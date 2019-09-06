Top-ranked Nauset boys’ soccer nets first goals, and a win against New Bedford

Sophomore Pat Pinto put the Warriors ahead, 1-0, before the half, and senior Shaver Champagne and junior Benny LaBranche put it out of reach in the second.

Three players scored for the Warriors (1-0-1) and senior keeper Jack Avellar recorded a shutout.

In its second game, the top-ranked Nauset Regional boys’ soccer team netted it first goals of the season to record a 3-0 nonleague win Friday afternoon over visiting New Bedford.

Coach John McCully praised his team’s defense, which allowed Avellar, a four-year starter, to register a shutout with just one save. ‘‘We did a really great job of shutting them out and limiting their chances,’’ McCully said.

Nauset tied Scituate, 0-0, in its opener Tuesday, which marked the Warriors’ first non-win since the 2017 MIAA Division 2 tournament. McCully was glad for a return to the team’s lofty standards Friday.

‘‘We had a bad tie on Tuesday,’’ McCully said. ‘‘We couldn’t buy a goal.’’ Nauset travels to Barnstable on Tuesday to open play in the Cape & Islands.

Apponequet 3, Bourne 0 — Senior Mike Magalhaes notched two goals for the Lakers (1-0).

Cohasset 3, Abington 1 — Junior Whit Swartwood scored the opener and senior Kyle Osborn sealed the game with the third goal in the Skippers’ first South Shore League win of the season.

Fairhaven 1, Old Rochester 1 — The Blue Devils (1-0-1) and the Bulldogs (0-0-1) received matching goals off corner kicks from Fairhaven junior Alex Sarkis and ORR senior Johnny Rodrigues.

Georgetown 3, Ipswich 0 — Kenny Laurent scored two goals and added an assist while Mark Rose scored his first varsity goal for the Royals (2-0).

Greater New Bedford 8, Wareham 0 — Christian Liborio and Landon Amaral both notched a pair of goals in a dominant win for the Bears.

Hingham 1, Plymouth North 0 — A goal early in the second half from senior Nick Lynch lifted the Harbormen to the road win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Waltham 1 — Trailing 1-0 at the half, the No. 4 Warriors (2-0) received second-half goals from seniors Joe Akisik and Joe Mepham, who netted the winner with 10 minutes left.

Masconomet 1, Newburyport 1 — Spencer Butterworth scored the lone goal for host Masco (1-1-1).

Newton South 2, Wayland 2 — Sophomore Jackson Dresens tied the game in the 48th minute for the Warriors (1-0-1)and captain Josh Brient recorded nine saves in the draw. The Lions (0-0-2) remained without a decision on the season.

North Attleborough 1, Taunton 0 — James Sales scored the lone goal for the Red Rocketeers in the Hockomock League win.

Oliver Ames 5, Stoughton 0 — Junior Colin Milliken had two goals and an assist for the Tigers (1-0).

Silver Lake 3, Duxbury 0 — Junior defender Mason Sweeney opened the scoring with a goal off a free kick and the Lakers (1-0) cruised to the win.

West Bridgewater 7, Middleborough 2 — Aiden Wells and Colin Shamey each scored a hat trick in the win for the Wildcats (2-0).

Field hockey

Belmont 6, Stoneham 0 — Junior forward Emma O'Donovan notched a hat trick in a convincing road win for the Marauders.

Beverly 1, Peabody 0 — Senior captain Tori Shea notched the lone goal for the Panthers (2-0).

Dover-Sherborn 5, Medfield 0 — Seniors Payton Ahola and Abby Gramer both scored two goals for the Raiders.

Georgetown 6, Haverhill 0 — Junior Abbie Donahue netted three goals for the Royals (2-0).

Norwood 2, Canton 1 — Senior Allie McDonough found the net for the winning goal in a comeback win for the Mustangs.

Somerset Berkley 12, Seekonk 0 — Lucas and Cami Crook scored three times each and combined for five assists for the top-ranked Raiders (2-0).

Swampscott 4, Saugus 0 — Natalie Domeniconi scored two goals for the Big Blue.

Watertown 7, Arlington 1 — Senior Brianna Williams netted two goals for the No. 3 Raiders (1-0).

Girls’ soccer

Austin Prep 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Sophomore Sam MacCormack recorded the shutout in both teams’ first game of the season.

Cohasset 1, Abington 0 — Taylor Herndon netted the lone goal of the contest for the Skippers (1-0).

Hingham 4, Plymouth North 2 — Senior Emma Quilty scored three times for the sixth-ranked Harbormen (1-0).

Masconomet 2, Newburyport 0 — Elena Lindonen and Morgan Bovardi scored for the 15th-ranked Chieftains (2-0).

Silver Lake 4, Duxbury 2 — Freshman Shea Kelleher’s first varsity goal put the Lakers ahead late in the second half and she scored again later to secure the win.

Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 2 — Ashlyn Aguiar scored her second goal of the game in the 79th minute to help the Raiders (2-0) grab a win in their home opener.

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Senior setter Dorian Funk registered 20 assists and senior Josie Deluga had 13 digs to lead No. 2 Barnstable (1-0).

Bishop Stang 3, St. John Paul II 0 — Junior Kiera Ackah had 2 kills, 15 assists, 2 digs, and 7 aces for the Spartans (1-1). Senio Grace Botelho added three kills, one assist, and two digs.

Boston Latin 3, Waltham 0 — Senior captain Ashley Rooney had 17 aces for the Wolfpack (1-0).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Acton-Boxborough 2 — Sophomore Corinne Herr sealed the win for the Patriots (1-0) over No. 16 Acton-Boxboro with a kill in the fifth set. Senior Jamie Drew registered 14 points on 13 kills and senior senior Maddy Koenig had 12 points on eight kills and four aces in the 2.5-hour match.

“It’s always a battle with Acton-Boxborough, they’re always so well-coached,” said Concord-Carlisle coach Jim Crandall. “To start the season this way, it felt like a total tournament atmosphere.”

Greater New Bedford 3, Wareham 0 — The Bears were led by Abigail Reardon (11 kills), Piper Crooks (13 digs), and Lilly Missay (15 of 16 serving, 5 aces).

Haverhill 3, Everett 0 — Sophomore Kya Burdier led the way for the Hillies, tallying 10 kills, 8 assists and 24 assists.

Lynn Classical 3, Salem 0 — The Crusaders (2-0) swept the Witches (0-2) behind senior captain Pamela Diaz (23 service points, career-high 13 aces).

Norwell 3, Malden 0 — Junior Julia Newmann had 11 kills, 3 assists, and 3 solo blocks for the Clippers.

Norwood 3, Millis 0 — Sophomore Megan Olbrys totaled 15 kills, 8 blocks and 13 service points to lead the Mustangs (1-1).

Old Rochester 3, Fairhaven 2 — Sophomore Rylee Botelho had 22 assists for Blue Devils (1-1)

Reading 3, Andover 0 — The Rockets (2-0) won their second straight match in three sets. ‘‘It was a great team win. We had to have everyone play well to beat Andover,’’ Reading coach Michelle Hopkinson said.

Sandwich 3, Sturgis East 0 — Senior captain Meghan Heyer led the offense with five kills and one block for the Blue Knights (1-0).

Westford 3, Bedford 0 — The Grey Ghosts (1-0) defeated the Buccaneers (0-1) in straight sets behind the efforts of junior Megan Tierney (8 kills, 2 aces) and senior Lexi Wilson (5 kills, 2 aces).

Golf

Brookline 77, Walpole 64 — Junior Michael Ford shot a 2-over-par 37 to led the Warriors to victory at The Country Club.

