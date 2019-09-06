Ahmik Watterson, Brockton run away from Duxbury

Senior running back Ahmik Watterson paced the Boxers with 11 carries, 136 yards, and three rushing touchdowns, while junior quarterback Devonte Medley racked up 70-plus yards both in the air and on the ground.

The No. 11 Boxers escaped with a 27-14 win at home, scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:09 to pull away in the teams’ season opener. Sixth-ranked Duxbury held a 14-7 lead midway through the third quarter before Brockton scored 20 unanswered points.

BROCKTON — Brockton and Duxbury have both had tremendous success on the football field, but until Friday night, the two schools had never met.

Advertisement

“It was tough at the beginning, and then everybody caught on to what they were doing, got their assignment down, and we just kept it going,” Watterson said. “Then we started rolling and we were hitting everything.”

On his first varsity snap, Duxbury freshman quarterback Matt Festa found senior running back Tim Landolfi for a 49-yard score. Watterson delivered from 13 yards out with 1:00 left in the second quarter, and the teams went into halftime knotted at 7.

Landolfi, who finished with 19 carries for 88 yards and three receptions for 76 yards, converted again with 6:15 left in the third. Then the momentum shifted, as Watterson broke free for a 48-yard score on the ensuing drive.

Neither side capitalized for several minutes before Brockton senior defensive back Devin Fortes intercepted a pass and ran it back to the Duxbury 12. Medley took care of the rest, jetting his way into the end zone from 10 yards out two minutes later.

Watterson added a 45-yard score for good measure, and the Boxers found a way to prevail.

“We knew it was going to be a challenge,” Brockton coach Peter Colombo said. “They’re very well coached, and we knew we had to play well tonight to win. It’s a quality win.”

Advertisement

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevorbhass@gmail.com.