Calliste Brookshire, Silver Lake – The senior captain scored three goals, including the winner in the 76th minute, in a 4-3 victory over Hingham.

Carolina Bettero , Revere – The sophomore scored five goals in a 7-3 Greater Boston League win over Everett.

Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week :

Caroline Hood, Needham – In a 2-1 nonleague win over Marshfield, the freshman scored the winning goal and assisted on the other for Rockets.

Anna Maria Ferrante, Lynnfield – The senior captain scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 60th minute for the Pioneers in their 1-0 victory over Hamilton-Wenham.

Nikki Olson, Ursuline – A junior from Canton, Olson posted a six-save shutout in the Bears’ 2-0 road victory over Austin Prep.

