The game followed a day of reflection, during which the hosts honored first-responders and the families of 9/11 victims Mark Bavis and John Cahill, both CM grads.

Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said that’s what his offense showed Friday night on a fourth-quarter drive that helped secure a 35-20 nonleague victory for the top-ranked Knights over visiting St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

The matchup initially looked like a runaway before the Pioneers gained their footing.

“We talked about putting the game away,” DiBiaso said after his Knights raced to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. “We’ve got to sustain it for four quarters.”

CM (2-0) looked primed to enter the locker room with a cozy four-score lead before St. John’s blocked a punt. The Pioneers (0-1) made their way into the end zone two plays later when Antonio Stakley snared a 4-yard touchdown catch from Colin Schofield.

Though the Pioneers were never able to pull closer than 14 points, they entered the red zone with a chance to make it a one-score game on two occasions, only for Zach Mitchell to arrive on the scene with a pair of picks.

Mitchell’s second interception came in the end zone with 5:51 left in the fourth quarter. CM got back to basics on offense, demonstrating the aforementioned fortitude and guts in picking up four first downs to ice the game.

Darrius LeClair (106 yards on 17 carries) scored on rushes of 12 and 4 yards in the first half, in addition to picking up the game’s final first down with a 6-yard rush on third and 5.

“When we’re in our groove, we’re rolling,” LeClair said. “Our offensive line is going good, we can throw the ball, we can do everything.”

CM quarterback Barrett Pratt threw for a pair of touchdowns, including a 48-yarder to Owen McGowan on his first dropback of the game and a 27-yard pass to Daniel Lopes in the second quarter. Shiloh White had the Knights’ lone touchdown in the second half, a 3-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter.

Alison Crowther, the mother of Welles Crowther — the “man in the red bandana” who died rescuing more than 10 people from the World Trade Center on 9/11 — spoke to students at CM in the morning. Red bandanas were hung around the campus in Crowther’s memory.

“It was very nice, very touching,” DiBiaso said. “We had a nice day of school. I’m very proud of the kids and the way they reacted, there was a lot of pressure on them tonight and they came up big.”

