“We were able to keep a level head tonight,” said Needham coach Courtney Charloff.

The Rockets, who improved to 4-0, were led by junior Karen Nie (11 kills) and senior Daly Johnson (23 assists).

In a matchup of Bay State Conference unbeatens, the 11th-ranked Needham girls’ volleyball team took care of business on Thursday against No. 19 Milton with a 3-0 sweep that handed the previously unbeaten Wildcats (3-1) their first loss of the season.

The win capped off an undefeated week that saw the Rockets win three games.

While they’ve found success in games, Charloff wanted her team to take advantage of their schedule to continue to improve upon mistakes from previous matchups.

“We want to strive each game to get better,” Charloff said. “We’ve been trying to learn from one game, and go on to the next.”

In the practice following their Tuesday win against Walpole, the Rockets were focused on “unconventional plays” or broken plays they had not reacted well to in game situations.

The focus in practice paid off, as the outcome of their home game against Milton was never in question.

“We wanted to focus on plays out of the norm,” Charlofff said. “We are learning from each game.”

Archbishop Williams 3, St. Marys 1 — Jessica Knight racked up 17 kills for the Bishops, improving their record to 2-1.

Arlington Catholic 3, Austin Prep 1 — Trailing 24-19 in the fourth set, sophomore Emily Murdock had seven straight serve points for the Cougars (3-1) to steal the set and close the door on a comeback.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Wareham 1 — The Warriors picked up their first win in two years in a four-set victory over the Vikings in South Coast Conference action. Senior Vanessa Costa had 11 assists in the fourth set alone for Dighton-Rehoboth, while senior captain Amy Nickerson chipped in with 20 digs, four aces and three kills.

Falmouth 3, Sturgis West 0 — Junior Shea Macleod (15 kills, four blocks) and senior Riley Gregory (32 assists) led the way for the Clippers in the win.

Melrose 3, Belmont 1 — Freshman middle hitter Chloe Gentile tallied 10 kills for the No. 7 Red Raiders (4-0).

Walpole 3, Weymouth 1 — Senior Abby O’Brien tallied 10 kills and nine digs for the Rebels, who earned their first win of the season.

Woburn 3, Stoneham 0 — Brooklyn Manna notched 10 kills as the Tanners improve to 2-2.

South Shore Voc-Tech 3, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Lexi Adams and Evelyn McCann had seven kills apiece for the Vikings (2-2, 1-0) in a Mayflower League win over the Aggies.

Football

St. Mary’s 6, Boston English 0 — Senior Derek O’Leary’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:54 left in the third quarter was all of the offense the Spartans needed in their season-opening 6-0 blanking of the Eagles (0-2) in a nonleague contest.

Field hockey

Beverly 2, Gloucester 2 — Senior Hailey Anderson had two assists for the Panthers (2-1-1) in the draw.

Hanover 2, Scituate 0 — After a scoreless first half, the Indians (2-1) were lifted by goals from senior Cory Worrall and junior Holly Willis. Junior goalie Sammy Kelley post 10 saves in the shutout.

Hingham 5, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Kyle Wilson led the Harbormen (2-0-1) with a goal and an assist in the win.

Needham 2, Milton 0 — Sophomore Britt Nawrocki and junior Sydney Klayman both found the net for the Rockets.

Swampscott 2, Marblehead 0 — The Big Blue (3-1) were led by goals from Isabella Modica and Jordan Waters in the win.

Walpole 7, Weymouth 0 — Senior Sydney Scales netted three goals and tallied one assist for the No. 5 Porkers (2-0).

Waltham 1, Newton South 0 — Senior Kenzie Demeo’s first career varsity goal was the difference for the Hawks (1-1).

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Bedford 0 — Senior captain and UMass commit Izzy Acquaviva was a field general for the Warriors (1-0-1) in their first win of the year, tallying four assist.

Boys’ golf

Abington 166, Rockland 73 — Colin McDonald shot a 4-over 31 for the Green Wave in a South Shore League win over the Bulldogs at Rockland Golf Course.

Brookline 82, Natick 58 — Junior Michael Ford shot a one-over 36 at The Country Club in a win for the Warriors.

Durfee 101, Middleborough 96 — The Hilltoppers were led by senior Nathan Tho, who shot a two-over 39 at Fall River Country Club.

Framingham 81, Milton 77 — Senior captain Will Trischitta’s 3-over par 39 led the way for the Flyers (3-0-1) in the win.

Hanover 240, Quincy 277 — Juniors Jack Daly (37), Gavin Graybill (38) and and Matt Rowe (39) led the way for the Indians (4-1) at Furnace Brook Gold Club (par 35).

Lynn Classical 33, Northeast 30 — Junior Matt Patri dominated in his match to lead the Rams to the win at Gannon Golf Course (Par 36).

Rockport 124, Georgetown/Pentucket 104 — Sophomore Jack Cahill’s team-leading 27 points helped the Vikings (1-2) earn their first win of the season.

Wellesley 301, Braintree 316 — The Raiders (5-0) stayed undefeated behind senior Michael Thorbjornsen and junior Colby Sanville’s par 36 scores at Nehoiden GC.

Xaverian 224, Catholic Memorial 248 — Senior Declan Buckley and sophomore Joey Lenane each shot an even-par 36 for the Hawks in a Catholic Conference victory at Granite Links in Quincy.

Bishop Stang 78, Dartmouth 128 — Paul Zeller and Marcus Rapoza each shot a 3-over 39 for the Spartans in a nonleague win over their crosstown rival-Indians at Allendale Country Club.

Boys’ soccer

Braintree 1, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — The lone goal for the Wamps (3-0) came from senior Ryan Baggett. Goalie Max O’Brien had a four-save shutout.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Saint Joseph Prep 2 — Sophomore Eddie Makjian had a hat trick, tying the game at one-all with seconds left in the first, then bagging two more goals to help the Cardinals move to 2-0-1.

Matignon 2, Innovation Academy 0 — A second-half penalty kick from Joao Pedro Feijo gave the Warriors the edge.

Nauset 2, Sandwich 0 — Nauset got a pair of second-half goals from junior Danny LaBrache and senior Sebastian Headrick.

Newton North 1, Brookline 1 — Senior John Shore scored in the second half to help the Tigers (1-1-1) earn a draw.

North Reading 3, Amesbury 0 — Sophomore Aidan Nadeau’s late first-half goal ended up being the difference for Hornets (3-1). Goalie Will Carpenter posted his third shutout of the season.

Wellesley 1, Framingham 1 — The Flyers (2-0-1) held on for the draw following two separate saves on penalty kicks in the final ten minutes from senior captain goalkeeper Ben Oberg. Junior Anderson Cardona scored the equalizer early in the second half.

Weymouth 6, Walpole 0 — Sophomore forward Caio Soares scored two goals and assisted on another, helping the Wildcats improve to 2-1.

Manchester Essex 4, Pentucket 0 — Senior captain Kellen Furse bagged a hat trick for the Hornets (4-0) to extend their perfect start.

Georgetown 4, Triton 0 — Kenny Laurent, Graham Billington, Ryan Regan and Coty Angelopolus found the back of the net for the Royals in a shutout of the Vikings in Cape Ann League play.

Newburyport 3, Ipswich 0 — Brady O’Donnell, Owen Spence and Tyler Koglin scored for the Clippers in a Cape Ann League win over the Tigers.

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Stang 9, St. John Paul II 0 — Lily Shields had four goals and Taylor Oliveira had three more for the Spartans in a nonleague blanking of the Lions.

Arlington 4, Wakefield 1 — Senior midfielder Sophie Morrison factored into all four goals for the Spy Ponders (4-1) as she netted three goals and collected an assist. Junior goalie Claire Ewen secured the win, stopping three breakaways.

Bishop Feehan 3, Medway 0 — Junior Francesca Yanchuk had a hat trick for the Shamrocks (4-0) in the win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, East Bridgewater 0 — Cassie Tofteroo dialed up Victoria Smith on a through ball for the game’s lone goal in the second half, giving the Trojans a nonleague win over the Vikings behind a shutout from Julianna Narkouzi.

Brookline 2, Newton North 0 — Junior Reese Brodsky and senior Maya Leschly scored in the second half for the Warriors (2-0-0) in a Bay State Conference win over the Tigers.

Mansfield 2, Sharon 1 — Sophomore Tarynn Smith scored both goals for the Hornets (2-1).

Masconomet 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Morgan Bovardi scored the lone goal for the Chieftains on a first-half penalty kick.

Newburyport 2, Ipswich 0 — The Clippers (2-2) were led by Cricket Good who scored both goals in the win.

Winchester 4, Wilmington 1 — Junior Hannah Curtin’s two first-half goals lifted the Sachems (3-0) in the win.

Westwood 1, Hopkinton 1 — A last-minute penalty kick from Delaney Mick tied the game for the Hillers.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.