the Dragons’ passing attack as they go for their 12th straight Patriot League Keenan Division title.

Will Sheskey Scituate

The senior back set a school record last year with 1,785 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and projects to be a big part of the Sailors’ offense this season.

Brendan Tighe Lowell

As a junior, Tighe made 58 receptions for 1,260 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 486 rushing yards and six scores as a rusher. He should be even more difficult to cover with the field opening up more while playing from expanded hashmarks under NFHS rules.

Ozzy Trapilo BC High

At 6-8, 275 pounds, Trapilo is just one of the titans anchoring BC High’s sizable offensive line this year. The son of the late Steve Trapilo, a star at BC High, Boston College, and a six-year NFL veteran for the New Orleans Saints, Trapilo has yet to decide on a college choice from among several Division 1 programs.

Dante Vasquez Rockland

The senior quarterback helped the Bulldogs turn around an 0-5 start, rushing for a school-record 1,720 yards and 21 touchdowns as Rockland finished last season 6-5.

Ismael Zamor Everett

Mike Sainristil served as an all-purpose weapon for Everett the past few seasons, and the 6-1, 175-pound sophomore may be preparing to take up that mantle. The quarterback turned wide receiver is listed as an “athlete” who will move all over the field for Theluxon Pierre’s club.

GLOBE SCHOOL STAFF