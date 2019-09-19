Angie Grabmeier , Hopkinton — In wins over Barnstable (3-1) and Norwood (3-0), the senior tallied 17 kills, 7 aces, 18 digs, 36 assists, a block, and served at 95.1 percent for the 5-0 Hillers.

Kelly Joyce, Burlington — The senior has a team-leading 75 kills, racking up 51 last week in wins over Reading (20 kills), Wayland (14), and Wilmington (51). Joyce also had six aces, three blocks, and 45 digs.

Melissa Morelli, Lynnfield — A senior rightside hitter, she has at least 10 kills in five of the Pioneers’ six matches. She registered 10 against North Reading, 18 against Reading, and 17 against Masconomet in three 3-0 wins. She also had a total of five aces, two blocks, 26 digs, and 49 assists in those three matches.

Advertisement

Lindsay Oliveira, Dartmouth — The senior outside hitter registered 33 kills in wins over Brockton, Sandwich, and Bridgewater-Raynham to go along with eight aces, and two blocks. She hit .310 over those three matches.

Catherine Waldeck, King Philip — The Warriors went 3-0 against North Attleborough, Taunton, and Canton thanks to strong offensive performances from the senior middle hitter. In three matches, she collected up 33 kills in 11 sets (3.3 per set) and hit .446.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.