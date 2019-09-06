fb-pixel
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Friday night football updates: Everett player injured

By Jenna Ciccotelli Globe Correspondent,September 6, 2019, 7 minutes ago
Stoughton (black jerseys) defeated Framingham on Thursday.
Stoughton (black jerseys) defeated Framingham on Thursday.(Gary Higgins for the Boston Globe)

The high school football season gets under way Friday, and we’ll post dispatches, updates, and more from around the region in this article.

Everett player injured

Correspondent Nate Weitzer reports from Everett that Everett junior LB Egan Gouveia was injured on the opening kickoff. An ambulance was brought onto the field to take him for treatment.

