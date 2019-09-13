The 5-foot-9-inch junior dazzled under the lights on Friday at Blocksidge Field, totaling 378 yards and four touchdowns, including the go-ahead strike to Tahj Purter with 2:10 left as Lynn English captured the Blydell Cup with a 33-30 win over host Swampscott.

SWAMPSCOTT — In his first game at quarterback, Mathias Fowler made it a memorable one.

Fowler transitioned from wide receiver to quarterback in the offseason and showed off his electrifying playmaking ability with swift runs and downfield passes.

“What a performance for his first game at quarterback,” Lynn English coach Chris Carroll said. “I said it’d be a lot of fun to see what he can do out there and he didn’t disappoint.”

Lynn English (1-0) opened up a commanding first-half lead behind Fowler’s dual threat ability. He recorded a pair of goal-line touchdown runs in the opening quarter before showing off his arm strength with consecutive 30-yard throws to Purter, the latter a touchdown for a 19-6 lead.

With the Bulldogs up, 19-13, in the third and driving for more, the momentum shifted. Swampscott senior Zach Palmer ripped the ball loose from a Lynn English running back and returned it 75 yards for a score, giving the Big Blue its first lead at 20-19.

Palmer, who also had a 90-yard kickoff return for a TD in the first quarter, took home an 85-yard punt to put Swampscott up, 30-19, with nine minutes left.

But Fowler responded with a 52-yard scamper that set up a Purter touchdown. After the Bulldogs defense forced a punt, Fowler and the offense got the ball back with 3:19 left. On the third play of the drive, he connected with Purter for a 71-yard score down the sideline, propelling English to the season-opening victory.

“It was a different mind-set leading the team than at wide receiver,” Fowler said. “I knew we had time left and I was just focused to get the team in the end zone. I knew we were going to do it.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.