“I heard a lot about this game from last year going down to the end and the Hail Mary,” said L-S first-year coach Jim Girard. “That wasn’t a Hail Mary but it was pretty close. [O’Connell] showed tremendous poise.”

O’Connell added the 2-point conversion thanks to a diving reception from senior Griffin Brown for the thrilling 21-20 nonleague win in Reading.

Riley O’Connell watched his older brother, Braeden, complete a Hail Mary touchdown to stun Reading in the Division 2 North playoffs last year. On Friday night, the Lincoln-Sudbury sophomore provided his own signature moment by finishing a 90-yard scoring drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to junior Taimir Morel with :29 remaining.

Reading freshman quarterback James Murphy tossed touchdowns of 48, 65, and 7 yards to Pat Harrigan, Dan DiMare, and Donte Barboza to put Reading ahead. But Girard quipped that the folks of Reading won’t want to hear the name “O’Connell” anymore after another heartbreaking finish.

“Watching [Braeden] last year, I was thinking I’d never be able to do that,” said Riley O’Connell. “To come out and do that . . . I didn’t have as nice of a throw, but it was a great catch by Taimir and a great catch by Griffin Brown (2 TDs in the first half). I wanted to get the win.”

Bedford 33, Saugus 30 — Senior QB Greg Cormier and senior receiver Brendan Jones connected for four touchdowns to lead the Buccaneers (1-0) to the overtime victory. The duo connected on passes of 7 and 12 yards in the fourth quarter, but Christian Correia caught a 20-yard pass from Mason Nickolas with 14 seconds left in regulation for Saugus. Sachems kicker Javier Martinez tied the game at 27-27 with the PAT. The Sachems scored first in overtime on an 18-yard field goal from Martinez. On fourth and goal from the 10, Jones clinched the win with a catch from Cormier.

Blue Hills 32, Hull 6 — Kevin Gibbons rushed for 119 yards and TDs of 24 and 22 yards and added a pair of conversions for the Warriors (1-0), who pounded out 333 yards on the ground.

Bridgewater-Raynham 14, Duxbury 12 — The Trojans (1-1) outlasted the No. 7 Dragons (0-2) on the road, thwarting a Duxbury 2-point conversion attempt with 1:16 remaining to preserve the win. B-R senior William Lombard started the scoring with a 68-yard touchdown reception on the second play from scrimmage, and junior Anthony Morrison extended the lead to 14-0 on a 72-yard run with 7:20 left in the second quarter.

Canton 35, Bellingham 0 — Senior Kyle Fitzgerald had two rushing touchdowns, including one from 60 yards out, and an interception to give the Bulldogs (2-0) the early lead.

East Boston 30, Cathedral 6 — Aamir Johnson rushed for 157 yards on 15 carries, scoring two touchdowns for the Jets (1-1). Tyrese Daily scored a touchdown and a 2-point conversion on the ground. The Panthers scored their lone touchdown when Omarion Braggs ran it in from 8 yards out in the third quarter.

Latin Academy 16, Tech Boston 14 — Robert Marek and Malcolm Chrispin have bonded the past two seasons splitting carries in the backfield for the Dragons. On Friday night, each rushed for a score at Roberts Field in a season-opening win. Marek, a junior, churned out 45 yards. With LA ahead, 8-6, Mark finished off an 11-play drive that featured all runs with a 2-yard dash into the end zone. ‘‘We have a really good relationship,’’ said Marek. Added Chrispin, a sophomore who had 43 yards on the drive, ‘‘We know how each other work. We practice together all the time.’’ LA coach Rocco Zizza said his squad kept it as simple as possible. ‘‘We ran right at them. That’s all we did. They ran hard, and the linemen love blocking for people who run hard so it really helped out a lot.’’

Marshfield 43, Dennis-Yarmouth 42 — Capping a remarkable comeback, Jack Markley ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left and junior Vinny Skulsky tacked on the winning conversion as the visiting Rams roared back from a 35-0 deficit. ‘‘It was a classic,’’ assistant coach Nick Landry said. ‘‘This is going to be the game people talk about.’’

Mashpee 38, Nantucket 8 — Junior Jack Vinitsky ran for three touchdowns to help the Falcons (1-0) win their season opener against the Whalers (0-2). In a game played with 10-minute quarters — contrary to the 12-minute quarters in the MIAA’s transition to national federation rules — Jared Barr, Ryan Hendricks and Caesar Hendricks also rushed for touchdowns for Mashpee. Kenard Liburd had an 89-yard touchdown run for Nantucket.

Medfield 17, Dedham 0 — Cameron Giunta scored both touchdowns and added a 2-point conversion for the Warriors (1-0).

Melrose 46, Malden 6 — Matthew Hickey scored on runs of 37, 5, and 6 yards for the Red Raiders (1-0) in a 72-yard performance.

Milton 33, Framingham 22 — Liam Regan reeled in touchdown catches of 79 and 28 yards from sophomore QB Chase Vaughn, senior Luke Botsford ripped off a 60-yard interception return and senior John Barros ran for TDs of 91 and 1 yards as the No. 19 Wildcats (2-0) held off a wild 12-point fourth quarter rally from the host Flyers (0-2) in the Bay State Conference win.

Minuteman 20, Matignon/Saint Joseph Prep 6 — After scoring on a 1-yard rush in the opening quarter, Sam Cerquera (9 tackles, two TDs total) ended any possible comeback from the Warriors (0-2) with a 63-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Shane O'Connell broke free from the Warrior defense and took home a 73-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Simon, giving the Mustangs a 12-0 halftime lead. John Gallow scored the only touchdown of the game for the Warriors on a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Natick 31, Walpole 7 — Junior wideout Nick Ofodile hauled in five passes for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the No. 12 Redhawks (2-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Plymouth South 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 3 — Jack Ottino’s second-quarter pick-6 set the tone for the Panthers (1-1) as they picked up their first win of the season.

Rockland 20, Cohasset 7 — With the score 7-7 in the fourth quarter of a run-heavy game, the host Bulldogs (2-0) parlayed a pair of passing plays to string together a two-play, 69-yard drive to pull out the South Shore League win. Making his first start, junior quarterback Cullen Rogers connected on a 40-yard throw to classmate Hunter Wardwell, who stepped around his defender and into the end zone. Wardwell also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Rogers in the second quarter to open the scoring.

Shawsheen 49, Chelsea 6 — Sophomore Dylan Timmons and junior Diondre Turner combined 270-plus yards rushing and five touchdowns for the host Rams (2-0). Timmons had scoring runs of 57, 26, and 23 yards, along with his 128-yard total on seven carries. Turner (10 rushes, 146 yards) scored on 72- and 2-yard runs. Josiah Martinez added a 70-yard kick return score and Conor Rooney returned an interception 75 yards for 6 points. Joshua Sosa-Garcia had the lone score for the Red Devils (0-1), running it in from 3 yards out in the third quarter.

Stoughton 47, Medford 6 — Christopher Ais scored three times, including a 32-yard run to open the scoring, for the Black Knights (2-0).

Tewksbury 32, Needham 6 — Shane Aylward took his third consecutive score of the night to the house with an 85-yard kickoff return for the Redmen in Needham.

Watertown 43, Arlington Catholic 6 — Mason Andrade led off the scoring with a 90-yard kickoff return and tacked on scoring runs of 32 and 37 yards for the Raiders (2-0).

Wayland 23, Hopkinton 20 — Harrison Kiesman’s 35-yard third-quarter field goal was the difference for the Warriors (1-0) in their win over the visiting Hillies (0-1). Jaison Tucker led Wayland with 109 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and Mason Bolivar had 76 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts.

Wellesley 34, East Bridgewater 7 — Matt Maiona passed for 207 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards and a score for the visiting Raiders (2-0). On defense, Anthony Perez had a touchdown reception and picked off two passes.

Woburn 17, Wilmington 8 — David Langlois scored from 2 and 4 yards out to lift the Tanners (1-0).

The Diman at Case game in Swansea was not played after the visiting Tigers exercised their right to forfeit based on concerns of the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus that has become prevalent across Massachusetts. Conversations to adjust the game time were held between the two superintendents. But the town of Swansea has not been marked in the critical zone for EEE, so the game time was not changed from a 7 p.m. kick.

“We’re disappointed but we’ll take this time to get healthy and focus on preparing for next week’s game against Bourne,” said Case coach Anthony Palladino. The Cardinals beat Tri-County in their opener, scoring the final four touchdowns in a 28-14 victory.

