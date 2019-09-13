OPENING CEREMONY FOR ROCKLAND — — Renovations are complete at the Veterans Stadium in Rockland, an opening ceremony tonight will dedicate a Chair of Honor for Prisoners of War and service members who are Missing in Action. An article for $1.9 million was approved at Town Meeting in May of 2017. The Bulldogs (1-0) face Cohasset (1-0) at 7.

No lack of intrigue and anticipation for Week 2 of the high school football season. Perennial D1 powers Everett and Xaverian clash at Veterans Memorial Stadium, with each trying to avoid an unfamiliar 0-2 start after Week 1 losses. On Baker Street in West Roxbury, top-ranked Catholic Memorial hosts St. John’s Shrewsbury. In the Northeatsern Conference, it’s Lynn English at Swampscott.

The town of Rockland dedicated two chairs at their newly renovated Veterans’ Stadium for those who have served in the military and never returned. An excellent ceremony with both teams on hand. @GlobeSchools pic.twitter.com/BwtPxlvse3 — Dan Shulman (@DanielRShulman) September 13, 2019

MAGIGAL START FOR MARBLEHEAD — From Nate Weitzer in North Andover . . . Marblehead 25, North Andover 20.

Josh Robertson connected with Sean McCarthy on a fade route with 5:14 left in the fourth quarter to snap the eighth-ranked Knights’ state-leading 13-game win streak. Robertson tossed three touchdowns — two to McCarthy — while Tim Cronin rushed for 183 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries for the Magicians (2-0).

DIMAN MAKES A CASE FOR EEE — Friday night’s game between Diman and Case will not be played after the visiting Tigers exercised their right to forfeit based on concerns of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus that has become prevalent across Massachusetts.

Conversations to adjust the game time were held between Superintendents but with the town of Swansea, where Case is located, not being marked in the critical zone for EEE, the game time was kept the same.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll take this time to get healthy and focus on preparing for next week’s game against Bourne,” said Case coach Anthony Palladino, who was also appointed as the school’s new athletic director recently.

The Cardinals beat Tri-County in their opener, scoring the final four touchdowns in a 28-14 victory. As for Diman, they’ll take the field for the first time next Friday at home against Blue Hills.

NORTH ANDOVER KICKS IT OFF — In a back-and-forth thriller in North Andover, the defending Division 2 champion Scarlett Knights surged ahead of Marblhead, 20-19, on a 78-yard kickoff return for Freddy Gabin. But the PAT was blocked.

MILTON SOARING — Milton built a 20-8 halftime lead at Bay State Conference rival Framingham on pair of TD passes from Chase Vaughn to Liam Regan, along with a rush from John Barros.

MORE FROM THE BSC . . . In Walpole, Sam Waltzman booted a 15-yard field goal to hand Natick a 24-7 lead in the third quarter.

Dan Shulman also contributd. Lenny Rowe can be reached at lenny.rowe@globe.com.