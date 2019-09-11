Amanda Lewandowski, Franklin – Before scoring a goal and picking up an assist in a 3-0 win over King Philip Monday, the junior recorded recorded three points in a 13-0 shutout of Milford Thursday.

Cami Crook, Somerset Berkley – The junior tallied eight goals in two games as the top-ranked Raiders rolled to wins over Wareham and Seekonk.

Top performances from EMass field hockey players in the past week:

Katie O’Donnell, Revere — The senior made program history Friday when she recorded the first hat trick in a single half, totaling four goals in a 4-1 win against Malden. She added two goals against Haverhill Wednesday.

Emma O’Donovan, Belmont – In a season-opening, 5-0 shutout of Stoneham Friday, the junior registered a hat trick.

Macey White, Sandwich – The junior scored the lone goal in a season-opening win over Bishop Stang last Wednesday before adding a second-half tally in a 3-0 win over Dartmouth Friday.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.