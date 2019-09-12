Add in a calendar year that thrusts Labor Day into the preseason and adds another weekend to the fall season, forcing coaches to make tough decisions regarding their schedule.

From the MIAA’s switch to National Federation High School rules, to threats from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus, it’s been far from business as usual for most programs.

The kickoff of the 2019 high school football season has brought its share of challenges.

Many programs pushed their season opener back to add a week of preparation, but Mansfield coach Mike Redding is taking a different approach.

After his Hornets handled BC High, 31-10, in their opener, Redding and his Division 2 South hopefuls headed to Ohio this weekend for a Friday night showdown against the La Salle Lancers (2-0), the No. 83 program in the country per MaxPreps.

To prepare for the formidable challenge, Redding flew to Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 31 following Mansfield’s scrimmage against Central Catholic to scout La Salle’s opener against Lakota West.

The 31-year coach hopes this trip will also have a lasting impact for his players off the field; the 66 participating students will tour Ohio State, visit the National Underground Railroad Museum, and watch Notre Dame face New Mexico on Saturday afternoon before flying home.

Then Mansfield will enjoy a bye week before opening league play as the defending Hockomock Kelley-Rex champions.

For Redding, preseason trips became obsolete three years ago when the MIAA restricted practice sessions. Mansfield’s last team excursion came in 2016, so this trip fulfills Redding’s unofficial goal to give each senior class one memorable experience out of the state.

“When the MIAA basically eliminated double sessions, we stopped going to preseason camps,” explained Redding. “We felt this trip would kind of replace that. We’ll get in an early-season game and be on charter buses together for hours. So you hope the benefit of all this is that you come home a closer, more tight-knit team.”

To fund the trip, Mansfield’s senior captains spearheaded a series of fundraisers, while the Gridiron Club of Mansfield contributed the other half of the budget.

One of those captains is Mike DeBolt, the Hornets’ prolific kicker and tailback, who happens to be engaged in his own season-long fundraising campaign to fight pediatric cancer. For the second season, DeBolt offers a page on Alexslemonade.org, in which supporters can make a flat-rate donation or pledge a donation for every point DeBolt scores.

With nearly 150 yards from scrimmage, two touchdowns, a 26-yard field goal, and four extra points last Friday night, DeBolt got off to a great start with 19 of Mansfield’s 31 points over BC High.

“It’s definitely in the back of my mind when I’m playing,” said DeBolt. “Every touchdown I’m thinking, that’s six more dollars, every extra point, that’s one more dollar.”

While he was raised a University of Michigan fan, DeBolt said he’s excited to tour Ohio State, and even more eager for the senior-laden Hornets to test their mettle against one of the nation’s top programs.

DeBolt also hopes to earn a scholarship offer to kick at the collegiate level, so going head-to-head against La Salle kicker Jake Seibert, a Ohio State commit, could boost his individual stock.

“It’s going to be cool to showcase what Massachusetts football is really about. It should be a really cool team-bonding experience and we should benefit from it,” said DeBolt. “It’s also definitely motivating kicking against [Seibert] to show how I compare, and that even though I’m from Massachusetts, I can compete with everyone else in the country.”

After outlasting two-time defending D2 state champion King Philip in the 2018 regular season, Mansfield was knocked out of the state tournament by KP for the second straight year.

However, DeBolt suffered a broken ankle in that playoff game, star linebacker Vinnie Holmes was inactive with mono, and tailback Nick Marciano was out for the season with a knee injury.

Now at full strength, the Hornets hope to exact some revenge, and Redding hopes that his adjusted schedule will prime his players for success.

“It’s definitely the end goal to be battle-tested against high-level competition,” said Redding. “I felt a couple years ago we opened with a couple wins and one was easy, and all of a sudden we were playing KP, and it was a whole different level.”

“Last year, we were more ready, but by the playoffs we were physically depleted. “If we can stay healthy and play good competition, it definitely should help.”

EEE threat

Staying healthy is the top priority for towns in the areas endangered by the EEE virus. Dozens of programs have moved their Friday night games to Friday or Saturday afternoon to comply with town-imposed curfews.

That means defending D2 state champion North Andover opens at 4 p.m. Friday against Marblehead, and Central Catholic gets an extra day to prepare for its opener against defending D3 state champion Springfield Central at 4 p.m. Saturday.

“If you play high school football, you always have to be ready to adjust for something,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “A change is a change and it’s out of our hands.”

North Andover head coach John Dubzinski and his team are adjusting to some changes in the schedule.. (Mark Lorenz/The Boston Globe)

Both Dubzinski and Central coach Chuck Adamopolous elected to add a week to their preseason schedule because of widespread turnover due to graduation. North Andover returns only five starters on both sides of the ball, while Central is breaking in a new corps of linebackers and tailbacks.

“In the old days, when we only played 10 games, we had another scrimmage coming out of Labor Day,” said Adamopolous, who has been head coach at Central for 22 years and an assistant for 14.

“So, I kind of went back to that old way, since you’re going to have a bye week somewhere this fall. We are at a disadvantage now since teams usually get better in their second game, but I think we needed that extra week.”

The impact of EEE goes beyond the gridiron to challenge entire athletic departments, but putting a hold on the tradition of “Friday Night Lights” (until a frost ends the mosquito threat) is the most notable change.

Andover, Concord-Carlisle, Framingham, Holliston, Methuen, Milford, and Wayland are just a few of the teams that will not play their home openers under the lights.

But for Walpole athletic director Ron Dowd, whose Rebels take on rival Natick Friday afternoon at 4, the games must go on.

“Although it might not be Friday night lights, it’s still Walpole-Natick,” said Dowd. “It means something. The time is not ideal, but both teams will be ready to go.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com.