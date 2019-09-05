Stoughton leaves Framingham in the dust, 35-16, in football season opener

Stoughton’s home field is still under construction and this home game was moved from its original location at Stonehill College due to concerns about the EEE virus.

The Black Knights were able to get production from two tailbacks, two quarterbacks, and twin juniors Christian and Christopher Ais, who combined for 188 rushing yards in a runaway 35-16 victory at Braintree High.

It must have been difficult for the Framingham defense to determine where the ball was going when Stoughton ran out of its Wing-T formation during Thursday’s season opener.

“I want to emphasize that in the first game, there’s going to be a lot of mistakes,” said Stoughton’s 29-year coach Greg Burke. “That’s all across the state. I’m just glad we won and hopefully each week we’ll get a little better.”

Advertisement

Christian Georges (four carries, 99 yards, two touchdowns) burst up the middle for an 84-yard score and added an 11-yard touchdown to help Stoughton (1-0) take a 14-8 halftime lead.

In the second half, Stoughton’s offensive line dominated and the Ais twins capitalized. With Framingham (0-1) scrambling to stop a rushing attack that averaged 10.5 yards per carry in the first half, Stoughton executed a crafty play fake on 4th-and-4 to free up Christopher Ais (19 carries, 117 yards) for an 8-yard touchdown reception to make it 21-8.

Stoughton’s John Burke and Christopher Ais secure a fumble. (GARY HIGGINS FOR THE GLOBE)

Junior quarterback Johnny Burke tossed the touchdown pass, then Stoughton’s other quarterback, Clayton Rahaman, ran for a 20-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, and Burke ran for a 3-yard score to make it 35-8 early in the fourth quarter.

“We’re going to play both of [the quarterbacks] all year,” said Burke. “Look, It’s not Tom Brady and some other guy. They’re young kids and they’re competing and pushing each other.”

Akye Boston responded with a 53-yard touchdown run for the Flyers (0-1) second touchdown of the evening.

Advertisement

But Stoughton’s rushing attack was too much, compiling 372 yards with the Ais twins, Georges, and senior Savio Scott (6 carries, 47 yards) leading the way.

“It can be one back one down, and then another,” said Burke. “They have to block too. The line does well too. They have to do a lot of trapping and misdirecting. We got a lot of big kids, some of them are strong as oxen.”

More photos from the game

Framingham’s defense couldn’t stop Stoughton’s Christian Georges as he ran for a long touchdown. (GARY HIGGINS FOR THE GLOBE)

Framingham’s Matt Giovine is stopped at the line by Stoughton’s Kelven Rodrigues. (GARY HIGGINS FOR THE GLOBE)

Stoughton’s Christian Ais, who combined with his brother, Christopher, for 188 rushing yards, runs by Framingham’s Cody Coleman. (GARY HIGGINS FOR THE GLOBE)

Keefe Tech 35, Matignon/Saint Joseph Prep 6 — Richard Boston and Rolando Velazquez combined for nine carries, 185 yards and three rushing touchdowns for the Broncos, while quarterback Grady Kaufman completed 3 of 4 passes for 101 yards and a score in a season-opening win over the Warriors.

Boys’ soccer

Belmont 2, Wilmington 0 — Senior Findar Rhodes (5 saves) posted a shutout in the season opener for the Marauders (1-0). Senior captain Jon Brabo had a goal.

Braintree 1, Brookline 0 — Junior Mahmoud Ghneim lifted the Wamps to a season-opening win over the Warriors with a strike in the second half of a Bay State Conference match.

Carver 1, Millis 0 — Junior Mike Sawicki netted the go-ahead goal in the opening minutes of the second half for the Crusaders (1-0).

Holliston 2, Medfield 0 — Sophomore Owen Burke scored his first goal of the season for the Panthers (1-1) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Marshfield 0, Canton 0 — Senior goalie Alejandro Correal had 11 saves for the visiting Bulldogs (0-0-1).

Advertisement

Newton North 3, Walpole 1 — Senior Grayson Hargens netted two goals for the Tigers (1-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Reading 2, Wakefield 0 — Senior keeper Jeff Pan notched his first career shutout and classmates Christian Trauger and Conlin Clark each had a goal for the Rockets.

Shawsheen 2, Lynn Tech 1 — Sophomore Adriano Trotta scored the first goal of his varsity career, while junior Tyler Archibald later supplied the winner for the Rams in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over the Tigers.

Field hockey

Bedford 1, Methuen 1 — Claudia Crowe scored the lone goal for the Rangers (0-0-1) on an assist from Natalia Fiato. Goalie Isabel Putnam totaled 16 saves.

Canton 3, Attleboro 0 — Freshman Ellie Bohane scored two goals in her varsity debut for the Bulldogs (1-0).

Duxbury 1, Hanover 0 — Junior Emma Ross scored with 4:06 left in regulation, providing the game’s lone goal for the Dragons (1-1) in a Patriot League win over the Indians in their season opener.

Georgetown 4, Amesbury 1 — Junior Abbie Donahue had two goals and one assist for the Royals.

King Philip 3, Sharon 1 — Junior Abby Nixon had 2 goals for the Warriors (1-0). Senior captain Sammy Robinson was a steady presence all game at midfield.

Masconomet 4, Lynnfield 0 — Senior Mak Graves scored twice and sophomore Ainsley Gruener turned aside all five shots she faced for the Chieftains in their first game since falling in the Division 1 state semifinal vs. Somerset Berkley last fall.

Advertisement

Needham 2, Natick 1 — Junior Grace Kelley assisted on the first goal for the Rockets before netting the winner herself in a season-opening victory over the Redhawks in Bay State Conference action.

Newburyport 4, Triton 3 — Junior Callie Beauparlant netted a pair goals for the Clippers in the Cape Ann win. Senior Gianna Conte scored twice for the host Vikings.

Oliver Ames 6, Stoughton 1 — Senior Cassie Gennis and sophomore Georgia Costello scored twice each for the Tigers, who poured in all six of their goals in the second half in a Hockomock League win over the Black Knights.

Pentucket 3, North Reading 1 — Senior captain Meghan Bean had 2 goals for the Sachems (1-0) in their season opener.

Plymouth North 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — The lone goal for the Panthers (0-2) came late from captain Lauren Clark.

Wellesley 6, Weymouth 0 — The Raiders (1-0) won their first game of the season with help from senior Sage Maconga’s 2 assists, and junior Lauren Mingolelli’s goal and assist.

Boys’ golf

Archbishop Williams 158, Arlington Catholic 157 — Junior Jake LaMonica posted 36 points while shot even par for the Bishops.

Braintree 108, North Quincy 38 — Seniors Frank Mahoney (3-under-par 32) and Joe Graceffa (33) paced the Wamps (2-0) at President’s Golf Course in Quincy.

Bridgewater-Raynham 130, New Bedford 73 — The Trojans (3-0) were led by Ryan Hackenson (38), who earned 25 points in the win.

Brookline 91, Brockton 54 — Senior Alex Socorro was even par at the The Country Club for the Warriors.

Advertisement

Framingham 100, Milton 98 — Senior captain Jake Handy and Stephen Anes both shot 3-over-par for the Flyers.

Hanover 249, Norwell 262 — Junior captain Jack Daly shot a 1-over-par 35 and Gavin Grayville (36) for the Indians at the Harmon Golf Club. In the JV match, Norwell sophomore Mike Vasquez shot a hole-in-one.

Hingham 227, Quincy 289 — Senior Shan Syed was the low man for the Harbormen, shooting an even-par 36 in a Patriot League win at South Shore Country Club.

Lexington 41, Wakefield 31 — Sophomore Anna Zhang was 3-over-par for the Minutemen.

Scituate 248, Whitman-Hanson 253 — Sophomore John Kinsley shot a 4-over 38 for the Sailors (2-0) at Ridder Farm GC. Senior Matt Korzec’s 3-over-37 led Scituate.

St. Marys 207, Matignon 63 — Sophomore Aidan Emmerich fired a 2-under-par 35 at Newton Commonwealth GC for the Spartans (3-0). Senior Luke Sargent (37) and junior Luke Smith (38) added solid performances.

Wellesley 121, Natick 79 — Senior Michael Thorbjornsen shot a 2-under par 34 at Nehoiden Golf Club for the Raiders (1-0).

Weston 95, Waltham 83 — Captain Cooper Griffin earned 25 points with a 3-under par and Jacob Finard (+1) added 19 points.

Xaverian 224, Malden Catholic 288 — Sophomore captain Joseph Lenane led a team effort for the Hawks (2-0) with a 1-under-par 34 in the Catholic Conference win.

Girls’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 9, Cathedral 0 — Seven different players scored for the Bishops (1-0) in the victory.

Brookline 3, Braintree 0 — Sophomore midfielder Zoey Fagnan had 2 assists for the Warriors (1-0).

Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 1 — Adrianna Marinello’s first varsity goal was a big one for the Raiders, as it broke a 1-1 tie and stood as the winner to help Central win its season opener over the Lions in a Merrimack Valley Conference match.

Dover-Sherborn 3, Millis 1 — Junior Annie Parizeau scored twice for the Raiders (2-0) and senior Cerys Balmer tacked on another in dealing the Mohawks (1-1) their first loss of the season in Tri-Valley League play.

Essex Tech 2, Shawsheen 0 — Junior Emily Enes provided all of the offense for the Hawks (2-0), who were backed up by a second straight shutout for senior Liv Cassidy in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play.

Holliston 1, Medfield 0 — Sophomore Mia Luisi scored the game’s lone goal in the first half for the Panthers (2-0). Junior goalkeeper Mary Katherine Ward saved a late second half PK to preserve the win.

North Andover 5, Lowell 0 — Senior Loreah Klimas and sophomore Ella Slayton each had 2 goals for the Knights (2-0).

Norwell 3, East Bridgewater 0 — Seniors Molly Roman and Jillian Bergholtz and junior Rachel Gould scored for the Clippers (1-1, 1-0) in a South Shore League victory over the Vikings (0-1, 0-1).

Southeastern 4, Norfolk Aggie 3 — Senior captain Katie Micale, juniors Meaghan Krim, Cynthia Souto, and sophomore Hannah Rau all scored a goal in the win for the Hawks (1-0).

Walpole 0, Newton North 0 — Senior Hallie McLaughlin scored 20 minutes in for the Rebels, while sophomore Catie Powderly recorded a four-save shutout in a season-opening Bay State Conference win over the Tigers.

Girls’ swimming

Needham 91, Notre Dame (Hingham) 85 — Junior Ellie Wilson took home the 1-meter-diving competition with a score of 239 for the Rockets (1-0). Freshman Olive Haller won the 500-meter-freestyle at 5:49.

Girls’ volleyball

Blue Hills 3, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Senior Mackenzie Hannah (8 aces, 9 assists), and junior Tia Cumberbatch (11 kills) led the way for the Warriors (1-0).

Brookline 3, Braintree 2 — The No. 7 Warriors (1-0) opened up the season in a thrilling five-set victory, capped by a 16-14 clincher, over the Bay State Conference rival Wamps (0-1). Brookline erased a 11-4 deficit in the final set led by seniors Pilar Hincapie (15 kills, 5 aces) and Leona Cotton (25 assists, 7 aces) and junior Jamie Chamberlain (10 kills).

Canton 3, Attleboro 0 — The Bulldogs (1-0) were led by senior Taylor Harris (15 kills, 12 digs) and junior Liz Bickett (6 kills, 11 digs) in the win.

King Philip 3, Sharon 0 — Seniors Kristen Massey (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces) and Catherine Waldeck (9 kills, 3 blocks) led the Warriors (1-0) to a season-opening win. Junior Nicole Coughlan added 9 kills, 2 aces, and a block.

Melrose 3, Arlington 1 — Senior Erin Torpey had 12 kills for the Red Raiders.

Milton 3, Framingham 0 — Seniors Jill Rundlett (7 assists) and Nicole Dragon (7 kills) powered the Wildcats in their season-opening Bay State Conference win.

Needham 3, Natick 0 — Junior Lila Carr recorded 10 kills for the Rockets in the BSC win.

Newton North 3, Walpole 0 — Juniors Tessa Lanfear (10 kills, 5 assists) and Makayla Marucci (8 kills) led the way for the Tigers (1-0). Sophomore Carlotta Menozzi had a big day with 34 assists.

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior Alison Barth had 23 service receptions, 21 digs and a pair of aces for the Tigers in a Hockomock League win over the Black Knights. In addition, senior Allison Kemp had 27 assists for OA and is now just three helpers shy of 1,000 for her career.

Reading 3, Wakefield 0 — Senior Kaleigh Fitzgerald had 8 kills, 7 assists, and 3 aces for the Rockets (1-0). Freshman Abby Ferrell was solid in her first varsity game, finishing with seven kills.

Weymouth 3, Wellesley 2 — Lilly McDonald capped off the Wildcats’ comeback with three straight aces. Sophomore Catherine Marshall added six kills and 12 assists in the win.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or emailhssports@globe.com.