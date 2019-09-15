Central Catholic's sophomore quarterback Ayden Pereira stood tall in the pocket amid heavy pressure in his varsity debut for the Red Raiders in a 52-42 victory over Springfield Central.

Tyrese Baptiste, Everett — When Everett needed a play most, the junior wide receiver delivered one by returning a punt 74 yards for a touchdown in a 27-21 win over rival Xaverian. Baptiste added three rushes for 69 yards and another score in the victory.

Devonte Medley, Brockton — The 5-foot-9 junior quarterback threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 104 yards in a 48-40 loss at Lynn Classical.

Zach Mitchell, Catholic Memorial — The junior defensive back and wide receiver recorded two interceptions in a 35-20 victory over St. John’s Shrewsbury, including a pick in the end zone to seal the win for the top-ranked Knights.

Ayden Pereira, Central Catholic — It was a masterful debut for the sophomore quarterback from New Hampshire, as Pereira completed 14 of his first 16 pass attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns, adding 86 rushing yards and three more scores on the ground to pace the Raiders in a 52-42 win over Springfield Central.

Division 2

Griffin Brown, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior wideout was able to secure a diving catch on a two-point conversion try that gave the Warriors a 21-20 victory over Reading Friday night. Brown added two touchdown receptions of 16 and 5 yards, respectfully, in the first half to lead the L-S offense.

Brian Frieh, Barnstable — The 5-foot-7 senior running back racked up 154 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries Saturday afternoon as the Red Raiders charged through Braintree, 44-0.

Cincere Gill, Mansfield — Despite facing one of the country’s top high school programs in Cincinnati’s La Salle, the junior running back rushed for 192 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries to keep the Hornets in the game.

Nick Ofodile, Natick — On only five receptions the junior wide receiver was able to make a lasting impact on the Redhawks 31-7 Bay State Conference win against Walpole. Ofodile tallied 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Rebels had no answer for him.

Division 3

Christopher and Christian Ais, Stoughton — The twins were all over the field for the Black Knights in a 47-6 runaway win over Medford, combining for three total touchdowns. Christopher had rushing touchdowns of 41 and 7 yards, compiling 115 yards on the ground, while Christian had a 37-yard receiving score and 27 more yards rushing. Christopher contributed eight tackles and two sacks on defense for Stoughton at linebacker, and Christian helped shut down the Mustangs passing attack in the secondary.

Tyler Callahan, Arlington — The senior quarterback scampered for 210 yards and six touchdowns, and completed all five of his pass attempts for 121 yards in a 48-18 romp over Cambridge.

Daniel Gisonno, Lynn Classical — In helping the Rams bounce back from a season-opening loss vs. Catholic Memorial, the senior quarterback scored five touchdowns for Classical — throwing for three TDs and rushing for two more — in a 48-40 shootout win vs. Brockton. The senior rushed for 197 yards and threw for 132 on 14-for-20 passing.

Division 4

Ben Lofstrom, Silver Lake — Behind the junior Lofstrom’s five touchdown passes, the Lakers cruised, 31-13, in a season-opening win over North Quincy.

Jack Ottino, Plymouth South — The senior linebacker’s pick-6 in the second quarter gave the defensive-minded Panthers the lead and helped them pull away for a 14-3 win over Dighton-Rehoboth.

Josh Robertson, Marblehead — Playing in his first varsity game, the sophomore quarterback finished 9 of 13 with 122 yards and three passing touchdowns, helping the Magicians earn a statement win and snap North Andover’s state-leading 13-game win streak.

Liam Regan, Milton — The senior wideout started hot, hauling in 79 and 28-yard touchdown passes in the first quarter and sparking the No. 19 Wildcats (2-0) to a 33-22 road victory against Framingham.

Division 5

Mason Andrade, Watertown — The sophomore opened the season with an 89-yard kickoff return and added two 32-yard rushing touchdowns to pace the Raiders in a 43-6 win over Arlington Catholic.

Brendan Jones, Bedford — The senior hauled in nine catches for 121 yards in the Buccaneers 33-30 overtime win against Saugus. Four of his catches were touchdown passes from classmate Greg Cormier.

Zack Palmer, Swampscott — Palmer had an unorthodox touchdown trifecta in the Big Blue’s 33-30 loss to Lynn English. He returned a first-quarter kickoff 90 yards for a score, had a 75-yard fumble return in the third quarter, and ran back an 85-yard punt return in the fourth quarter.

Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth — Accounting for more than 500 yards of offense, the senior was 18 for 29 passing with 346 yards and four touchdowns — 13 of which went to junior Geoffrey Jamiel. Pawlina added 10 carries for 156 yards and two more scores in a heartbreaking 43-42 defeat to Marshfield.

Division 6

Jackson Cote, Old Rochester — In a 33-27 OT-thriller over Dartmouth, the senior scored three rushing touchdowns of 12, 21, and 5 yards including the tying score in the third quarter and the winner in overtime.

Diondre Turner and Dylan Timmons, Shawsheen Tech — The Rams’ two-headed rushing attack combined for 274 yards and five touchdowns in their 49-6 pummeling of Chelsea. Turner, a junior, led the way with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries while Timmons, a sophomore, needed just seven carries to rush for 128 yards and three scores.

Colin Wildrick, Greater New Bedford — The senior kicker was near perfect on point after attempts as he converted 7-of-8 tries in the Bears’ 57-0 win over Fairhaven. To help get all the scoring started, Wildrick also scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Division 7

Nathan Clarke, Seekonk — The junior wide receiver made big plays all game, tallying 120 yards and one touchdown on just 6 catches for the Warriors (2-0) in a 35-19 win over Southeastern.

Kerlen Jeanty, O’Bryant — The junior running back paced the Tigers (1-0) by scoring four touchdowns (3 rushing, 1 passing), including three in the first of a 28-12 season-opening victory over Boston Latin. Jeanty’s 39-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter gave the Tigers insurance.

Neil Sanders, Archbishop Williams — The senior quarterback was a dual-threat for the Bishops (2-0), throwing for 111 yards and a touchdown, and adding two rushing touchdowns in a 43-8 drubbing of Pembroke.

Jack Vinitsky, Mashpee — After trailing early against Nantucket (0-2), the junior back helped the Falcons (1-0) settle in, rushing for three touchdowns in a dominating 38-8 season opening win.

Division 8

Sam Cerqueira, Minuteman — The junior captain was everywhere for the Mustangs, breaking into the end zone on a goal-line carry and returning a fumble 63 yards for a touchdown to earn a 20-6 non-league win over Matignon.

Aamir Johnson, East Boston — Johnson was a force on the ground, rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries, adding a two-point conversion in a 30-6 non-league win over Cathedral.

Gabriel Perez and Haidar Bdaiwi, Lynn Tech — The dynamic backfield couldn’t be stopped in the Tigers’ 34-28 Commonwealth Athletic Conference win over Nashoba Valley. The pair combined for 216 yards on just 35 carries, while Perez found the end zone three times.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.