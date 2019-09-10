Olivia Borgen, Whitman-Hanson – The sophomore struck for three goals as the Panthers got off on the right foot with a 6-0 shutout of Plymouth South before netting her second hat trick of the season in Monday’s 4-2 triumph against Scituate.

Top performances from EMass. girls’ soccer players in the past week:

Hailey Goodman, Bishop Feehan – The senior captain scored the winning goal in the final minute of the Shamrocks’ 2-1 victory against Marshfield.

Shannon LeVangie, Notre Dame (Hingham) – The senior struck for a hat trick as the Aces started the season in impressive fashion with a 5-1 victory against Canton.

Sara Mellody, North Andover – The Scarlet Knights kicked off the season with four straight shutouts, their backline anchored by their senior sweeper.

Mary Katherine Ward, Holliston – The junior goaltender turned away a penalty kick as the Tigers held off a strong challenge from Medfield in a 1-0 Tri-Valley League final.

