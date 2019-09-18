Lindsey Diomede, Westwood — The sophomore played a role in every Wolverines goal, scoring three and assisting on another in a 4-0 shutout of Medway on Friday. She also scored two goals in a 4-1 win over Hopkinton.

Meghan Bean, Pentucket — The senior captain scored all three goals for the Sachems in a shutout win at Newburyport on Sept. 11, then added two more in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Georgetown.

Top performances from EMass field hockey players in the past week:

Haley Gilman, Oliver Ames — After scoring once in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over West Bridgewater, the junior tallied a pair of goals in a 3-2 Hockomock League victory over Attleborough on Monday.

Advertisement

Alli Kennedy, Watertown — The senior collected two goals apiece in a 3-2 win over Lexington and a 6-0 blanking of Wakefield on Friday. She added two assists Tuesday in a 6-0 win over Melrose.

Delia Lee, Braintree — The senior scored three goals in Friday’s 5-0 win over Ursuline, then added two in a 5-1 win over Duxbury on Monday.

JENNA CICCOTELLI

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaciccotelli.