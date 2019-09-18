|No.
|Rec.
|Last
|1.
|Somerset Berkley
|4-0
|1
|2.
|Andover
|1-0
|2
|3.
|Acton-Boxborough
|3-0
|4
|4.
|Walpole
|2-0
|5
|5.
|Watertown
|4-1
|7
|6.
|Franklin
|4-0
|9
|7.
|Masconomet
|4-0-2
|3
|8.
|Danvers
|4-0
|15
|9.
|Belmont
|3-0-1
|—
|10.
|Lexington
|3-1-1
|8
|11.
|Winchester
|4-1
|6
|12.
|Braintree
|4-0
|—
|13.
|Westwood
|5-0
|—
|14.
|Manchester Essex
|4-0-1
|11
|15.
|Sandwich
|4-0
|13
|16.
|Norwell
|5-0
|—
|17.
|Central Catholic
|1-1-1
|10
|18.
|Pembroke
|4-1-1
|—
|19.
|King Philip
|2-1-1
|14
|20.
|Cohasset
|3-1-1
|16