Season kicks off with tough test for Springfield Central

It doesn’t stop there for Central, as the reigning Division 3 state champions travel to Central Catholic in Week 2 and Catholic Memorial in Week 3.

For two powerhouse programs in Western and Central Mass., finding opponents has become so difficult that they’re forced to travel east for their openers. St. John’s of Shrewsbury opens next Friday at reigning Division 1 South champion Catholic Memorial, and Springfield Central takes on Everett at 5 p.m. this Friday in a clash between two of the most athletic teams in the state.

The MIAA football season opens in earnest Friday night even while game times continue to shift because of concerns about the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus and heavy rains forecasted for late Friday night.

Advertisement

“We just wanted to make sure we had as many games as possible against opponents in Division 3 or higher,” said Central coach Valdamar Brower. “Right now, we’re only worried about Everett. They’re a great program and our kids are excited to start the 2019 season.”

Despite enrolling over 2,000 students, Central is aligned in D3 West because there is no Division 1 or 2 outside of Eastern Mass. In 2021, alignments will shift and Central will become a D1 program, but it may remain difficult for Brower to schedule games in Western Mass.

After cruising to a D3 state title in 2017, St. John’s fell, 55-20, in the state semis to Central last November. The two programs appear to be on a collision course once again, so in order to sharpen their systems ahead of a potential postseason clash, both will come east to face elite D1 opponents.

“It’s a great way to challenge yourself,” said St. John’s 16-year coach John Andreoli. “We take every opportunity we can get to step up against great programs and you can really build on those experiences.”

Advertisement

Week 1 primer

Duxbury at Brockton, 5 p.m. — Will Prouty and the Dragons open on the road against a fearsome Boxers team that impressed during summer passing leagues. Pick: BROCKTON.

Catholic Memorial at Lynn Classical, 5 p.m. — The Knights return the bulk of their roster after advancing to the D1 Super Bowl in their first year under legendary coach John DiBiaso. They’ll look to start fast and use their team speed to breeze past the physical Rams. Pick: CATHOLIC MEMORIAL.

Springfield Central at Everett, 5 p.m. — There will be over a dozen FBS prospects on the field as the Crimson Tide look to wash away the bad taste of last year’s upset loss to Central Catholic in the D1 North semifinals. Everett Junior quarterback Duke Doherty can light up the scoreboard, but so can senior Isaac Boston and Central. Pick: EVERETT.

Xaverian at Barnstable, 6 p.m. — Word from the Cape is that this is the strongest team Barnstable has had in years. Well, beating perennial state title contender Xaverian sure would prove it. Pick: XAVERIAN.

Scituate at Marshfield, 7 p.m.— Will the Sailors maintain their momentum after clinching the school’s first D5 state title last year? Or will the Rams snap their 11-game winning streak? Pick: MARSHFIELD.

North Attleboro at King Philip, 7 p.m. — The beat goes on for Brian Lee’s steady King Philip squad, which returns workhorse running back Ryan Haliday. The Red Rocketeers are sizable up front, but the Warriors scheme is tough to crack. Pick: KING PHILIP.

Advertisement

Stoneham at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m. — David Cifuentes and Fenwick look to avenge last year’s playoff loss to Stoneham. While coming off a D6 Super Bowl title, the Spartans are banged up to start the season. Pick: BISHOP FENWICK.

BC High at Mansfield, 7 p.m. — While the Eagles disappointed last year en route to a 4-7 record, they’re poised to take a step forward in the second year under alum John Brillo. However, winning the opener at Mansfield is a tall order. Pick: MANSFIELD.

Dighton-Rehoboth at Canton, 7 p.m. — The Falcons are coming off a run to the D4 Super Bowl, while Canton is a rising program to watch for in D5 South. Pick: CANTON.

Bridgewater-Raynham at St. John’s Prep, 7 p.m. — The defending D1 state champions open the season at home against a hard-nose Trojans squad. B-R coach Dan Buron enters the season with 197 career wins. Pick: ST. JOHN’S PREP

Football schedule

FRIDAY’S GAMES

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Needham at Natick, 6; Wellesley at Weymouth, 7.

CAPE ANN — Ipswich at Amesbury, 7; Newburyport at Triton, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Boston Latin at Cambridge, 7.

HOCKOMOCK — North Attleborough at King Philip, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Beverly at Winthrop, 7.

SOUTH SHORE — Cohasset at Norwell, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Ashland at Westwood, 4:30.

NONLEAGUE — Apponequet at Middleborough, 4; Atlantis Charter at Coyle & Cassidy, 4; Greater New Bedford at Southeastern, 4; New Bedford at Taunton, 4; Norwood at Walpole, 4; St. John Paul II at West Bridgewater, 4; Brookline at Dover-Sherborn, 5; Duxbury at Brockton, 5; Lynn Classical at Catholic Memorial, 5; Springfield Central at Everett, 5; Rockland at Nantucket, 5:30; Acton-Boxborough at Lexington, 6; Carver/Sacred Heart at Monomoy, 6; Dartmouth at Falmouth, 6; Lowell Catholic at East Boston, 6; North Reading at Northeast, 6; Plymouth South at Chicopee Comprehensive, 6; Roxbury Prep at Bishop Stang, 6; Seekonk at Martha’s Vineyard, 6; Xaverian at Barnstable, 6; Nauset at Sharon, 6:30; Tri-County at Case, 6:30; Upper Cape at Bourne, 6:30; BC High at Mansfield, 6:30; Archbishop Williams at Quincy, 7; Bishop Feehan at Milton, 7; Boston English at Weston, 7; Bridgewater-Raynham at St. John’s Prep, 7; Concord-Carlisle at Whitman-Hanson, 7; Danvers at Masconomet, 7; Dedham at East Bridgewater, 7; Dighton-Rehoboth at Canton, 7; Greater Lawrence at Wakefield, 7; Hingham at Braintree, 7; Latin Academy at Randolph, 7; Malden Catholic at Winchester, 7; Manchester Essex at KIPP Academy, 7; Matignon/Saint Joseph Prep at Keefe Tech, 7; Scituate at Marshfield, 7; Somerset Berkley at Durfee, 7; Stoneham at Bishop Fenwick, 7; Tech Boston at Georgetown, 7; Westford at Dracut, 7.

Advertisement

SATURDAY’S GAMES

EASTERN MASS.

COMMONWEALTH — Greater Lowell at Lynn Tech, 10:30a.

MAYFLOWER — Bristol-Plymouth at Cape Cod Tech, 1.

NONLEAGUE — Whittier at Austin Prep, 10:30a; Hull at South Shore Voc-Tech, 12; Foxborough at Norton, 1; Shawsheen at Millis, 2:30.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com.