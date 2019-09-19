A few coaches can reach milestones in Week 3 of the MIAA season. With a career record of 315-78-1 over 37 seasons at St. Patrick’s, Weston, Everett, and now Catholic Memorial, John DiBiaso sits one win away from tying the late Brockton coach Armond Colombo as the second winningest coach in state history. The momentous win may be tough to come by with defending Division 3 state champion Springfield Central paying a visit to CM Friday night.
Dan Buron, in his 27th season as coach at Bridgewater-Raynham, is two victories away from reaching the 200-win mark for his career. Greater Lawrence coach Tony Sarkis and Wakefield coach John Rafferty are both seeking their 100th career win this Friday. On Saturday, Cardinal Spellman coach Ron St. George (268-134-5 over 39 seasons) will look to move into a tie for 11th place on the leaderboard of the state’s winningest coaches.
Governor’s Academy at St. Sebastian’s: The Independent School Legague season kicks off Saturday and St. Sebastian’s will play its first game under new coach Dan Burke (’97), a 17-year assistant to the retired Bob Souza. The Arrows will be led by quarterback Shane O’Leary. Pick: Governor’s Academy.
Natick at Brockton: The Boxers wound up on the wrong side of a 48-40 shootout at Lynn Classical last week, while Natick has rolled through its first two games by a combined 63-7 differential. Pick: Brockton.
Springfield Central at Catholic Memorial: The Knights have looked like the best team in EMass, but will they maintain their torrid pace against a Western Mass power? Central impressed in a blowout win over Everett and a close loss at Central Catholic. Pick: CM.
Duxbury at Scituate: The Sailors own the longest winning streak (12 games) in EMass., adding even more motivation for an 0-2 Duxbury squad to score a big road win over a rival. Pick: Scituate.
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic: The Eagles dominated Central in the Division 1 North final last year, but the Raiders have reloaded and are capable of exacting some revenge at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence Saturday. Pick: Central Catholic.
