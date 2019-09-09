Sophomore Shannon Miranda scored the game’s lone goal, assisted by junior Mia Legere and the host Sachems made the lone goal stand up for a 1-0 victory Monday afternoon.

Nearly two years to the day of their historic victory over Watertown, the Winchester field hockey team halted yet another long unbeaten streak by their Middlesex League rival.

It was the first regular-season loss for Watertown since Sept. 11, 2017, when Winchester dealt the Raiders a 3-0 defeat, ending a record 184-game unbeaten streak for coach Eileen Donahue’s program.

After that loss, Watertown closed the regular season with 16 straight wins, went 16-0-1 last fall (losing to Dennis-Yarmouth in the D2 state semifinals), and opened this season with 7-1 victory over Arlington, for 34 games without a loss.

“The goal came off a corner,” said Winchester coach Michelle White. “The pass was shot into the circle and tipped by [Legere] before [Miranda] put it in the net from the post. They got a little overly excited right away but then they were very good about their celebration.

“They beat an incredible team.”

Fairhaven 5, Southeastern 0 — Kyleigh Williams netted a hat trick and added an assist, leading the visiting Blue Devils (1-2) to their first win of the season.

Lynnfield 5, North Reading 1 — Senior Lily Rothwell and junior Maddy Murphy both scored twice for the Pioneers (1-1).

North Andover 5, Marblehead 1 — Lexi Swartz and Lexi Rivet each had two goals for the Scarlet Knights.

Norwood 2, Wellesley 0 — Sophomore goalie Talia Fruci (11 saves) recorded her second shutout of the season for the host Mustangs (3-0).

Rockport 1, Amesbury 0 — Senior Colleen Murphy scored with 2:15 left in the game on an assist from junior Lucy Twombly for the Vikings.

Boys’ golf

Medfield 243, Bellingham 285 — Henry Riley was the medalist with a 3-over 39 for the Warriors at Ponkapoag Golf Course.

West Bridgewater 5.5, Tri-County 3.5 — Senior Ryan Sullivan was the medalist for the Wildcats. Match was played at West Bridgewater Country Club.

Westwood 215, Millis 257 — Jake Mullaney and Ethan Blonder carded 1-under-par 32s for the visiting Wolverines (3-0) at Pinecrest Golf Club in Holliston.

Xaverian 225, St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 226 — Junior Eric Boulger and sophomore Spencer Dumas shot even par 36s at Kettle Brook GC to give the Hawks (3-0) the narrow win.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2 — Senior Mike Magalhaes scored the first two goals and junior Shane Previti added the winner for the host Lakers (2-0).

Bishop Fenwick 2, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Sophomore Keiron Murray converted a free kick for the game’s first goal and senior Liam Chrichton added the second tally for the visiting Crusaders (1-0).

Cardinal Spellman 2, Tri-County 0 — Junior Zack Nassar scored in the first half and sophomore Melvin Alves struck 12 minutes into the second to lift the Cardinals (1-0-1) to their first win of the season.

Lynn Classical 4, Salem 0 — Gabriel Sarmento collected a hat trick to lead the Rams (3-0).

Matignon 6, North Quincy 1 — Junior Joao Pedro Feija scored a hat trick for the Warriors.

St. John’s Prep 5, Everett 1 — Senior captains Ethan Ambrose (2 goals, 2 assists) and Gabe Najim (1 goal, 2 assists) led the top-ranked Eagles (3-0) to the nonleague win over the Crimson Tide.

Xaverian 2, Medford 2 — Senior midfielder Lorenzo Mancini delivered the equalizer for the Hawks (1-0-2) on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Junior Liam Foley scored his second goal of the season for Xaverian.

Girls’ soccer

Braintree 2, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Caroline Carey scored the winner for the Wamps (1-2) with a minute left in the second half.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Boston Latin 1 — Senior Lucy Atwood scored the winning goal for the Patriots with 15 minutes remaining.

Dighton-Rehoboth 1, Apponequet 0 — Senior captain Julianna DaCosta scored the winner for the Falcons in the 75th minute.

Fontbonne 10, Mt. Alvernia 1 — Junior Emma O’Neil racked up four assists to go with her one goal while junior Kate Golden scored twice and assisted on as the Ducks opened their season with a win.

Hingham 7, Quincy 0 — Sophomores Olivia Sharkansky and Riley Cotter each scored a pair of goals for the visiting Harbormen (2-0).

Ipswich 2, Georgetown 0 — Sophomore forward Lexi James netted her first career varsity goal, one of two first-half goals scored by the visiting Tigers.

Norwell 7, Rockland 0 — Senior captain Kristie Vierra recorded two goals and an assist and sophomore Bridgett Shaw added a pair of goals for the host Clippers (2-1).

Somerset Berkley 5, Greater New Bedford 0 — Brooke Sullivan powered the visiting Raiders (3-0) with two goals.

Southeastern 3, Upper Cape 0 — Freshman Deila Fitzgerald scored her first varsity goal in the win for the Hawks (2-0)

Whitman-Hanson 4, Scituate 2 — Three goals by Olivia Borgen and one from Kelsey Wozniak was enough for the Panthers (2-0) to fight off a Sailors’ second-half comeback attempt.

Girls’ volleyball

Braintree 3, Wellesley 0 — Senior captain Madison Furness (4 blocks, 3 aces, 3 kills) and sophomore Mary Kate Higgins (4 aces, 4 kills) led the Wamps in the Bay State Conference matchup.

Canton 3, Foxborough 1 — Senior Taylor Harris had 17 kills for the Bulldogs.

Lynn Classical 3, Marblehead 0 — Junior Brooke Warren recorded 14 service points and five aces for the host Rams (3-0).

Needham 3, Boston Latin 0 — Lily Carr had seven kills and just one error for the Rockets (2-0).

Weymouth 3, Dedham 0 — Junior setter Catherine Marshall had 20 assists, 4 kills and 4 aces to pace the Wildcats (2-0) past the Marauders. Rachel Sinewick tallied eight kills.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Marshfield 1 — Senior captain Lexie Connolly had eight aces for the Panthers.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.