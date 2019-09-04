By the numbers

30Number of new head coaches in EMass, including Jim Girard (Lincoln-Sudbury), Billy Tucker (Austin Prep), and Justin Kogler (West Bridgewater), who replaced, respectively, a trio of note with 30-plus years on the sideline.

4Number of teams with a double-digit winning streak heading into the season: North Andover (Division 2) leads the state with a 13-game streak, while Scituate (Division 5), Springfield Central (Division 3), and Blackstone Valley (Division 7) enter the year on 11-game streaks.

79The number of girls that played football for MIAA programs in 2018, a decrease of 6 from 2017.

238Number of rule changes effective this season with Massachusetts football switching to National Federation High School rules.

306The number of total touches King Philip running back Ryan Halliday handled during his junior season while leading the Warriors to a third straight D2 Super Bowl berth. Halliday turned those touches into 1,573 yards and a Hockomock League-high 16 touchdowns.

18,019The number of boys that suited up in pads and helmets for 377 MIAA programs during the 2018 season, a decrease of 907 participants from the previous fall.