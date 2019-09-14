The Wellesley High senior captain is a freestyle force when she’s in the pool — she finished second in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at the MIAA Division 2 state meet last fall. She was also a member of the runner-up 200 and 400 free relay teams.

Nellie Thompson just wants to swim again.

(This is the first in a series in which the Globe profiles a varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.)

A ruptured eardrum forced Thompson out of the water in March, and her recovery will last a few weeks longer.

“Swimming’s always been there for me when I’ve had a bad day,” Thompson said. “It’s always been an outlet for me.”

Now, the rest of the Wellesley girls can give their captain a lift. Back-to-back South champions, the Raiders have finished second to Reading in each of the past two state meets. With 10 seniors on the roster, redemption in the state final is a real possibility.

“There are so many things you can’t control in how you place,” said coach Jennifer Dutton. “We have a lot of seniors and they would like to leave their mark in the state meet, but we just don’t know.”

Here are five things to know about Wellesley girls’ swimming:

New digs — Everyone loves a new facility, and the Raiders are relishing their new quarters. After years of practicing at the Babson College pool, Wellesley swimming has moved its headquarters to the Boston Sports Institute, a 130,000-square-foot, multi-sport facility that opened this summer. The facility features two hockey rinks, a turf field, and of course, a pool. The change of scenery is great on the eyes, but it has an added benefit for scheduling. Thompson says the Raiders used to have practices starting as late as 8 p.m. Now, the Raiders are at a more comfortable afternoon slot.

Wellesley’s Molly Jordan in the pool during Thursday’s practice. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Leading ladies — This year’s 10 seniors have plenty of experience.

Last season, there were only three seniors on the roster, and two were sidelined with mononucleosis part way through the season. The juniors were thrust into the spotlight — and bonded.

“Our class just works together so well. We all offer different things,” Thompson said. “Whether it’s friend issues or issues with a teacher, or difficulties with a car pool.”

In addition to Thompson and distance specialist Molly Jordan, keep an eye out for senior captain Keleyia Rochelle, who posted four top-10 finishes at the 2018 state meet.

“It’s bittersweet because this is really a great group of girls and they kind of tug at your heart a little bit,” Dutton said.

In addition to the seniors, look for juniors Lil Ross and Gracie Meisner and sophomore Iris Xia to make an impact.

Making their debut — The Raiders are welcoming 11 new athletes this season — a mix of freshmen and swimmers competing for the first time.

“We haven’t had this big a class in a few years,” Dutton said. “A lot of freshmen haven’t seen a high school meet.”

Prior to Friday’s home meet against Walpole, Dutton said she prepared a script for her newcomers — just to help them understand the logistics and timing of a high school swim meet.

Dual divers — Wellesley’s diving coach, Ruth Clifford, is also the diving coach at Needham High; so the Raiders and Rockets practice together.

“The girls from the two teams have a great dynamic and lots of camaraderie,” Clifford said.

Clifford — who dived at Colby College — has an inexperienced but talented crop of divers. Juniors Bliss Vernon and Megan Gillooly both competed at states last year, and seniors Sofia Puopolo and Lilly Patneaude look to have strong years. All will work to replace the production of Globe All-Scholastic diver Emma Petrovich, who is now competing at UMass Amherst.

True dedication — Jordan wakes up at 5 a.m. to get to school every day. She commutes fromMendon with her mother, Maureen, a fourth grade teacher in the Wellesley school system.

Despite the long days — made slightly better by earlier practice times at the new facility — Jordan has enjoyed success in the pool. She finished in the top six of the 200 individual medley and 500 free at the state meet last season.

Jordan’s hard work and commitment follow in line with one of Dutton’s mottos; something that helps the Raiders keep things in perspective on difficult days.

“Swimming is something you get to do,” Jordan said, echoing her coach. “It’s a privilege.”

Rochelle, left, and Jordan talked with their teammates during Thursday’s practice. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)