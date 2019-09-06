Everett football player OK after suffering injury on opening kickoff

On the first play of the season, Everett linebacker Egan Gouveia suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. While attempting to tackle Springfield Central receiver Andre Ellison on the opening kickoff, the junior collided with a teammate and remained motionless on the field for several minutes.

Gouveia’s head and neck were immobilized until first responders arrived at Veterans Memorial Stadium and rushed him to Massachusetts General Hospital. While the Crimson Tide suffered a 40-12 loss to open the season, assistant coaches were happy to learn that Gouveia was awake and speaking at MGH.