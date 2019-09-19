A few coaches can reach milestones in Week 3 of the MIAA season. With a career record of 315-78-1 over 37 seasons at St. Patrick’s, Weston, Everett, and now Catholic Memorial, John DiBiaso sits one win away from tying the late Brockton coach Armond Colombo as the second winningest coach in state history. The momentous win may be tough to come by with defending Division 3 state champion Springfield Central paying a visit to CM Friday night.

Dan Buron, in his 27th season as coach at Bridgewater-Raynham, is two victories away from reaching the 200-win mark for his career. Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis and Wakefield coach John Rafferty are both seeking their 100th career win this Friday. On Saturday, Cardinal Spellman coach Ron St. George (268-134-5 over 39 seasons) will look to move into a tie for 11th place on the leaderboard of the state’s winningest coaches.