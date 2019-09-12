Justine Amory, Acton-Boxborough — The junior outside hitter had 50 kills, 15 aces, and 33 digs in the Colonials’ first three matches, a loss to Concord-Carlisle and wins against Bedford and Weston.

Top performances from EMass girls’ volleyball players in the past week:

Taylor Harris, Canton — The senior outside hitter registered 55 kills for the 3-0 Bulldogs in wins against Attleboro, Foxborough, and Franklin.

Allison Kemp, Oliver Ames — The senior setter recorded her 1,000th assist last Monday against Taunton and finished the week with 76 assists and 14 aces in wins against Stoughton, Taunton, and North Attleborough.

Karen Nie, Needham — In wins against Natick, Boston Latin, and Walpole, the junior outside hitter tallied 21 kills, 19 aces, 9 digs, and served 91.7 percent for the 3-0 Rockets.

Emma Randolph, Melrose — The Red Raiders are 3-0 behind the senior outside hitter’s 42 kills in wins over Arlington, Frontier Regional, and Woburn.

