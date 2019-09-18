‘‘We needed some young people to step up and they did,’’ said Cohasset coach Jim Willis. ‘‘Our depth really showed up.’’

Swartwood tucked around an edge of defenders and fired a shot just inside the near-post.

In a rematch of last year’s Division 4 South final, junior striker Whit Swartwood netted the winner with 18 minutes left, lifting the 16th-ranked Cohasset boys’ soccer team to a pivotal 2-1 South Shore League win over host Carver on Wednesday.

Senior captain Kyle Osborne left the game for the Skippers (5-0-1) with an injury in the first half. However, Jack Elliot stepped up and delivered a free-kick goal in the 22nd minute.

Advertisement

Carver tied the match 1-1 late in the first half on a goal from dynamic striker Dominic Craig.

But the Skippers defense shut the door from there, limiting a Crusader attack that was averaging four goals per game to just one. Cohasset also beat Carver 2-1 in the sectional final last year.

‘‘We have two very good center backs in Ben Smith and Ian Appleby and we contained them the best we could,’’ said Willis.

BC High 3, Catholic Memorial 1 — Senior midfielder Tomas Trejo scored twice in the second half to lead the Eagles.

Belmont Hill 4, Phillips Exeter 0 — Cornell-bound Matthew Goncalves netted a hat trick to lead the hosts (3-0).

Bishop Fenwick 6, St. Marys 0 — Sean Kern and Ryan Noci netted two goals apiece for the Cougars (3-1) in the Catholic Central win.

Blue Hills 3, Tri-County 2 — Sophomore Jake Butler had a hand in all of the Warriors scores, netting a pair of goals and adding an assist for the visitors.

Greater New Bedford 6, Bourne 1 — Dominek Borden netted a pair of goals for the Bears (5-1).

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Georgetown 0 — Jack Tilzey had a pair of goals for the Generals (2-4).

Advertisement

Hingham 4, Hanover 1 — Senior captain James Durkin scored twice to lead the No. 18 Harbormen (6-0-2) over the Indians (2-4-1).

Matignon 7, Cristo Rey 1 — Senior Cam Corsino bagged a hat trick as the Warriors improved to 4-1.

Medford 2, Somerville 0 — Senior France Memues netted a goal and an assist to power the host Mustangs (3-1-1) to the Greater Boston League win.

Pembroke 3, Plymouth North 1 — Junior Luke Saia scored a hat trick for the host Titans (3-2-1).

Pomfret 1, St. Mark’s 0 — Sophomore Frederick Coulibaly netted the winner in the 63rd minute for the visiting Griffins (1-1).

Triton 1, North Reading 0 — MarkAnthony Glickman was perfect between the sticks and Ben Smith’s first-half goal gave the Vikings the win.

West Bridgewater 4, Bishop Connolly 2 — The Wildcats (6-0) stayed undefeated behind a pair of goals from Joe LaRosa.

Wilmington 1, Burlington 0 — Senior Ryan Clarke netted the lone goal a minute before halftime, lifting the Wildcats (1-4) to their first win of the season.

Boys’ cross-country

Bridgewater-Raynham 26, New Bedford 30 — Jack Pereira completed the 3-mile course in 16:34 to earn top honors, but host B-R prevailed.

Dover-Sherborn 24, Norton 32 — Senior Oliver Fried’s time of 17:25 (3.1 miles) was good for first place for the Raiders.

Duxbury 23, Hingham 33 — Friend Weiler placed first, completing 2.98-mile course 16:30 for the Dragons (1-1).

Hopkinton 22, Westwood 36 — The Hillers (2-0) topped outran the Wolverines (1-1) behind a 15:15 finish from Alex Brown over the 3-mile course.

Advertisement

Ipswich 24, Amesbury 31 — Senior captain Jack DeMarco finished in first place with a 16:28 time at Crane’s Beach.

Medway 24, Millis 31 — Senior Ethan Fennyery registered a runner-up finish, completing the 2.95-mile course in 17:51 as the Mustangs legged out their first win.

Weymouth 15, Braintree 50 — Senior Jake Connolly crossed the finish line first, covering the 2.8-mile course at Wampatuck State Park in 14 minutes, 44 seconds, pacing the host Wildcats (2-1) to a sweep over Braintree and Natick (23-32).

Girls’ cross-country

Central Catholic 15, Lawrence 50 — Kelsey Seaman paced the Raiders to the MVC win at the Lawrence Reservoir, running the 3.0-mile course in 21:03.

Hingham 27, Duxbury 28 — Pria Parker finished in first place with a time of 19:01 (2.98 miles) in a win for the Harbormen.

Hopkinton 22, Westwood 34 — Senior Schuyler Gooley paced the competition with a first-place time of 18:04 over three miles for the victorious Hillers.

Medway 20, Millis 45 — Sophomore Erin Shipos legged out a second-place finish, covering the 2.95-mile course in 22:08 for the victorious Mustangs.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Feehan 0 — Sophomore Grace Morey converted a feed from Arianna Costello five minutes into the second half for the lone goal, lifting the Crusaders (5-0) to their fifth straight win.

Central Catholic 2, Andover 2 — Maddie DiPietro recorded a goal and an assist for Central (1-1-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference tie against the second-ranked Golden Warriors (1-0-1).

Advertisement

Dexter Southfield 3, Berwick 0 — Freshmen Emma Verhoest and Brigit Durbin, along with sophomore Liza DiCaprio, each scored to lead Dexter (1-2) to their first win.

Fairhaven 2, Case 1 — Kyleigh Williams and Sydney Gallagher had a goal and an assist for the host Blue Devils (2-4).

Falmouth 1, Barnstable 0 — A goal from Katie Shanahan was all the Clippers needed for the Cape & Islands League win.

Methuen 4, Dracut 1 — Claudia Crowe (2 goals) and Piper Hugus (3 assists) led the visiting Rangers (3-0-2) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Norwood 5, Hopkinton 2 — Junior forwards Maggie Curran and Molly Mannering each scored two goals to lead the Mustangs (5-1) over the Hillers (3-2-1).

Sandwich 2, Nauset 0 — Paige Hawkins found the net both times for the Blue Knights.

Somerset Berkley 12, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Lucas Crook (101 career goals) and Cami Crook each recorded hat tricks for the top-ranked Raiders (5-0).

Westwood 5, Medfield 0 — The Wolverines extend their winning streak to six games behind a goal and two assists from senior captain Elizabeth Watson.

Boys’ golf

Apponequet 139, Somerset Berkley 109 — Junior Ryan Dandrea netted 28 points at Swansea Country Club to keep the Lakers undefeated.

Archbishop Williams 176, Matignon 56 — Junior Jake LaMonica carded a 1-under par 35 at Braintree Municipal Golf Course for the host Bishops (4-1).

Hingham 235, Marshfield 246 — Shan Syed shot a 1-under par 35 at South Shore Country Club to help keep the Harbormen (6-0) undefeated.

Advertisement

Medfield 235, Norwood 264 — Sophomore Henry Reilly carded a 1-under-par 35 at Norwood Country Club for the visiting Warriors (5-3).

Plymouth South 261, Hanover 272 — Jimmy Rojewski shot a 5-over 41 at Waverly Oaks to lead the Panthers.

St. Marys 171, Bishop Fenwick 163 — Aidan Emmerich shot an even-par 36 in the Catholic Central win for the hosts Spartans.

Wellesley 112, Milton 99 — Michael Thorbjornsen led the the Raiders once again, shooting an even-par 36 at Milton Hoosic Club.

Westwood 252, Hopkinton 268 — Junior Griffin Hunter shot 3-over-par 38 at Norfolk Golf Club to lead the Wolverines (8-0) over the Hillers (6-1) in a clash of Tri-Valley League unbeatens.

Winchester 44, Wakefield 28 — Trevor Lopez fired a 1-under-par 35, punctuated by an eagle, at Thomson CC for the Sachems (6-0).

Girls’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 6, Arlington Catholic 0 — Junior forward Carly Akoury (2 goals) led the Bishops (3-2).

Austin Prep 5, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Freshman keeper Maggie Warner earned his first varsity win for the Cougars (4-1), with sophomore Catherine Gallagher (2 goals, assist) and senior Dani Rich (goal, assist) leading the attack.

Bancroft 6, Stoneleigh-Burnham 1 — The Bulldogs (1-1-1) earned their first win behind a hat trick from junior forward Maya Gaines.

Bishop Feehan 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 1 — Thanks to a pair of goals from Francesca Yanchuk, the 17th-ranked Shamrocks upset the No. 8 Cougars.

Blue Hills 2, Tri-County 2 — Freshman Emily Lehane and sophomore Bella Prisco scored for the host Warriors (2-1-2).

Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Fairhaven 1 — Sophomore Carleigh Hall netted both goals to lead the host Falcons (5-1).

Fontbonne 6, South Shore Christian 0 — Senior captain Jen Hegarty scored a hat trick and added an assist for the host Ducks (2-3).

Hamilton-Wenham 1, Georgetown 0 — Maddy Rostad took a pass from Maddy Rivers and fired a shot off the crossbar and in, lifting the visiting Generals (2-2-2) to a Cape Ann League win.

North Reading 1, Triton 0 — Maddie DiNapoli scored the lone goal at 74:22, with Alyssa Prusik assisting, for the Hornets. Julia Thorstad had 13 saves in net.

Norwell 5, Middleborough 1 — Kristi Vierra scored a hat trick as the Clippers improve to 3-2-1.

Rivers 2, Worcester Academy 0 — Senior Rylee Glennon scored both goals for the host Red Wings (1-1-0).

Silver Lake 2, Scituate 0 — Sophomore Emma Hudson’s second straight shutout led the way as the Lakers (4-1-1) blanked the Sailors (4-2).

Southeastern 2, Bristol-Plymouth 1 — Junior Maya Hayes scored the decisive goal in the second half for the Hawks (4-1).

Tabor 3, Governor’s Academy 0 — Freshman forward Bella Garces (2 goals) led the Seawolves (2-0) over the Govs (0-2).

Ursuline 5, Maimonides 0 — Junior Kelly Cheevers scored three times for the Bears (5-1).

West Bridgewater 5, Bishop Connolly 1 — Arianna Georgantas recorded her second consecutive hat trick for the Wildcats.

Girls’ swimming

Chelmsford 98, North Andover 85 — Junior captain Laura Latham won both the 50- yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly in a win for the Lions.

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Methuen 2 — Tallying 14 kills, 9 digs, 4 blocks and 4 aces, senior middle hitter Sophia Martinez led the Warriors (3-2) over the Rangers (4-3).

Billerica 3, Dracut 0 — Brooke Larson had six kills and two blocks for the Indians.

Case 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — The host Cardinals (5-1) were led by junior Alyssa Storm (29 assists) and senior Jayden Dias (10 kills).

East Boston 3, Brighton 0 — Sophomore Luisa Sanchez led the game with 25 service points in the Boston City League win.

Fairhaven 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Lacey Freitas (7 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs) and Sarah DeSousa (7 kills, 4 aces, 4 digs) led the way for the visiting Blue Devils (3-4).

Greater New Bedford 3, Bourne 0 — Abby Reardon (15 kills) and Kylee Caetano (27 assists) led the host Bears (4-2).

Hopkinton 3, Norwood 0 — Senior Angie Grabmeier (15 assists, 5 digs, 5 kills, 5 aces) powered the sixth-ranked Hillers (5-0).

King Philip 3, Canton 2 — Senior Taylor Harris put up 19 kills, 11 digs and 2 aces for the Bulldogs, who were dealt their first loss of the season to visiting KP.

Lynnfield 3, North Andover 0 — Melissa Morelli had 20 assists and eight kills for the visiting Pioneers (6-0)

Melrose 3, Stoneham 0 — Senior Emma Randolph registered 12 kills for the unbeaten Red Raiders (5-0).

Middleborough 3, Randolph 0 — Mari Dowler and Sam Crowley each had nine kills for the Sachems (2-2).

Oliver Ames 3, Foxborough 0 — Seniors Jordyn Vella (5 kills, 3 blocks) and Allie Kemp (23 assists) guided the Tigers to the Hockomock League victory.

Plymouth North 3, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Senior outside hitter Sarah Burt tallied 13 kills and six aces for the Eagles (4-2).

Plymouth South 3, Scituate 0 — Senior captain Mila Manic recorded 13 kills and six aces to pace the host Panthers (4-2).

Proctor 4, Kimball Union 2 — Caroline Coyne netted two goals and goalie Maeve Corcoran made 11 saves in the season opener for the Hornets (1-0).

Somerville 3, Medford 2 — The Highlanders pick up their first win of the season thanks to six kills and 15 aces from Nevalee Hawkins.

Triton 3, Pentucket 0 — Sophomore outside hitter Mia Berardino (13 kills, 10 digs) led the Vikings (2-4) to a win.

Winchester 3, Reading 0 — Junior captain Tia Fiorentino tallied 14 digs, 11 service points and 3 kills to lead the Sachems (6-0) over the Rockets (3-3).

Woburn 3, Arlington 1 — Junior Jamie Bordonado racked up 28 digs in the win.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.