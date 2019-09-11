“It’s a big win, for sure,” said Whitman-Hanson head coach David Floeck. “It’s only the third game, and this is far from settling anything, but it’s good to get this win.”

With a 4-0 victory over fifth-ranked Hingham (2-1), fourth-ranked Whitman-Hanson (3-0) is now on the inside track to getting it back.

For four out of the last five years, the Patriot League’s Kennan Division title has gone to Hingham, with Whitman-Hanson claiming the crown in 2015.

After scoring just twice last season in two ties and a Division 1 South quarterfinals loss, four different Panthers found the back of the net this time.

“We have a bunch of kids who can play different positions,” Floeck said. “We’re not one-dimensional, we have a bunch of players who can step up.”

Sophomore Ava Melia opened the scoring at the 35-minute mark, uncorking a blast from the 25-yard line to put the Panthers up, 1-0, going into the half.

“I was so excited,” Melia said. “I really wanted to beat them.”

Sophomore Nora Manning gave the Panthers some breathing room early in the second, heading home a cross-net feed from senior Anika Floeck to make it 2-0. Sophomore Kelsee Wozniak and junior Alexis Billings rounded out the scoring later in the frame.

Juniors Reese Codero and Kylie Colclough combined for the shutout in net.

Cohasset 3, Mashpee 1 — Freshman Payton Lord scored her first varsity goal for the Skippers.

Bancroft 3, Concord Academy 3 — Junior Lindsay Sieknan scored the equalizer in the 73d minute for the Bulldogs (0-0-1), her first goal after missing last season to injury. Junior Maya Gaines added two goals.

Blue Hills 3, Southeastern 2 — Emily Lehane bagged two goals for the Warriors, including the game winner, and chipped in an assist in a comeback win.

Boston International 2, Snowden 0 — Senior forward Emilsa Timas recorded both goals in the season opening win for the Lions (1-0).

Central Catholic 3, Haverhill 0 — Allie Fischer, Faith Lee, and Adrianna Niles scored for the Raiders (2-0).

Dexter Southfield 5, St. George’s 0 — Sophomore Mallory Lucas (3 goals) and freshman Rylie Moschella (1 goals, 2 assists) led Dexter (1-0) over the Dragons (0-1).

Marshfield 1, Duxbury 0 — An early goal from Bridget Barrowman was all the Rams needed to secure the win.

Middleborough 4, Rockland 0 — Alexis Vanderzeyde had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Sachems (1-1-1).

Peabody 5, Gloucester 0 — Freshmen Taylor Bettencourt and Branae Craviero each scored their first career varsity goal for the Tanners (1-1).

Revere 7, Everett 3 — Sophomore forward Carolina Bettero’s five goals led the host Patriots (1-0) over the Crimson (1-2).

St. Mary’s 7, Cathedral 0 — Seventh-grader Brooke Moloney tallied her first varsity goal in a dominant performance for the Spartans.

Ursuline 2, Austin Prep 0 — Senior Caroline Gilmore led the way scoring both goals for the Bears (2-1). Junior goalie Nikki Olson posted a 6-save shutout.

West Bridgewater 8, Sacred Heart 1 — Arianna Georgantas recorded a hat trick and Kylie Fuller added a pair of goals for the visiting Wildcats.

Worcester Academy 1, Suffield 0 — Freshman Elizabeth Finn scored the winning goal for the Hilltoppers (1-0) early in the second half.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Greater New Bedford 0 — Senior captain Meghan Reed had four saves in what was her second straight shutout for the Falcons (3-0). Senior captain Julianna DaCosta had a hat-trick in the win.

Archbishop Williams 6, Matignon 2 — Junior Ariana Hay had two goals for the Bishops (2-0).

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 6, Fairhaven 1 — The Lakers (3-0) remained unbeaten behind a hat trick from three goals and two assists from senior Mike Magalhaes and two tallies from junior Shane Previti.

Belmont Hill 3, Bridgton Academy 0 — Senior midfielder Matthew Goncalves scored two goals as Belmont Hill (1-0) topped the Wolverines (0-1).

Cambridge 2, Newton South 0 — Senior striker Darino Deque and sophomore midfielder Andrew Millar each scored as the Falcons (2-0) beat the Lions (0-2-2).

Carver 6, Hull 0 — The Crusaders (3-0) were led by junior forwards Mike Sawicki (3 goals, 1 assist) and Dominic Craig (2 goals, 2 assists).

Case 8, Wareham 1 — Nicholas McMahon scored a hat trick for the visiting Cardinals (2-1).

Cohasset 2, Mashpee 1 — Senior midfielder Sam Fox scored the lone goal in the second half to secure the win for the Skippers.

Greater New Bedford 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Domenik Borden, Joshua Tavares, and Jose Juarez scored for the host Bears (3-1).

Hingham 1, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior captain Gavin Erickson found the net late in the second half to secure the win for the Harbormen (3-0-1).

Lynn Classical 5, Winthrop 3 — Senior Alex Ixlaj scored on a 30-yard strike to power the visiting Rams (4-0) in a Northeastern Conference matchup.

Medford 5, Malden 2 — Sophomore Felipe DeSouza bagged a brace for the Mustangs as they picked up their first win of the year.

Milton Academy 3, Phillips Exeter 2 — Junior Aidan Farwell (2 goals) scored the winner in the 54th minute to lift the visiting Mustangs (1-0) to the nonleague win. Junior Oliver Clarke added a goal and assist.

Pembroke 5, Plymouth South 0 — Brothers Max and Luke Saia each scored two goals and Noel Heeran added three assists for the host Titans (1-1-1).

Wayland 2, Weston 0 — The Warriors picked up their first win of the year on the strength of two goals from senior captain Kyle Mabe.

West Bridgewater 1, Sacred Heart 0 — Aidan Wells scored the winner for the Wildcats (3-0).

Boys’ cross-country

Dover-Sherborn 16, Medway 44 — Oliver Fried paced the competition, finishing first with a time of 16:47 for the visiting Raiders.

Hingham 27, Hanover 29 — Senior Liam Slane ran a 14:02 on a 2.5 mile course for the Harbormen (1-0).

Plymouth South 25, Whitman-Hanson 34 — Junior Theo Kamperides (16:42) edged Strickland Davis (16:43) to take first place for the Panthers (1-0).

Hopkington 19, Medfield 41 — On a 2.95-mile course, senior Alex Brown led the way with a 16:03 time for the Hillers (1-0).

Ipswich 26, Lynnfield 31 — Senior captain Jack DeMarco finished in first place with a 5K time of 16:13 for the host Tigers.

Girls’ cross-country

Dover-Sherborn 21, Medway 40 — Caitlin Britt led the way for the Raiders with a first-place time of 20:33.

Lowell 23, Haverhill 32 — Senior Slap Mirambeaux crossed the finish line first, completing the 2.8-mile course in 18:28 for the Red Raiders (1-0).

Pentucket 19, Masconomet 37 — Patricia Rubio led the way for the Sachems, completing the 3.1-mile course in 21:22.

Whitman-Hanson 23, Plymouth South 34 — Sophomore Myah Kamperides captured first place, completing the 5K course in 21:31 for the Panthers.

Hopkinton 23, Medfield 32 — Schuyler Gooley (18:47) placed first on a 2.9 mile course to lead the Hillers (1-0) over the Warriors (0-1).

Field hockey

Bourne 5, Fairhaven 1 — Julia Elicier scored three of the five unanswered goals to lead the Lady Canalmen.

Danvers 5, Central Catholic 3 — Senior captain Emma Thibodeau netted two goals and an assist for the Falcons (4-0).

Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 1 — The visiting Lakers held a 12-0 edge in shots in the second half, but D-R made a pair of first-half goals stand up.

Dover-Sherborn 0, Cohasset 0 — Junior goalkeeper Sabrina Ryan had 10 saves for host D-S (2-0-1).

Franklin 3, Canton 1 — Freshman Kaitlyn Carney found the back of the net twice for the Panthers to guide them to 3-0 this season.

King Philip 4, Milford 0 — Senior captain Sammy Robison (2 goals) and junior forward Abby Nixon (goal, assist) led the Warriors (4-0) over the Hawks (0-2-1).

Lowell 2, Methuen 2 — Claudia Crowe netted the tying-goal with two minutes to play for the visiting Rangers (1-0-2).

Lynnfield 7, Triton 3 — Senior Olivia Ventre scored a hat trick for the Pioneers to help them advance to 2-1 on the season.

Manchester Essex 7, Amesbury 1 — Junior Hannah Cain scored a hat trick for the Hornets.

Pentucket 3, Newburyport 0 — Senior captain Meghan Bean scored all three goals and sophomore keeper Charlene Basque (6 saves) earned the shutout for the visiting Sachems (2-0-1).

Rockport 1, Georgetown 0 — Junior Tess Campbell netted the lone goal in the 14th minute for the host Vikings (2-0-1).

Tabor 5, Portsmouth Abbey 0 — Freshman Kayla McGaffigan, a Globe All-Scholastic as a freshman at Dennis-Yarmouth last fall, notched a hat trick in her first varsity game for the Seawolves.

Watertown 3, Lexington 2 — Senior Ally Kennedy scored twice for the Raiders (2-1) in the win.

Wellesley 3, Framingham 0 — Grace Cheek tallied a goal and an assist for the host Raiders (2-2) in the Bay State Conference win.

Westwood 4, Hopkinton 1 — Sophomore Lindsay Diomede netted two goals and juniors Hannah Blomquist and Kathleen Reissfelder tallied a goal and an assist for the Wolverins (3-0) in the Tri-Valley League.

Winchester 6, Wilmington 0 — A big day from senior captain Issy Brissette (four goals) led the way in the Sachems (3-0) win.

Boys’ golf

BC High 425, Wellesley 424 — Senior Michael Thorbjornsen’s 4-under par 32 at Wollaston GC was the difference for the Raiders (4-0) in the close win.

Bishop Stang 245, Marthas Vineyard 285 — Freshman Kyle Farias carded a 1-under par 35 in his second career varsity match for the host Spartans at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Bridgewater-Raynham 239, Hanover 249 — Colby Flanders, Dan Nastari, and Tom Cooney all shot a 3-over 39 at Olde Scotland Links for the Trojans (5-0).

Medfield 265, Norton 270 — Sophomore Max Sherman (40) was the medalist for the Warriors (3-1).

St. Johns Prep 230, St. Marys 158 — Robbie Forti (1-under-par 35), Matt Remley (36), and Alex Landry (36) paced the Eagles at Gannon GC.

Wakefield 45, Watertown 27 — Junior Calvin Tryder win his match by nine points, leading the way for the Warriors at Thomson Country Club.

Westwood 103, Milton 83 — Kevin McGough led the way for the Wolverines with 17 points at Granite Links Golf Club (Par 35).

Whitman-Hanson 272, North Quincy 297 — Junior Aidan Miller shot a 4-over par 40 to lead the Panthers (1-0) at Ridder Farm.

Xaverian 223, Braintree 240 — Junior captain Eric Boulger (1-over-par 35) earned medalist honors for the Hawks (4-0).

Archbishop Williams 160, St. John’s Prep 87 — The Bishops were led by junior Jake LaMonica (34 points) and senior Brendan Donovan (30 points).

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Billerica 2 — Seniors Brooke Abhoudhad (30 assist, six kills, three aces, two blocks) and Jenny McNaughton (30 digs, four aces) were solid over the course of the game for the Golden Warriors (1-1).

Apponequet 3, Fairhaven 0 — Rylee Sniezek notched seven kills and a block for the Lakers, while Ali Stuessi added four aces, three kills and 10 digs in a three-set sweep.

Barnstable 3, Brockton 1 — Senior Dorian Funk tallied 27 assists and junior Caroline Jiehnau scored 15 kils to help the Red Raiders advance to 2-0.

Canton 3, Franklin 1 — Seniors Taylor Harris (23 kills) and Claire Quinn (nine kills, five aces) led the Bulldogs (3-0) in the win.

Case 3, Wareham 0 — Seniors Amber Arruda and Jayden Dias stood out for the Cardinals, tallying eight and five kills, respectively.

Central Catholic 3, Dracut 0 — Olivia Thomas-Roy recorded 22 assists and Haley Ferrera had 21 digs in the season-opening win for the Raiders.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Boston Latin 0 — Junior middle hitter Anna Brooks (10 kills, 2 blocks) led the Patriots (3-0).

Danvers 3, Marblehead 0 — Junior outside hitter Carly Goodhue (13 kills) and junior setter Lily Eldridge (24 assists) led the Falcons.

Duxbury 3, Hanover 0 — The Dragons swept in three sets behind strong serving from Grace Pena and the defensive play of Emma Ruel.

Foxborough 3, Taunton 0 — Grace Fortune tallied 17 serving points and six aces to lead the visiting Warriors to the Hockomock League win.

Haverhill 3, Everett 0 — The Hillies were led by sophomore setter Kya Burdier with eight aces, 10 kills, 24 assists and five digs.

King Philip 3, Milford 0 — Junior captain Nicole Coughlin (10 kills, 2 blocks) to lead the Warriors (2-1) to a win.

Lynn Classical 3, Lynn English 1 — Senior captain Pamela Diaz tallied 22 service points and six aces to lead the Rams (5-0) over the Bulldogs (1-1).

Norwell 3, Randolph 0 — Senior Jaylin Salter led the way with 11 digs for the visiting Clippers (3-0).

Oliver Ames 3, North Attleborough 0 — Junior Caroline Flynn had 12 kills and senior Allison Kemp recorded 26 assists in the home opener for the Tigers (3-1).

Quincy 3, Hingham 0 — The Presidents (3-0) remained unbeaten with the three-set sweep.

Revere 3, Everett 0 — Junior Isabella Martinez had 10 kills in the win for the Patriots (2-0).

Westford 3, Wayland 0 — Senior outside hitter Lexi Wilson notched nine kills and five aces as the Grey Ghosts improved to 3-0.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Scituate 0 — Senior Marissa Connell had five kills and junior Sophia Berardinelli recorded eight assists for the Panthers.

