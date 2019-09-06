Mansfield rides big plays to rout of BC High

It didn’t take long for Mansfield senior Cincere Gill to atone for a drop that would have given the seventh-ranked Hornets a two-score lead over 12th-ranked BC High in the third quarter, however. While the drop forced Mansfield to punt, the Hornets forced a three-and-out to get the ball right back. On their first play from scrimmage, Gill burst through an eight-man box for a 64-yard touchdown run that stood as the game-winner in a decisive 31-10 romp of the Eagles on Friday night.

MANSFIELD — There can’t be many worse feelings than letting a surefire touchdown pass sail right through your fingers.

“I don’t know how to explain it, it was just a relief,” Gill said after helping give Mansfield a 17-3 edge with 1:49 to go in the third quarter.

It was Gill’s second touchdown run of the game, his first from 29 yards on a fourth-and-1 with an assist on a spring block from fullback Nico Holmes.

The Hornets had a knack for the big play all evening, with Michael DeBolt tacking on a 48-yard touchdown reception and 79-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

“We feel like we could get stuffed a play or two, but if you can get Cincere or Michael in open space, you can go 60 yards in a hurry,” Mansfield coach Michael Redding said. “We might not be able to grind it on a regular basis, but if you make a mistake, we’re able to pop one.”

DeBolt, who kicked all four PATs for the Hornets, also had a 26-yard field goal as time expired at the end of the first half.

Mansfield racked up 340 yards of total offense, compared with 205 for BC High. The Hornets got an interception from Joe Plath — the game’s only turnover — and sacked Eagles quarterback Bobby Wiesenhahn three times.

Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.