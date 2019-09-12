She shared the court with Ashley Wang, a three-time Globe All-Scholastic who is now starring as a freshman at Harvard; Chelsea Simmons , now playing for defending NCAA Division 2 champion University of Tampa, and her sister, Julia , a 2018 grad who played for the 2017 and 2018 Division 1 state championship teams at North.

The past two seasons, the versatile junior played behind, and with, a few of the best players in the program’s storied history.

Tessa Lanfear knows the pressure that comes with playing for the Newton North girls’ volleyball program.

Now, as the Tigers shoot for a three-peat, Lanfear steps into the role of a jack-of-all-trades leader for longtime coach Richard Barton.

Advertisement

“I’ve always felt pressure to perform my best,” said the 5-foot-10-inch Lanfear.

“Even last year, not playing my normal position . . . and I felt a lot of pressure with that,” Lanfear said. “Now I’m playing outside and I’m setting, so, yeah, I definitely feel like there’s pressure because they’re such big names in Massachusetts volleyball, but I don’t really see it like that.”

A setter as a freshman, Lanfear split time between setter and outside hitter last season. She’s continuing in that hybrid role this season, although she did get much experience last year because Wang was utilized as both a setter and opposite hitter. Yes, she impressed coaches enough to earn Bay State Conference All-Star honors after recording 81 kills, 50 aces, and 90 digs in 14 matches.

“We had some famous players,” Barton said. “She was not a famous player, she was a very good player. But now she’s a model of what you should [do] in practice. Go for every ball, be focused all the time, try to hit every ball hard, serve tough all the time.

“Even if she’s not setting, she runs the serve/receive and tells the setter who should hit where, and [has] a better idea about it.”

Advertisement

Tessa Lanfear and Newton North have started the year 2-0. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe)

With three senior starters in the lineup, Barton implemented new rotations this season. Lanfear splits time setting with sophomore Carlotta Menozzi. But the 2-0 Tigers don’t run a typical 6-2 lineup, in which both setters play opposite from each other on every rotation with one always in the front row and the other in the back row. Instead, Barton set the rotations to make Lanfear the setter in two and Menozzi the setter in four, so both have the opportunity to use their hitting skills.

“It’s a new thing, and I think it’s kind of fun to play around with the rotations, and we both get to do what we like to do,” Menozzi said.

Barton is known for his attention to detail, and that was on display in Wednesday’s practice session. The team performed two intelligently designed drills focused on serving and hitting.

For the hitting drill, Barton lowered the net from its regulation height of 88 inches to approximately four feet off the ground so that players had the space to swing hard, focus on their power, and as Barton said, “develop killer hitters.”

For the serving drill, the partition that splits the Newton North practice gym in half was lowered to just a couple feet over the net so players served hard line drives instead of floating arcs, committing proper serving technique to muscle memory.

“We have the potential to be a really good team,” Lanfear said. “We just have to take it upon ourselves to keep working hard in practice.

Advertisement

But just as this season’s iteration of Newton North is different than last year’s, so are its now-emerging stars. While Lanfear and Menozzi said they learned a lot from Wang and Simmons in terms of leadership skills, they’re definitely not the same types of players, nor do they aspire to be.

This is their team now.

“I’d say we’re not really like them,” Lanfear said. “We’re very different from them.”

Service points

■ Newton North sophomore setter Carlotta Menozzi speaks five languages. Born in Italy, she is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Chinese. Menozzi learned French when her family moved to Switzerland, Chinese when they moved to Singapore, and English and Spanish when they came to the US. Quite a polyglot.

■ The Andover at Danvers contest scheduled for this past Monday was postponed, and for good reason. Danvers coach George LeVasseur was hospitalized after tweaking his back moving a mattress on Labor Day.

“I spent a couple nights on the floor,” he said.

But after feeling better for a few days, LeVasseur aggravated the injury while picking up keys. and checked into Mass General on Sunday. He was released on Monday and showed up at practice that afternoon. Andover coach Jane Bergin, who coaches the Lexington boys’ team with LeVasseur in the spring season, understood, and rescheduled the game to a date yet to be announced.

■ Starting Wednesday at Norwood and concluding Thursday, Oct. 8, at Algonquin Regional, Hopkinton will play eight consecutive matches on the road. Then the Hillers will play six straight at home.

Advertisement

■ Oliver Ames setter Allison Kemp recorded her 1,000th assist on Monday in a 3-0 win over Taunton. She had 24 assists in the match.

Matches to watch

Lynnfield at Reading, Friday, 5 p.m. — The Division 2 Pioneers are 4-0, but Division 1 Reading is a tough foe.

Barnstable at Hopkinton, Friday, 5:30 p.m. — The Hillers advanced to the 2018 Division 1 Central/West final. Barnstable is the defending D1 South champ.

Central Catholic at Lawrence, Friday, 5:30 p.m. — Central (11-7 last season) is a good test for the Lancers as the cross-city Merrimack Valley Conference rivals square off.

Natick at Milton, Tuesday, 4 p.m. — The Wildcats have strong early-season wins, but this match is a barometer of how they’ll fare against the best in the Bay State Conference.

Acton-Boxborough at Lincoln-Sudbury, Tuesday, 4 p.m. — A-B’s Justine Amory has 50 kills in three matches. Can the Warriors slow her down?

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.