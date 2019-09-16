Top performances from EMass. boys’ soccer players in the past week.

Dominic Craig (left) had eight goals in three games for Carver.

Pedro Araujo, Milford — The senior netted five goals in the Scarlet Hawks’ 7-2 drubbing of Sharon and scored the decisive tally in a 2-1 road win over Hockomock League rival King Phillip.

Ryan Baggett, Braintree — The senior captain scored the winner in a pair of one-goal victories for the Wamps (3-0) against Milton, 3-2, and Bridgewater-Raynham, 1-0.

Dominic Craig, Carver — In wins against Abington (6-0), Hull (6-0), and East Bridgewater (4-1) for the high-flying Crusaders, the junior totaled eight goals and four assists.

Mike Magalhaes, Apponequet — The senior continued his torrid start to the season with five goals and two assists, guiding the Lakers (3-0) to a pair of wins over Dighton-Rehoboth and Fairhaven.

Advertisement

Ben Oberg, Framingham — A senior keeper, Oberg recorded a seven-save shutout in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over 14th-ranked Newton North and saved a pair of penalty kicks in the final 10 minutes to preserve a 1-1 tie with fifth-ranked Wellesley on Thursday.

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.