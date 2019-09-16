Though Braintree surrendered a goal to the Dragons, the overall result was the same, as the Wamps cruised to a 5-1 home win.

Duxbury, however, was a measuring stick for the Wamps.

Entering Monday’s matchup against 19th-ranked Duxbury, the Braintree field hockey team had not allowed a goal in its 3-0 start, outscoring its foes, 16-0.

“We know that we can do it,” said Braintree coach Amanda Scully. “Now we’ve done it against one of our toughest opponents that we see every season, so we know that we can keep that scoring rate up. This game proved that to me.”

Senior forward Delia Lee scored two goals, Providence College-bound senior forward Ally DeCoste added two, and senior midfielder Abby Holland chipped in one. After Duxbury senior captain Abby Krahmer delivered two minutes in, the Wamps responded by scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half to seize a 3-1 lead headed into the break. Braintree cruised from there.

After losing in the first round of the Division 1 South tournament each of the last three seasons, the feeling among the Wamps is that this year has a chance to be different.

“This is the best season we’ve had in the last four years, since I’ve been here,” Lee said. “There’s so much talent throughout the field.”

Lee has been a catalyst thus far, scoring 10 of the team’s 21 goals. She’s also an ice hockey standout in the winter, but for now, her focus is on leading the Wamps into unchartered territory.

Scully is amazed by Lee’s productivity, though she made it clear she’s not doing it alone.

“Her aggressiveness, her direction, her goal sense, unbelievable,” Scully said. “But it’s contagious this season.”

Franklin 7, Mansfield 2 — Senior Hannah Richardson recorded her first career hat trick for the host Panthers (4-0).

Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Junior Sophia Brindisi scored four goals for the host Warriors (2-0-1).

Medfield 1, Dedham 0 — Sophomore Sophie Donner scored the winner, propelling the visiting Warriors (1-2-1) to their first win of the season.

Methuen 6, Haverhill 0 — Claudia Crowe and Piper Hugus each scored twice to lead the visiting Rangers (2-0-2) to the MVC win.

Needham 1, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Junior Grace Kelley scored the lone goal for the Rockets (3-0) in the first half of the nonleague matchup.

Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2 — Junior Haley Gilman scored a pair of goals off the left post and the Tigers (3-1) held off a late rally to secure the Hockomock League win.

Rivers 5, Worcester Academy 0 — Senior Brooke Nelson scored a hat trick for the Red Wings.

Sandwich 3, Monomoy 1 — Sophomore Lily Tobin and senior Kylee Quinn each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Knights.

Wakefield 6, Peabody 1 — Senior captain Annabella Forziati poured in four goals for the Warriors.

Wellesley 5, Waltham 0 — Junior Lauren Mingolelli had two goals and an assist for the Raiders.

Weston 3, Westford 1 — Junior Lily Heslam scored two goals to lead the Wildcats.

Westwood 6, Ursuline 2 — Junior Abby Crowley had two goals and two assists for the Wolverines.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 3, Old Rochester 1 — Senior Mike Magalhaes scored two goals to lead the Lakers.

Bourne 4, Wareham 0 — Senior goal keeper Wyatt Ream posted his fourth shutout in six games for the Canalmen (2-2-2).

Carver 3, Mashpee 2 — Junior Mike Sawicki had two goals and an assist for the Crusaders.

Case 2, Fairhaven 1 — Nicholas McMahon and Ethan Lopes scored for the host Cardinals (3-1).

Franklin 1, Mansfield 0 — Sophomore Terry O’Neil’s goal in the 10th minute was all the Panthers (2-1-2) needed to fight off the Hornets (1-3).

Lowell Catholic 3, Matignon 2 — Liam Fisher (2 goals) and Brian Byun paced the Crusaders (1-1-2) to the Catholic Central Small win.

New Mission 10, Cathedral 0 — Sophomore Justin DaCosta had a hat trick for the Titans.

Newburyport 2, Manchester Essex 2 — Freshman Will Aquaviva recorded a goal and an assist for the host Clippers (2-0-3).

North Reading 3, Ipswich 0 — Freshman Josh Stanieich netted a hat trick for his first career varsity goals, guiding the host Hornets (4-1) to the Cape Ann League victory.

Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2 — Juniors Anthony DaCosta, Kevin Louhis, and Jimmy Keane scored for the host Tigers (4-0).

Pentucket 2, Georgetown 0 — Senior Ben Attwood scored his first varsity goal for the Sachems (3-1-1) in the 15th minute.

St. John’s Prep 2, Central Catholic 0 — With five saves, junior Eoghan Daly and senior John Godwin combined for the shutout and Gabe Najim and Garrison Jorge scored the goals for the top-ranked Eagles (4-0-1).

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth North 1 — Junior Peyton Collins had a goal and an assist to lead the visiting Panthers (2-2).

Xaverian 1, Brockton 0 — Senior forward Tommy Scarlata netted the winner in the 42nd minute for the visiting Hawks (2-1-3).

Boys’ golf

Beaver Country Day 5, Bancroft 1 — Match was played at Stow Acres Country Club.

Bishop Fenwick 175, Archbishop Williams 163 — Jake Murphy (34 points) and Nick Muzi (30) paced the Crusaders to the Catholic Central win at Braintree Municipal.

Lexington 42.5, Burlington 29.5 — Match was played at the Country Club of Billerica.

North Reading 132, Malden Catholic 113 — Junior captain Nick Shea was a medalist for the Hornets (2-4) as he scored a career-high 32 points against the Lancers at Hill View Country Club in North Reading.

Northeast 120, Nashoba Valley Tech 55 — Junior Paul Morrissey shot two birdies and totaled 31 points. The match was played at Chelmsford Country Club.

Somerville 55, Revere 17 — Match was played at Cedar Glen Golf Course in Saugus.

Girls’ soccer

Amesbury 1, Masconomet 0 — McKenna Hallinan scored the lone goal as Alli Napoli made 28 saves to preserve the shutout and help the Indians knock off the 12th-ranked Chieftains, Masco’s first regular-season loss in 41 games.

Bishop Stang 11, Bishop Connolly 0 — Lily Shields (4 goals) and Taylor Oliveira (3 goals) powered the host Spartans (3-1).

Cardinal Spellman 3, St. Marys 1 — Junior forward Alyssa McColl scored two goals for the Cardinals.

Hull 5, Abington 1 — Senior captain Lauren Anastos scored two goals and added an assist for the Pirates.

King Philip 7, Taunton 0 — Senior captain Makayla Griffin scored once and assisted twice in the win for the 16th-ranked Warriors (5-0).

Lynnfield 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Senior Anna Maria Ferrante scored the winner on a penalty kick in the 60th minute for the visiting Pioneers (2-2-1).

Mansfield 1, Franklin 0 — Sarah Sacco scored the Hornets’ (3-1) goal in the 22nd minute, assisted by Katie Miller.

Needham 2, Marshfield 1 — Freshman Caroline Hood netted the winner and assisted on the other goal for the Rockets.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 2, Braintree 0 — Sophomore Olivia Mucci netted both goals for the visiting Cougars (3-1).

Saint Joseph Prep 7, Maimonides 0 — The Phoenix (1-2) earned their first win of the season behind two goals apiece from sophomore Saieah DaSilva and junior Katelyn Botte.

Silver Lake 7, Fontbonne 0 — Seven different players scored for the visiting Lakers (3-1-1).

Somerset Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1 — Karoline Gajewski and Ashlyn Aguiar scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead the host Raiders (5-1-1).

Southeastern 12, Bristol Aggie 1 — Calla Streeter, Maya Hayes, Meaghan Krim, and Cynthia Souto all had two goals for the Hawks.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth North 1 — Erin Wood, Sam Perkins, and Kelsee Wozniak scored in an eight-minute span to power the fourth-ranked Panthers (4-0) to a win.

Girls’ swimming

Chelmsford 89, Melrose 75 — Sophomore Melia Marshall won the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly to lead the Lions.

Girls’ volleyball

Winchester 3, Barnstable 1 — Dasha Smolina had 30 assists, six kills and four aces for the No. 12 Sachems (5-0). Senior Camille Tosques tallied 12 kills and two blocks. ‘‘To win the third set and then even in the fourth set it was tight ... we were able to get a four or five point lead and play consistently down the stretch,’’ Winchester coach John Fleming said.

Brockton 3, New Bedford 2 — Senior Malia Shields had 9 aces, 11 kills, 12 assists, 25 service points and 14 digs for the Boxers in the 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-5 win.

Canton 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior Taylor Harris recorded 17 kills and junior Shannon Malloy added eight for the No. 8 Bulldogs (4-0).

Case 3, Fairhaven 2 — Senior Mickey White had 15 kills for the Cardinals.

East Boston 3, New Mission 0 — Evelyn Ocegueda had two aces for the Jets (2-1).

Greater New Bedford 3, Seekonk 0 — Abigail Reardon had eight kills and Tianna Bulgar chipped in with six digs and eight aces for the Bears (4-2).

Hamilton-Wenham 3, North Reading 0 — Emma Day dished out 15 assists to lead the host Generals (4-1).

Hanover 3, Silver Lake 0 — Bella Craft led the Indians (2-2) with eight kills, three aces, and two blocks.

King Philip 3, Taunton 0 — Senior captain Catherine Waldeck had 11 kills and one block to lead the Warriors.

Lynnfield 3, Masconomet 0 — Melissa Morelli (18 kills, 24 assists, 10 digs) and Sam Lebruska (14 kills, 12 digs) paced the No. 17 Pioneers (5-0).

Norwood 3, Dedham 0 — Sophomore Kimmy Hanoian had 10 kills and 14 digs for the Mustangs.

