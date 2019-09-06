Second-ranked Catholic Memorial overwhelms Lynn Classical

The No. 2 Knights’ were rhythmic on offense and stingy on defense — highlighting a depth of talent with six players finding the end zone in the first half. It is something you’d see from a team halfway through a season but the Division 1 finalist in 2018 seemingly hasn’t skipped a beat.

Unfortunately for Lynn Classical (0-1), this occurred only moments into the game.

The moment the loud bang of a blown transformer sounded off in the distance, the Catholic Memorial football team kicked it into high gear on Friday evening.

CM outscored the Rams, 42-0, in the opening 24 minutes and outgained them, 305-84, en route to a 42-12 opening-week victory.

“One week at a time. One game at a time. That’s what we say,” said CM coach John DiBiaso. “This is just the first step.”

Despite the stats being spread across the board, the Knights’ senior quarterback Barrett Pratt still stood out. Pratt ran a no-huddle to near perfection — directing his teammates and calling out coverages before the snap. His touchdown passes of 50 and 79 yards showcased his ability to throw the deep ball with precision.

Pratt finished 5 for 10 for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

“[Barrett] did a great job — like a point guard — in distributing the ball,” said DiBiaso.

The Knights’ starters were lifted midway through the second quarter following junior Zach Mitchell’s 22-yard touchdown run that made it 42-0.

Juniors Shiloh White, Thomard Leonard, and Darrius LeClair, along with seniors Jamall Griffin and Daniel Lopes, also scored for CM.

