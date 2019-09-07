St. John’s Prep starts title defense with rout of Bridgewater-Raynham

“It’s a largely new team and we looked like it early,” said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “We kind of worked our way through the first half, got things squared away at halftime, and I thought we played pretty well in the second half.”

The defending Division 1 champion Eagles started slowly in Saturday’s season opener against visiting Bridgewater-Raynham, but came alive late with three fourth-quarter touchdowns to walk away from Glatz Field with a 28-0 nonleague victory in Danvers.

It took a little time for the St. John’s Prep football team to show its championship mettle.

Prep failed to score on its first possession despite driving to the Trojan 8-yard line. The Eagles faced fourth and 4 on their next drive, but senior captain Matt Duchemin came up with a clutch catch on a pass from Matt Crowley for the sole touchdown of the first half.

B-R used a steady running game and capitalized on a slew of Prep penalties to create opportunities, but a botched field goal attempt and timely sack from junior Collin Taylor prevented the Trojans from registering any points.

“If our defense keeps posting shutouts like that, it’s fine with me,” said St. Pierre. “We’ll figure it out on O. I love what [the defense] did today. It’s not perfect, but it’s good.”

Prep experienced significant turnover at wide receiver, but sophomore Jackson Delaney (3 receptions, 63 yards, TD) and freshman Joenel Aguero made an immediate impact.

Aguero set up Duchemin’s touchdown with a 46-yard reception in the second quarter. The Lynn resident also intercepted Trojans quarterback Austin Hartsell to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Crowley, and ran open alongside Delaney when the sophomore hauled in a 36-yard score to make it 21-0 midway through the fourth quarter.

“We’re super new [at receiver], but there’s some talent there,” said St. Pierre.

Sophomore James Guy (16 carries, 81 yards) and senior Pat Nistl (7 carries, 61 yards) spearheaded a steady ground attack, with Nistl tacking on a 5-yard touchdown late.

While the Eagles roster is youth-laden, St. Pierre credits the focus of his players in turning the page from last year’s state title run.

“We talked about it the first night and put it to bed,” said St. Pierre. “It’s 2019, it’s a new season, and they’ll put their own stamp on it. To their credit, they’ve taken that to heart and done a nice job of sticking with the process.”

Whittier 16, Austin Prep 6 — The visiting Wildcats got touchdowns from sophomore Jyzaiah Ferreira and senior AJ Espinal to spoil the coaching debut of AP’s Billy Tucker. Austin Prep cut the margin to 16-6 in the fourth but the conversion pass was intercepted and the final Cougar drive also ended with an interception.

