And she knows all too well, as do the girls on her team and the fans in the town who are rallying around the Patriots, that a Revere field hockey team has not reached the postseason tournament in 31 years.

Third-year head coach Briana Scata , an alum of the program (Class of 2011), believes no Revere team has ever been undefeated through six games.

For the past two years, it’s taken the Revere field hockey team an entire season to collect five wins. This season, the Patriots (5-0-1) needed just two weeks.

“I just said to the team, ‘You know, you are living out a lot of people’s dreams right now. So many girls played and were really into the sport and really loved it and never got that success that you guys are getting, ” Scata said. “‘You guys need to continue to play hard, because so many people are watching you. You’re doing things that we could never do.’”

Leading the way is senior Katie O’Donnell, whose eight goals this season are a team high and career-best. O’Donnell, who also plays basketball and softball, scored four goals in a 4-1 defeat of Greater Boston League rival Malden last week, picking up the first hat trick in a single half for the Patriots.

“When I took over the team three years ago, I bumped her up to varsity, because I saw that she had potential,” Scata said. “She’s really just picked it up so fast, and she’s exceeding expectations all the time. She is just out there, making decisions, making choices, and just reacting faster than anybody.”

Briana Scata can lead Revere field hockey to its’ first postseason berth in 31 years. Mark Lorenz/The Boston Globe

With a few days off between games, O’Donnell spoke to the Globe

Q: What was the start to your field hockey career like, and how did that set the stage for where you’re at now?

We never had a middle school program or anything. We always ran some clinics, but there’s really nothing much before freshman year. I joined with the intent of pretty much doing it to keep in shape for another sport.

My freshman year and even before then, our program was not where it is now. But my sophomore year, we got a new coach [Scata], and the program really started to turn around. We haven’t made tournament in 31 years and our record is starting to look really good.

What’s it like to know that you’re setting the standard for the next generation of Revere field hockey?

It really makes me proud. As a captain, my senior year, we were able to turn this program around. We’re setting such a high expectation, a new level of what the program could be. Nobody in Revere ever thought that field hockey would be such a successful sport.

Any moment this year that stands out, where you knew this team was special?

Oh, yeah. This summer, we had easily 20 to 25 girls of our 31-man team down at the field every captains’ practice, really trying. They all really want to make the season special. And coming from coach [Scata], as well, and how much she saw in this team from the beginning of the year.

We knew there was something there.

As a captain, is there one message or philosophy that you always try to relay to your teammates?

No matter what happens on the field, if we play a bad corner, bad goal, anything, we just have to make up for it and not let it get to the best of us.

And we cannot fight. That’s what always was the issue. We just had no connection. This season, we do team bonding every week. We practice as a whole program, together, not JV over there. Everything we do, we do together.

Senior Katie O'Donnell says this Revere team has a great connection. Mark Lorenz/The Boston Globe

Who has influenced you the most, on the field or off?

Probably my coach Briana Scata. She’s the one that tells me every day how confident I look, how different I’ve been since last year, the decisiveness that I’ve gained. That really just makes me feel a lot better about myself.

The inevitable question, since you’re a senior – any plans in place for next year?

I’m still thinking. I’m looking into some of the schools in [Washington] D.C, [to study] criminal justice and minor in forensics. I’d like to play field hockey in college.

Every season, Revere hosts an alumni game. When alumni come back for this year’s game [on October 12], they’re going to be seeing a different team than what they might be used to. How does it feel to represent Revere in a new way?

I’ve had so many of the alumni texting me, texting the team, and saying how happy they are for our program as it is and how well it’s turned around and how excited they are to come back.

I’m so excited for the alumni game, because we’re able to show what we really are as a program and what we’ve really turned around.

Free hits

■ In a tight 1-0 defeat of Hockomock League opponent Taunton Wednesday, 18-year Foxborough coach Melissa Bordieri earned her 200th win.

Congratulations to @mbodes19 on her 200th win today as the FHS Field Hockey Coach!! 🎉 🏑 #fieldhockey #gowarriors pic.twitter.com/x7ojxxuCEg — Foxborough Warriors (@FoxboroWarrior) September 11, 2019

■ Two Lynnfield seniors picked up hat tricks last week to lead the Pioneers to their second and third wins of the season. Olivia Ventre tallied three during Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Triton, and Lily Rothwell followed suit Friday in a 5-1 win against Rockport.

■ Tewksbury co-captain Tori Schille earned a perfect score on the math portion of her SAT test. The senior also played on the Methuen/Tewksbury Division 1 state champion hockey team.

■ Danvers defeated Northeastern Conference rival Beverly for the first time since 2016 Monday. Sophomore Grace Brinkley and senior Maddie Butler tallied for the unbeaten Falcons (5-0) in the 2-0 shutout.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 8 Danvers at Swampscott, 4 p.m. — The undefeated Falcons (4-0) travel to face the other top team in the Northeastern Conference — Swampscott is 4-2 – for the first time this season.

Saturday, No. 3 Acton-Boxborough at No. 10 Lexington 10 a.m. — A nonleague clash featuring a pair of top 10 teams.

Tuesday, North Attleborough at No. 6 Franklin, 3:45 p.m. — Early Hockomock League bragging rights are on the line as the leaders of the Kelley-Rex (Franklin) and Davenport (North Attleborough) divisions face off for the only time this year.

Tuesday, No. 16 Norwell at No. 20 Cohasset, 4 p.m. — The South Shore League’s two representatives in the Globe Top 20 will meet for the first time this season.

Wednesday, No. 15 Sandwich at Dennis-Yarmouth, 3:30 p.m. — The host Dolphins just slipped out of the Globe rankings this week. A chance to get back in is a second motivation for this contest against Cape & Islands leader Sandwich.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jennaciccotelli.