‘‘We anticipated this game vs. Walpole and our team rose to the challenge, playing extremely well,’’ Braintree coach Amanda Scully said.

After breaking the program’s career record for goals earlier in the Bay State Conference match, the senior supplied the game-tying goal for the No. 12 Wamps with a little more than two minutes left in regulation to secure a 2-2 stalemate against the No. 4 Porkers at Braintree High.

Delia Lee made each of her goals count for the Braintree field hockey team Thursday afternoon.

The goals were the 51st and 52nd of Lee’s career for the Wamps (4-0-1, 2-0-1 BSC), with classmate Ally DeCoste assisting on each tally.

Braintree junior goalie Hannah Jackle turned aside six shots from Walpole (3-0-1, 3-0-1) for her third shutout of the season.

The draw was believed to be the first point the Wamps have earned against the Porkers since 1973.

Hanover 5, Pembroke 1 — Juniors Clare Connolly and Anna Tedeschi had two goals apiece for the Indians (4-1, 3-1) in a Patriot League win over the Titans (2-2-1, 2-1-1).

Hingham 2, Duxbury 1 — Katherine McNally and Morgan Jefford scored for the Harborwomen, with Brynn Golden assisting on each strike in a Patriot League win over the Dragons.

Masconomet 4, Pentucket 0 — Senior Mak Graves connected four times for the seventh-ranked Chieftains (5-0-2, 5-0-1) in a Cape Ann League victory over the Sachems.

Natick 3, Newton North 0 — Victoria Norchi had two goals and an assist for the Redhawks (3-2).

Watertown 7, Burlington 0 — Junior Christina Zouein scored two goals for the visiting Raiders.

Winchester 4, Arlington 2 — Senior Issy Brissette netted a hat trick and assisted on the other goal by junior Alessia Nigro in a Middlesex League win for the Sachems (5-1).

Boys’ golf

BC High 220, Malden Catholic 262 — Senior Jack O’Donnell shot a 1-under 33 at Mount Hood Golf Course in Melrose for the Eagles (1-4).

Brookline 106, Saugus 33 — Sophomore Griffen Lev shot a 1-over par 36 at Putterham Meadows Golf Club for the Warriors.

Burlington 38, Woburn 34 — Sophomore Ricky Sheppard was the low man for the Red Devils, shooting a 5-over 39 at Woburn Country Club.

Framingham 96, Braintree 95 — Junior Trey Connolly shot a 3-over 39 for the Flyers (4-2-1) at Framingham Country Club.

Hingham 236, Scituate 269 — Luke McDonald shot a 3-under-par 34 and teammate Shan Syeds followed with a 35 for the unbeaten Harbormen (7-0) at Widows Walk Golf Course.

Old Colony 8, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Brady Weglowski (41) and partner Brian Kuketz, along with the pairing of Lucas Correia/Cole Letendre took all three points in their matches for the Cougars (4-3).

Old Rochester 123, Dighton-Rehoboth 112 — The Bulldogs stayed unbeaten thanks to a 28-point outing by Markus Pierre.

St. Johns Prep 220, North Andover 242 — Robbie Forti (ever-par 35), Oliver Hermann (36),and Alex Landry (36) led the Eagles (7-0) to the win at Kernwood Country Club.

Wellesley 307, Needham 316 — Drew Cohen shot a 2-under 34 and Michael Thorbjornsen shot a 1-under 35 for the Raiders (8-0) at Nehoiden Golf Club.

Weymouth 55, Brockton 53 — Senior Rocco DiFazio led the way for the Wildcats, scoring 12 points highlighted by an eagle on the par 4, 160-yard ninth hole at Weathervane Golf Course.

Boys’ soccer

Barnstable 4, Sandwich 2 — Alan Ives scored twice in the second half for the Red Raiders, including the game winner in the 46th minute in a Cape & Islands League win over the Blue Knights.

Billerica 3, Methuen 0 — Steve Harris, Joao Dasilvanteo, and Jonathan Bragg scored for the Indians in the MVC win.

East Boston 6, Brighton 2 — Senior captain Roberto Dubon netted four first-half goals and assisted on another as the Jets (3-1) cruised to a six-goal cushion in the first half.

Falmouth 5, Nantucket 4 — Junior Nathan Chbarbi scored the winning goal for the Clippers (1-4) with 20 minutes remaining.

Framingham 4, Waltham 0 — Senior Ben Oberg recorded his third consecutive shutout for the Flyers (4-0-1).

Holliston 6, Westwood 2 — Aiden McEachern scored his first varsity goal for the Panthers (4-2).

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Cambridge 0 — Senior Joe Akisik found the back of the net twice for the third-ranked Warriors (6-0) in a Dual County League triumph over the Falcons.

Oliver Ames 2, Foxborough 0 — Kevin Louhis and Anthony DaCosta scored for the Tigers (5-0), which blanked the Warriors behind a shutout from netminder Drew Nickla in a Hockomock League contest.

Walpole 1, Braintree 0 — Senior Dan Colbert’s strike with 12 minutes left was enough to secure the first win of the season for the Rebels in a Bay State Conference matchup vs. the Wamps.

Girls’ soccer

Needham 2, Weymouth 2 — In a Bay State Conference matchup, sophomore Riley Grable scored two goals, including the equalizer 15 minutes into the second half as the visiting Wildcats (4-1-2) earned the draw against Needham (3-1-1) at Cricket Field.

Grable’s first came off a corner and the second on a shot from the right side of the 18-yard box that slipped through the goalie’s hands. Both tallies for the Rockets came from freshmen.

Caroline Hood outran Weymouth defenders from the midfield to the goal en route to her score while Lydia Pirner scored on a header.

“We’re young and quality games like this are going to give us great experience,” said Needham coach Carl Tarabelli.

Beverly 5, Gloucester 0 — Senior captain Cassie Jones recorded a hat trick for the Panthers in Northeastern Conference win over the Fishermen.

Brookline 1, Wellesley 0 — Senior forward Maya Leschly scored the lone goal for the top-ranked Warriors (3-0-1) in the first half.

Falmouth 5, Nantucket 0 — Ari Silvia found the net four times in a win for the Clippers.

Holliston 4, Westwood 0 — Sophomore Mia Luisi scored twice for the Panthers (5-0) and while junior Megan Putvinski and senior Sidney Brucato added single tallies in the blanking of the Wolverines in Tri-Valley League play.

Lincoln-Sudbury 6, Cambridge 0 — Maggie Jandl scored twice for the Warriors (2-1-3) in a Dual County League triumph over the Falcons.

Mansfield 1, Milford 1 — Senior captain Kerrin Sears gave the host Hornets the lead early, but they conceded in the second half to draw at home.

Wahconah 2, Mt. Greylock 0 — Maria Gamberoni scored and assisted in a win for the Warriors.

Westford 2, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior Brooke Ditcham’s game-winner in the second half helped the 12th-ranked Grey Ghosts (5-0-1) nip the 11th-ranked Patriots (2-1) in a Dual County League matchup.

Girls’ swimming

Ursuline 92, Boston Latin 83 — Chloe Wukitch, an 8th grader, clocked in at 5:52 in the 500-yard freestyle for the Bears.

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Falmouth 0 — Caroline Kiehnau had 10 kills for the Red Raiders (4-2).

Bishop Stang 3, Coyle & Cassidy 0 — Kiera Ackah had 25 assists, five digs, and an ace for the Spartans (4-3).

Latin Academy 3, Charlestown 0 — Madyson Rand recorded 13 aces and three kills and Maren Dougherty added 10 more aces in a clean sweep for the Dragons over the Townies in Boston City League play.

Needham 3, Weymouth 0 — Karen Nie recorded six aces and eight kills for the No. 10 Rockets (5-0).

Newton North 3, Natick 1 — Tessa Lanfear had 14 kills and 22 assists for the top-ranked Tigers (4-0).

Old Colony 3, Norfolk Aggie 0 — Kat Kirby and six kills and six aces for the Cougars (4-1) in a Mayflower League win over the Aggies.

Westford 3, Cambridge 0 — Sophomore outside hitter Jordan Kraus had 10 kills and three aces for the Grey Ghosts (4-2).

Ethan Nash reported from Needham. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.