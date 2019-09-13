“Jesse did a great job making the right runs and being in the right spots,” said Bedford coach Dave Boschetto. “Those were team goals, those were system goals. Today it was Jesse, maybe tomorrow it'll be someone else.”

The senior opened the scoring in the 32nd minute to put an end to a pretty even, staunchly contested opening half of play. The tie-breaker came off a low corner kick into the box. A pair of second-half goals came directly off of passes to the right of the goal, finished by well-placed, high shots.

The Bedford High boys’ soccer team continued its pristine start to the season Friday afternoon with a 4-0 win over Boston Latin at West Roxbury, fueled by a hat trick from forward Jesse Collins.

Latin (0-3) could hardly get any pressure in the offensive end. Captain Chris Venutia and Dylan DiGangi combined for the shutout to extend the Bucs’ scoreless string to four games.

“There’s no doubt the biggest strength of this team is our defense,” Collins said.

Collins said the key to the Buccaneers’ offense was keeping the ball on the ground and keeping it moving fluidly, something they struggled to do early but grew into as the cloudless afternoon wore on.

“[Latin] gave us a hard time,” Boschetto said. “I think our depth was what cracked it open.”

Bourne 1, Mashpee 0 — Junior Matt Diehl scored in the 25th minute to lift the Canalmen (1-2-2). Senior Wyatt Ream picked up his third shutout of the season with eight saves.

Carver 4, East Bridgewater 1 — Junior Dominic Craig had two goals and two assists for the Crusaders (4-0).

Concord-Carlisle 4, Cambridge 0 — The No. 7 Patriots (4-0) received a great effort from junior Nic Santos, who found the back of the net twice and added an assist in the win over the Falcons (2-1).

Franklin 3, Canton 0 — Lucas Moura gave the Panthers (1-1-2) the early lead and Trevor O'Neill and Ethan Cain notched second-half tallies.

Hingham 3, Pembroke 0 — Junior Paul Forbes had a goal and an assist for the Harbormen (4-0-1).

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Senior Joe Akisik’s goal in the 10th minute was enough for the fourth-ranked Warriors (4-0).

Mansfield 1, Sharon 0 — Peter Oldow broke the stalemate in the 59th minute to propel the Hornets (1-2) to their first victory of the season.

Oliver Ames 1, North Attleborough 0 — Junior Colin Milliken’s fourth goal in three games came in the 24th minute to help the Tigers (3-0) remain undefeated.

Field hockey

Andover 5, Dracut 0 — Freshman Emma Reilly netted her first two varsity for the Golden Warriors (1-0) in their season-opening win over the Middies (0-2).

Apponequet 2, Fairhaven 0 — Junior Amelia Blake scored two goals to power the Lakers (1-1-1).

Bishop Fenwick 6, Medfield 0 — Senior captain Cailyn Wesley scored her third hat trick of the season, raising her season total to 11, in carrying the Crusaders (4-0-0).

Braintree 5, Ursuline 0 — Delia Lee netted three goals and set up another and Ally Decoste had two goals and an assist for the Wamps.

Case 3, Wareham 2 — Brooke Orton tallied the winning goal, assisted by Sydney Hajder, to lead the Cardinals (1-2-0) to their first win.

Lexington Christian 1, Montrose 1 — Charlotte Moore found the back of the cage to tie the game with less than 30 seconds remaining after a back-and-forth match.

Lynnfield 5, Rockport 1 — Senior Lily Rothwell scored a hat trick for Pioneers (3-1).

Manchester Essex 0, Pentucket 0 — The Hornets (3-0-1) and Sachems (2-0-2) with the scoreless draw. Manchester Essex defender Annika Smith turned in a quality performance with four defensive saves to hold the tie.

Masconomet 6, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Sophomore Cecily Paglerani netted four goals for the Chieftains (4-0-1).

North Andover 8, Lowell 0 — Libby Harrison (3 goals) and Sophia Nikolopoulos (2 goals) combind for five goals for the Knights (2-0).

North Reading 3, Amesbury 0 — Freshman Mary Majeski scored the winner in the first half to lead the Hornets (1-2-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Fran Niosi and Cara Charette scored second-half goals for the Cougars (1-0-1) .

Swampscott 1, Saugus 0 — Scarlett Ciciotti scored the lone goal for Big Blue (4-1) while Gabby Hause and Chloe Rakauskas combined for the shutout in net.

Watertown 6, Wakefield 0 — Seniors Ally Kennedy and Emily Campbell each scored a pair of goals for the No. 7 Raiders (3-1).

Westwood 4, Medway 0 — Lindsey Diomede (3 goals, 1 assist) paced the Wolverines (4-0-0).

Winchester 2, Reading 1 — Sophomore Maddy Dengler scored her first career varsity goal for the winner in leading the Sachems (4-0-0).

Girls’ soccer

St. Mary’s 6, Saint Joseph Prep 3 — In his 21st season on the sideline, Spartans coach Jim Foley earned his 250th career victory with the Catholic Central win. St. Mary’s (4-0-0) surged to a 5-1 cushion in the first half. ‘‘I knew it was going to happen eventually,’’ said a satisfied Foley. ‘‘It was nice to get it done sooner rather than later.’’ Foley. The Spartans received a standout performance from senior Emily Egan, who led the team with two goals and an assist. .

Arlington Catholic 2, Lowell Catholic 0 — Junior Katherine O'Donovan scored both goals to lead the Cougars (1-1).

Austin Prep 2, Somerville 0 — Senior Dani Rich and sophomore Catherine Gallagher each found the back of the net as the Cougars (3-1) downed the Highlanders (1-1).

Bancroft 2, Berwick 0 — Sophia Jacobson had eight saves for the Bulldogs (1-0-1).

Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Stang 0 — The No. 19 Shamrocks (5-0) remained undefeated, with Lindsey Moskal connecting early for the game’s only goal.

Concord-Carlisle 1, Cambridge 0 — Junior Gracie Sampson scored the lone goal to lead the Patriots (3-0-1).

King Philip 5, Milford 1 — The No. 16 Warriors (4-0) received goals from four players in the Hockomock League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Norwell 1 — Sophomore Olivia Bucci and senior Cathrine Shaw scored for the No. 8 Cougars (2-1) in their win over the No. 13 Clippers.

Oliver Ames 4, North Attleborough 0 — Lauren Sellmayer tallied two goals for the Tigers (4-0-0) en route to victory.

Silver Lake 4, Hanover 3 — Senior captain Calliste Brookshire (3 goals) scored the winner in the 76th minute for the Lakers (2-1-1) over No. 11 Hanover (3-1).

Ursuline 5, Norwood 1 — Junior Kelly Cheevers (4 goals) propelled the Bears (3-1-0).

Winsor 3, Dexter Southfield 2 — Jayne Rathbone (2 goals, 1 assist) scored the winner with 1:52 remaining to lift Dexter Southfield.

Girls’ volleyball

Acton-Boxborough 3, Westford 0 — Justine Armory delivered 15 kills and five aces, Zoe Umeorah had 22 digs, and Chloee Hamilton collected 31 assists for the Colonials.

Andover 3, Dracut 1 — Sophia Martinez led the way for the Golden Warriors (2-1) with 14 kills.

Billerica 3, Medford 0 — Madison Callery led the Indians with six kills and four blocks and Abby Downs had eight kills and strong D.

Bishop Feehan 3, Seekonk 0 — Sophomore middle hitter Delaney Zolnowski led the Shamrocks (3-1) with seven kills.

Bishop Stang 3, Fairhaven 0 — The Spartans (3-2) beat the Blue Devils (2-3) in straight sets with contributions from junior Kiera Ackah (3 kills, 14 assists, 4 aces) and senior Heather Gaubin (4 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces).

Hopkinton 3, Barnstable 1 — The Hillers (4-0) remained unbeaten, stopping the visiting Red Raiders in a clash of two of the state’s best programs.

“Our seniors led the way,” Hopkinton coach Margie Grabmeier said. Ashley McDermott (6 kills, 5 blocks), Morgan Allen (22 digs, 0 errors) and Angie Grabmeier (22 assists, 9 kills, 17 service points) powered Hopkinton.

King Philip 3, North Attleborough 0 — The Warriors (3-1) won in straight sets behind the offense of Nicole Coughlan (11 kills) and Catherine Waldeck (10 kills) and the defense of Emma Brooks (9 digs, 7 aces) and Lily Carlow (6 digs, 6 aces).

Lynnfield 3, Reading 0 — Melissa Morelli had 19 kills, 14 assists and 8 digs to lead the No. 18 Pioneers (4-0).

New Bedford 3, Bourne 0 — Germinal Tagne recorded 15 kills, 17 service points, 10 aces, and seven digs for the Bucs.

Norwood 3, Dedham 1 — Sophomore Megan Olbrys (18 kills) and junior Lexi Currivan (25 assists) led the Mustangs (3-2).

Plymouth North 3, Silver Lake 1 — Abby Egan was 17 for 17 at the service line while adding 10 kills and an ace for the Eagles (3-1).

Revere 3, Watertown 1 — Isabella Martinez (14 kills) and David Del Rio (20 assists) led the way for the Patriots (3-0).

Triton 3, Somerville 0 — The Vikings (1-4) earned their first win of the season in three sets over the Highlanders (0-3) behind Mia Berardino’s 11 kills. Coach Bob Van Etten said, ‘‘She just played really smart. She had a great game all around, but those kills were special.’’

Girls’ swimming

Methuen/Tewksbury 94, North Andover 91 — The Red Rangers (1-1) pulled out the thriller with a photo-finish in the 400 freestyle relay. The foursome of Samantha DeNaro, Julia Galuska, Calli DeLano and Ava Facella secure the victory by one second.

Wellesley 94, Walpole 82 — Freshman Naomi Boegholm broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke to power the Raiders (1-0) to the season-opening win.

Golf

Bishop Feehan 223, Nauset 253 — Senior Drew Price earned medalist honors to pace the Shamrocks (2-0) at Heather Hill CC in Plainville.

Brookline 95, Framingham 76 — Mike Ford (even-par 35) and Griffen Led (36) paced the host Warriors (4-2-1) to the Bay State Conference win at Putterham Meadows Golf Club.

Reading 39.5, Burlington 32.5 — Junior Anthony Picano shot a 1-over-par 37 for the Rockets at the Country Club of Billerica.

