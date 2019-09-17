The Boston International boys’ soccer team took down Tech Boston on Tuesday afternoon thanks to two late second-half goals.
“It was a pretty good game for us for the most part,” Lions’ head coach Wuilito Fernandes said. “We created more chances than they did.”
The first goal came 30 minutes into the second half off a series of passes that ended in the box where junior Abdirahman Mohamed scored a tap-in goal.
The second goal for the Lions occurred with four minutes remaining in the game. Off a throw-in, the ball was played down the line before being crossed into the box, where freshman Amandio Tavares netted the insurance strike.
Advertisement
“We found ourselves getting to the goal more often than they did,” Fernandes said. “It wasn’t until the last 10 minutes where we created more chances.”
The Lions are now on a three-game winning streak after dropping their season opener.
“It means a lot going forward,” Fernandes said. “We had a clean sheet, so we solidified our defense going into the rest of the season.”
To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.