After slow start, King Philip pulls away to beat North Attleboro

“They settled in and did what they were supposed to do,” said King Philip coach Brian Lee. “If you don’t get that [first touchdown], you got a real uphill climb.”

For the remainder of the game, though, the King Philip defense held the Red Rocketeers to just 28 yards of offense. Meanwhile, the Warriors (1-0) used a 54-yard touchdown pass from Robbie Jarest to Alex Behling just before halftime to shift the momentum of the contest on the way to a 25-7 win.

The first Friday of the football season did not start as planned for King Philip. Visiting North Attleboro marched 80 yards in just over six minutes to take a 7-0 lead that lasted well into the second quarter.

King Philip’s offense was far from silent in the early minutes, marching their first three drives into the red zone. But a Jarest fumble and a pair of fourth-down stops by the Red Rocketeers kept KP off the board.

The Warriors had their first run-in with one of the new NFHS rules during a second-quarter drive. Jarest appeared to have scored on a sneak where he was pushed into the end zone, but the referees flagged the Warriors and three plays later the drive ended in an incompletion.

“It’s frustrating,” said Lee. “We didn’t know the pushing rule but we keep chopping.”

Receiving the kickoff at the start of the second half after cutting the deficit to 7-6, King Philip took its opening drive 68 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. On fourth and 7 from the North 20 yard-line, Jarest rolled out and found Behling open in the corner of the end zone for his second scoring reception.

“[Behling] runs a corner really well,” said Jarest. “His defender went inside and he went for a corner and I laid it right in there and knew he would score.”

When Jarest (8 for 15, 150 yards) wasn’t passing he was handing off to Ryan Halliday. The senior running back finished with 122 yards on 24 carries, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

His final scoring run came one play after KP senior linebacker Sam Callanan picked off North Attleborough sophomore quarterback Tyler DeMattio (18 carries, 60 yards). North struggled on offense in the second half, gaining only 17 yards and earning just one first down via a penalty.

Dan Shulman can be reached at dan.shulman@globe.com.