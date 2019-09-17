That’s what Brookline coach Robert Sprague knew his staff was asking sophomore Juliana Anastopoulos to do this fall in filling the void left by Katherine McElroy , a two-time Globe Division 1 Player of the Year who is now a freshman at Michigan.

Stepping into the shadow of a player who set the program standard can be downright daunting.

Stepping in as a starting keeper is a challenge for any first-year varsity girls’ soccer player.

“I admit I was a little concerned for her being in that position,” Sprague said.

“I wouldn’t want to be the goalie who followed Katherine McElroy. But it hasn’t bothered her. She came in ready to work, as focused as anyone, and that really settles everyone down back there.”

Advertisement

While every position on the pitch is important, protecting the net carries unique responsibilities. Not only is the keeper responsible for keeping the ball out of the goal, she is also charged with directing the defense and being a loud, vocal presence in the back even as an underclassman new to a team chock full of veteran players. That has been the case with Brookline this fall; Anastopoulos plays behind a stellar returning defense of senior Serena Sink, senior Bailey Cohen and junior Lindsey Mahoney.

Serena Sink (right) has helped provide a boost for the Brookline defense. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“Socially, it can be really difficult with high school-age players when they come in and try to lead,” said Sprague, whose defending Division 1 North champions started the season with three straight shutouts.

“They don’t want to come off as bossy and upset the social pecking order that kind of exists. The lines there can be really blurry. We try to tell them all the time that there is no social distinction with them on the field. When they are on the field, they are all the same.”

That detail is something Westford coach Katie Andjus keeps reminding sophomore Kiani Barnard-Pratt, a first-year starter in net.

Advertisement

While the talent is there – as Barnard-Pratt flashed when she rose high to bat a Newton South corner kick out of the top of the net in Westford’s 4-0 victory last Friday – the commanding presence is something that is being developed.

“Confidence tends to be the big thing,” said Andjus, whose team started the season 5-0-1. “Getting them used to the team, being confident, making them realize that you can tell people when to mark up, where to go on defense. You don’t have to be shy just because you are the new goalkeeper. It’s something we have to keep working on. But she has come in super strong doing some really great things for us.”

Medway coach Jason Rojee is experiencing a similar transition this fall as he turns to a pair of freshmen, Callahan Cottone and Shannon Mejia to replace Globe All-Scholastic Samantha Murray, now at Providence College.

“The thing that takes the most time with a new keeper is their relationship with the back line and the lines of communication that start from the back,” Rojee said.

“A keeper is different from field players, because it’s typically the one position that isn’t subbed frequently, so it’s harder to create depth and comfort there. Replacing an All-Scholastic becomes extremely tough in that sense.”

Cottone has done that well early on as the starter. Medway jumped right into the fire of the Tri-Valley League with 1-1-1 record, yielding four goals in three games.

Advertisement

“She had been an absolute blessing so far, and I think she’s just going to continue to grow and get better each game,” Rojee said.

“Having a keeper you trust and can rely on is something we’ve been very fortunate to have for a while now. While you will never replace someone like Samantha Murray, we are blessed to have someone like Callahan pick up that role and give us that comfort for the next four years.”

Corner kicks

■ King Phillip senior captains Avery Snead and Chloe Layne reached the 100 career points in back to back games.

“These two are like hand in glove,” said King Phillip coach Gary Pichel. “Ever since they came on the scene as freshmen, they had an immediate impact on the team.”

King Philip’s Avery Snead reached the 100-point plateau in a recent game against Sharon. Gary Higgins/For The Boston Globe

Snead scored off a feed from Layne on Sept. 6 against Sharon to hit 100. A few days later, Layne, on an assist from Snead, connected against Franklin to reach the milestone.

“They’ve been the top scorers in the Hockomock League for the last two years and they probably will be again this year,” said Pichel.

After a 2-0 loss to Mansfield in the first round of the D1 South bracket in 2018, the Warriors are looking for a bounce back season this fall. They’re already off to a sizzling 6-0 start, having outscored their opponents 28-1.

“We didn’t do as well [last year] and now we’re looking to advance as far as we can this year and Chloe and Avery will be leading the way in the scoring department, that’s for sure,” said Pichel.

Advertisement

■ With its 1-0 Cape Ann victory over Masconomet, Amesbury dealt the Chieftains their first regular season loss since Oct. 26, 2016 — a 2-1 setback against Newburyport — a span covering 41 total games. McKenna Hallinan netted the lone goal and Alli Napoli made 28 saves in goal. In both 2017 and 2018, North Reading earned points against Masco with 1-1 draws, in addition to Lynnfield with a 2-2 tie in 2017.

Games to watch

Wednesday, Hingham at Hanover, 4 p.m. – A Patriot League clash between the fifth-ranked Harborwomen and the No. 13 Indians in Hanover.

Thursday, Wellesley at Brookline, 4 p.m. – In a Bay State Conferenc Carey matchup, the Raiders have the opportunity to hand the top-ranked Warriors their first loss.

Friday, Whitman-Hanson at Silver Lake, 3:30 p.m. – Following their 4-3 win over Hanover last week, the Lakers host No. 3 W-H.

Monday, Notre Dame (Hingham) at King Philip, 4:30 p.m. – A stellar nonleague hookup between No. 8 NDA and ninth-ranked KP.

Tuesday, Newton South at Concord-Carlisle, 3:30 p.m. — In a Dual County League clash, South travels to 500 Walden Street for the first of their two meetings.

Ethan Nash also contributed. Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.