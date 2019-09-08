EMass football: Franklin’s Tom Gasbarro headlines Week 1 Players of the Week

Alex Berrouet, Acton-Boxborough — The junior back had 14 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 21 yards, and an interception return for a touchdown in a 38-22 win at Lexington.

Top performances delivered by Mass. football players in Week 1 of the high school season.

Tom Gasbarro, Franklin — The Panthers were tested in Thursday night’s opener against Milford, but their new starting quarterback led the way in a 34-27 win with 308 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Barrett Pratt, Catholic Memorial — In barely over two quarters of work, the senior quarterback shredded Lynn Classical’s defense for touchdowns of 50 and 79 yards, finishing 9-for-15 passing for 180 yards in a 42-14 victory.

Division 2

Jake Adelmann, Natick — The sophomore was a force defensively for the Redhawks who shut out Needham Friday night, 42-0, in the Bay State Conference. Adelmann tallied three sacks and had an interception as well.

Ashur Carraha, Cambridge Rindge & Latin — The junior playcaller distributed the ball all over the field Friday night, resulting in five touchdown passes for a 47-37 win over Boston Latin.

Michael DeBolt, Mansfield — The senior was all over the scoreboard for the Hornets in their 31-10 win over BC High. DeBolt connected on four successful extra points, a 26-yard field goal, in addition a 48-yard touchdown reception and a 79-yard scamper to the end zone.

Matt Maiona, Wellesley — The senior quarterback led the Raiders with 310 passing yards and three touchdowns. Maiona’s two touchdowns in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach Friday night against Weymouth, 21-6.

Division 3

Cooper Estes, Hingham — With the game tied, 27-all, against Braintree, the junior scored on a 90-yard kickoff return with 49.7 seconds left to give the Harbormen a 34-27 lead, which held for the final after Hingham picked off a Braintree Hail Mary in the end zone as time expired.

Will Jarvis, Walpole — Facing Norwood, their former Bay State Conference rival, the Rebels pulled away with a 28-12 win on Jarvis’s arm as the senior quarterback completed 15 of 20 passes for 188 yards and touchdown passes of 10, 16 and 23 yards.

Sean Kelley, Malden Catholic — In a losing effort against Winchester, the senior had a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown to provide the Lancers their only points in a 27-13 setback.

Division 4

Subodh Dhakal, Norwood — Dhakal racked up four carries for 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground and three receptions for 90 yards and a score in the air in the Mustangs’ 28-12 loss to Walpole.

Brian Heffernan, North Reading — The junior quarterback tossed five touchdown passes, including three of 20 yards or more, finishing 14 of 19 for 265 yards and fueling the Hornets to a decisive 42-14 win over Northeast.

Will Marchi, Boston Latin — He showed his versatility in the fourth quarter, returning a kick 70 yards for a touchdown and adding the 2-point conversion, then corralling an 18-yard pass to cap a strong offensive performance for the Wolfpack in a 47-37 loss to Cambridge.

Max Winkler, Milton — A senior kicker, Winkler drilled a go-ahead, 35-yard field goal in the third quarter and also nailed two extra points, helping the Wildcats score 17 unanswered to defeat Bishop Feehan, 17-7.

Division 5

Kyle Connolly, Falmouth — The senior quarterback threw for 112 yards and a touchdown while adding 138 yards on the ground with a pair of rushing scores in a 35-14 win over Dartmouth.

Walker Bartkiewicz, Newburyport — A force in all three phases in a 38-14 victory over Triton, the senior accounted for 53 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, had 10 tackles on defense and went 5 for 5 on PATs while adding a 41-yard field goal and four touchbacks on kickoffs.

Kyle Fitzgerald, Canton — The senior had 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added a pair of pass deflections and 10 tackles on defense in the Bulldogs’ 28-7 victory over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Division 6

Ethan Almeida, Greater New Bedford — In a 35-0 rout over Southeastern, the senior quarterback accounted for all five of the Bears’ touchdowns, including two on the ground and three through the air.

David Cifuentas, Bishop Fenwick — Taking on reigning D6 champ Stoneham, the 2018 Globe All-Scholastic needed just 11 carries to rush for 110 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 35-21 win. The senior also succesfully converted all five point after attempts.

Kevin Hughes, Apponoquet — The senior running back took off for 219 yards and three touchdowns including an 89-yarder in the third quarter to pull away from Middleboro in a 42-26 win.

Tim Crowley, Middleboro — On the flip side of that Apponquet-Middleboro tilt, the Sachems senior quarterback carved up the Lakers’ pass defense to the tune of 395 yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

Division 7

Nick Tardanico, Archbishop Williams — The senior ran for three touchdowns and 192 yards on 19 carries to lead the Bishops to a 28-0 win over Quincy. He also added one catch for 35 yards.

Matt Galley, Georgetown — The senior receiver had 10 receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Royals to a 26-8 victory over TechBoston.

Anthony Fratelli, Bristol-Plymouth — In a wild shootout against Cape Cod Tech that ended in a 30-28 loss, the receiver had three fourth-quarter touchdown receptions of 10, 81, and 57 yards.

Danny Silva, Case — The dual-threat senior QB scored four touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing) and combined for 232 yards in the air and on the ground for the Cardinals in a 28-14 win against Tri-County.

Division 8

Lorensky Estinvil, Cape Cod Tech — The senior back ran for 187 yards and two TDs on 28 carries in a 30-28 Mayflower League win over Bristol-Plymouth.

Jackson Murray, Coyle & Cassidy — The electric dual-threat senior QB threw for one touchdown and rushed for another in a 28-0 non-league victory over Atlantis Charter.

Ben Skinner, West Bridgewater — The junior was a force on both sides of the ball, intercepting two passes (returning one for a touchdown) and hauling in a touchdown reception in a 21-0 nonleague win over St. John Paul II.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, and Nate Weitzer.