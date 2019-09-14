In his first varsity start, sophomore quarterback Ayden Pereira started red hot and never cooled off, pacing the third-ranked Raiders to a 52-42 victory in a shootout against the defending Division 3 state champions.

An extra week of preseason preparation paid off big for Central Catholic when the Raiders opened their season Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

Central Catholic sophomore quarterback Ayden Pereira was cool under pressure in his debut against Springfield Central.

“I didn’t doubt it,” Pereira said when asked if he thought he could perform this way in his debut.

“I know I’ve been putting in a lot of work in the offseason, this team has been putting in a lot of work, I knew we were good for a big day.”

Pereira completed 14-of-18 passes for 279 yards and three touchdowns — connecting on his first eight pass attempts to seven different receivers — and ran 13 times for 86 yards and three TDs to help the Raiders (1-0) score on four of their first five possessions.

Springfield Central (1-1) used the deep ball to counter, as freshman quarterback William Watson found Shamall Collins for a 32-yard scoring strike and hit Kevin Key on bombs of 58 and 43 yards to bring his team within 28-20 by halftime.

But nothing would slow Central Catholic and Pereira, who led three more scoring drives to open the second half.

“The offense was awesome,” said Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “We were playing good defense early and then [Springfield Central] got us back on our heels.”

“They kind of took the game over, but that drive to start the second half was the key to the game. Coming out of the half we said this is going to be a big character test, we’ll see how the kids respond, and they did.”

Pereira made several clutch plays with his feet, including a nifty escaping act before resetting himself and throwing a 42-yard strike to Mark Ciccarelli for a touchdown to make it 42-26 after three quarters.

After converting on 4th and short, Pereira throws another perfect ball for a 42-yard TD Pass to Mark Ciccarelli.

Then the Auburn, N.H., resident capped his performance with a clutch 25-yard pass to Jermaine Wiggins Jr. for the junior tight end’s first career touchdown reception.

“To be honest, [Pereira] has been the least of my worries,” said Adamopoulos. “We have a lot of confidence in Ayden and he loves football. Nothing he did today surprised me, as crazy as that sounds. He made big plays and he didn’t get rattled at all.”

St. John’s Prep 34, Haverhill 14 — James Guys scored four touchdowns for the Eagles in a decisive stretch of 27 unanswered points to help break a 7-7 first-quarter tie.

Hingham 18, Abington 10— Zach Kelleher and Owen O’Brien each scored a rushing touchdown as the Harbormen blanked the Green Wave in a nonleague matchup.

Barnstable 44, Braintree 0 — Colin Marczely opened the scoring with a first-quarter, 64-yard burst and Eugene Jordan (88 yards on five carries) and Brian Frieh (154 yards on 11 carries) scored twice each as the 10th-ranked Red Raiders rolled to their second victory of the season.

Bishop Fenwick 34, Hamilton-Wenham 7 — Junior Tucker Destino scored on runs of 25 and 14 yards in the second half as the No. 15 Crusaders (2-0) closed the game with 22 unanswered points, capped by Jake Connolly’s 60-yard pick-six on the final play of the game.

Burlington 30, Lawrence 22 — Senior quarterback Khyle Pena threw a touchdown pass and rushed for three more, including a 10-yard scoring run with just over two minutes to play to seal the win for the visiting Red Devils (1-0) at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium. ‘‘We just beat a Division 1 program, a tough, physical team,’’ said Burlington coach Dan MacKay, ‘‘I thought we played our hearts out and played very well considering it’s the first game.’’

Concord-Carlisle 21, Oliver Ames 20 — Christian Gemelli had rushing touchdowns from 49 and 5 yards out while kicking all three extra points for the Patriots, the last of which wound up being the difference in the nonleague win over the Tigers.

Greater New Bedford 57, Fairhaven 0 — Sheldon Clark scored twice on touchdown runs of 20 and 15 yards to set the tone in an explosive 30-point first quarter for the Bears (2-0). Ethan Almeida and Heiser Cacho also scored twice while Colin Wildrick ran back a blocked punt for a score and was 7 of 8 on point-afters. Collectively, the Bears defense allowed just one first down, their third of the season.

Holliston 48, Bishop Feehan 14 — Mitch Gimblett hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Matt Arvanitis in the first quarter and had an 85-yard pick-six in the second quarter to help the Panthers (1-0) take down the Shamrocks (0-2). Arvanitis tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another in the win.

Methuen 47, Malden Catholic 14 — Senior QB Connor Bryant accounted for four touchdowns, tossing 32- and 11-yard scoring strikes while converting short runs of 6 and 4 yards for the Rangers (1-0). Zac Bergeron was on the receiving end of the 11-yard toss as well as returning a punt 58 yards for a TD.

Newton North 33, Waltham 0 — Senior QB Andrew Landry posted a 133.1 passer rating (12 of 21 passing, 221 yards, four touchdowns) and added a score on the ground to lead the Tigers (1-0) to their first win of the season.

Weston 7, Triton 6 — Jack Noonan (61 yards passing) had the lone score on the day for the Wildcats (2-0), a 3-yard run in the second quarter, followed by Hayden Zeller’s PAT. The Vikings (0-2) responded with an 8-yard touchdown run from Kyle Odoy in the third quarter, but a missed extra point attempt following the score was the difference in the game. Connor Lehman rushed for 116 yards.

Winchester 23, Newton South 6 — Tommy Degnan connected on TD passes to Jimmy Gibbons and Henry Kraft in the second quarter and Jakob Flores returned a punt 34 yards for a score in the fourth quarter for the Sachems (2-0).

Boys’ soccer

BC High 6, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Osa Owens scored twice and sophomore Ryan Parks netted his first varsity goal for the Eagles (1-1) in the Catholic Conference win.

Belmont Hill 3, Phillips Andover 0 — Belmont Hill (2-0) struck for all three goals in the second half, starting with Matthew Goncalves (his third of the season), then Caleb Sheldrick and Mateen Reyes.

‘‘It was a slow first half,’’ coach Jorge Montoya said, ‘‘but we really turned it on in the second.’’

Billerica 2, Woburn 1 — Gachau Kabuga and Jonathan Bragg connected for the host Indians in the nonleague victory.

Greater New Bedford 4, Dartmouth 2 — Dominek Borden netted a goal and an assist for the Bears (4-1).

Newton North 3, Revere 0 — The Nielsen brothers, Matt (2 goals) and Andrew (1 goal), teamed up for all three goals for the eighth-ranked Tigers (2-1-1).

Rivers 3, Kimball Union 2 — In a rematch of last fall’s NEPSAC semifinals, Colgate-commit Aiden Dadock scored twice in the first half to give the Red Wings (1-0) a lead that that they would not relinquish.

Weymouth 2, Sandwich 0 — Dylan Kelley scored the decisive goal and Matt Fuller earned the shutout in net for the Wildcats (3-1).

Hingham 4, Nantucket 3 — Senior captain Blake Murphy scored the winning goal with 5 minutes left to cap off a come from behind victory and help keep the Harbormen (5-0-1) unbeaten.

Archbishop Williams 1, Catholic Memorial 0 — Senior captain Conor Dolan lifted the Bishops (1-2) with the lone goal of the day, coming with 10 minutes left in the game. Freshman goalkeeper Nate Morris had five saves in his first career shutout.

Girls’ soccer

Somerset Berkley 5, Durfee 1 — Alyssa Cheetham (2 goals), Ashlyn Aguiar (1 goal, 4 assists), and Brooke Sullivan (2 goals) pushed the Raiders to a 4-1 season record.

Field hockey

Tabor 7, Choate 0 — Freshman Kayla McGaffigan netted yet another hat trick for the Seawolves, and junior Pia Serowik bolstered the scoring with two goals.

Apponequet 2, Middleborough 0 — Juniors Amelia Blake and Victoria Harte scored for the Lakers (2-1-1).

Oliver Ames 2, West Bridgewater 0 — Haley Gilman and Cassie Gennis scored for OA.

Somerset Berkley 5, Cohasset 0 — Cami Crook scored three times and had two assists for the top-ranked Raiders (4-0).

Durfee 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Abbey Strollo scored the lone goal for the Hilltoppers (3-1), assisted by Abbie Bustin. Goalie Kailey Hutchinson tallied nine saves to earn her first shutout.

Boys’ cross-country

Middlesex 20, Lawrence Academy 43 —Senior Caleb Cartner’s time of 17:59 (5K) paced his team and was good for second overall in a win for the Zebras.

Girls’ cross-country

Middlesex 15, Lawrence Academy 50 — Senior Gabby Walsh finished first with a time of 21:47 (5K) en route to a Zebra’s victory.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com.