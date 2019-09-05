Games to watch this high school football season

From rivalries to grudge matches, the 2019 high school football season will have it all. Here’s a look at some of the key games on the 2019 schedule.

Despite graduating key players each spring, the Warriors have made three straight trips to the D2 Super Bowl. They will look to start another run by besting their Hockomock League rival.

Stoneham at Bishop Fenwick

Friday, Sept. 6 (7 p.m.)

Advertisement

Fenwick looks to flex its muscles against the reigning D6 state champion Spartans, who eliminated the Crusaders in the sectional semifinals last season.

Xaverian at Everett

Friday, Sept. 13 (7 p.m.)

These powers, which have accounted for four state championships over the past five seasons, meet for their traditional early-season clash.

St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic

Saturday, Sept. 21 (2 p.m.)

While the Eagles shut out the Raiders in the D1 North final last year en route to a state title, Central has an advantage this year in terms of overall experience on the roster.

RELATED: Team-by-team high school football previews

Duxbury at Hingham

Friday, Sept. 27 (7 p.m.)

As if this rivalry needed more fuel, the Harbormen will be thirsty for revenge after the Dragons beat them, 38-20, in the regular season, and 21-6 in the postseason last year.

Brockton at Everett

Saturday, Sept. 28 (1 p.m.)

Advertisement

The Boxers rallied to win their final three games last season and carried that momentum into an impressive summer. If they can best Duxbury in Week 1 and compete with Everett in Week 4, this program will have returned to elite status.

West Bridgewater

at Coyle & Cassidy

Friday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m.)

Coach Justin Kogler takes West Bridgewater to Hopewell Park to face Coyle & Cassidy in a rematch of last year’s D8 South final.

North Andover at Tewksbury

Saturday, Oct. 5 (2 p.m.)

After falling in the D3 Super Bowl to a Division 1-caliber team in Springfield Central, Tewksbury will test its mettle against reigning D2 state champion North Andover.

Mansfield at Franklin

Friday, Oct. 11 (7 p.m.)

It has been 10 years since the Panthers topped their archrivals on the gridiron, but they’ve come close in recent seasons.

Catholic Memorial

at St. John’s Prep

Saturday, Oct. 12 (2 p.m.)

The Catholic Conference title could hang in the balance when these powers meet in a rematch of last year’s D1 Super Bowl.

RELATED: Players to watch this season

Cohasset at Abington

Friday Oct. 25( 7 p.m.)

Advertisement

While the Green Wave toppled the Skippers, 26-14, during the 2018 regular season, Cohasset responded with a 33-16 victory in the D7 South final.

Swampscott at Gloucester

Friday, Oct. 25 ( 7 p.m.)

With senior quarterback Graham Inzana back at the helm, Big Blue is one of the prime contenders in D5 North this year and will close the regular season with a major test at D4 North champion Gloucester.