Boston resident and Brewster Academy junior Terrence Clarke, one of the top high school basketball prospects in the country announced Saturday his commitment to play for the University of Kentucky.
At a ceremony held at the Vine Street Community Center in Roxbury, Clarke’s coach, Maurice Smith, his trainer, Brandon Ball, and the head of Expressions Elite, Todd Quarles, gave speeches congratulating Clarke on his achievements, as well as wishing him well at the next level.
Afterwards, Clarke thanked his family, talked about his journey growing up in Boston, and thanked the city for coming. He played a highlight video, produced by Bleacher Report, that accompanied his decision to attend Kentucky.
