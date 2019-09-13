The junior accounted for 143 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns for the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide.

With both traditional powerhouses looking to avoid a 0-2 start, it was the Crimson Tide, behind Tyrese Baptiste, who turned the page with a 27-21 victory over the Hawks.

EVERETT – A different Everett team was present on the field Friday night against Xaverian.

“Last week is last week. You can’t win them all,” said Everett coach Theluxon Pierre. “This is a young team so I am proud of the way they got together. Any team would have packed it in until the end of the season after a loss like that, but they came together.”

Advertisement

The No. 11 Hawks made a game of it late. Sophomore quarterback Michael Berluti dropped in a 6-yard touchdown pass to Noah Gentry with 6:17 remaining to close the gap to 21-14.

A three-and-out forced by the Xaverian defense gave the Hawks a chance to tie, but Berluti’s third-down heave was intercepted by junior John Smith-Howell.

Baptiste put the icing on the game three plays later with a 63-yard touchdown run.

Xaverian came out quick to start the game. A long opening kickoff return by senior Justin Wenstrom gave the Hawks the ball at Everett’s 35. Three plays later, sophomore Joe Kelcourse punched it in from 4 yards out.

But that was all the Tide allowed for the next 41 minutes.

Junior quarterback Duke Doherty (109 rushing yards) tied the score at 7 with a 38-yard touchdown run late in the first, and Baptiste took a punt return 74 yards to paydirt with 6:45 left in the half to give Everett a lead it never surrendered.

Senior Clarence Jules gave the Tide more comfort on the scoreboard with a 63-yard sprint down the sideline that pushed the advantage out to 21-7 early in the third.

Advertisement

Karl Capen can be reached at karl.capen@globe.com.