Each time she approached the ball off a set from junior Eva Haralabatos , Randolph repeated the same motion with ease. Two steps, and then a slight jump with her arms swinging to propel her as high as possible. Her right arm goes up, making square contact with the ball, and in a flash, the ball hit the floor.

A 5-foot-11-inch senior outside hitter on the Melrose girls’ volleyball team, Randolph notched 12 kills in the Red Raiders’ 3-0 Middlesex League win over Stoneham on Wednesday.

Randolph has a team-leading 71 kills, 20 ahead of fellow senior outside Erin Torpey for the team lead, but approach to hitting has more substance than style. She doesn’t have a high vertical and her arms don’t gesticulate wildly on the jump or the follow-through. The power is there, but it’s refined, controlled with precision attacks.

Melrose's Emma Randolph (center), Erin Torpey (No. 10), and teammate Eva Haralabatos celebrate after a point during a recent match against Stoneham. Mark Lorenz/The Boston Globe

Randolph’s commitment to repetition, like that of many of the top outside hitters in the state, is what helps separate her from the pack.

“When it comes to your best hitters, they can adjust to any ball that comes to them,” Dartmouth coach Rachel Lassey said.

Lassey, who has Dartmouth off to a 6-0 start, said there’s more to an elite hitter than just a powerful swing. She broke down the characteristics of a top hitter into four categories — timing, footwork, jumping ability, and explosiveness.

Jumping ability and explosiveness aren’t things that can be taught, only improved in concert with the other two. But for players who don’t have big verticals, like Randolph and Torpey, the proper timing and footwork, which leads to solid contact with the ball, can make them difficult to defend.

“Timing is everything and just kind of getting used to the sets,” Lassey said. “If somebody’s got good timing, that’s going to make or break a good hitter.”

Randolph said she is still working on getting her outside hit consistent.

“I have to keep transitioning all the way off the court and swinging my arms all the way back every single time because that’s how you get high up in the air,” she said.

When a hitter’s hits are consistent, however, coaches know to keep setting them. They can tell when their top attacker will have a strong match early, almost how like a basketball coach knows if their top shooter will go off for 25, 30, 40 points.

“When they get going, we go to them,” Melrose coach Scott Celli said. “We don’t let up on the outsides, but the thing is . . . they beg for the ball. They want the ball and I think that’s a good thing. One of the keys of them being good, solid outside hitters is that they want the ball at any moment, whether it’s up 20-2 or at 24-23.

“Especially with Emma. Early on, you know if she’s going to get 15 or 20 kills.”

Melrose's Erin Torpey celebrates after a point during a recent match against Stoneham. Mark Lorenz/The Boston Globe

Torpey, on the other hand, has the same characteristics and abilities her teammate does, but she’s a couple inches shorter than Randolph. What she lacks in height, she makes up for in excellent court awareness, another trait that comes only with experience and turns good hitters into excellent ones.

“The thing that I’m focusing on is hitting away from people, trying to find certain spots that are more effective,” Torpey said.

“As I go up to hit, sometimes I can see, or as I’m out to approach [the set], I look before I get the set to look and see where the players are in their defense. Also, after the first couple of plays, you can see, oh, they play farther back, or the middle is more open.

“It’s much easier to read a defense as you hit.”

Torpey’s approach to the ball is unique. Hitters are taught to use a three or four-step approach to the ball, almost like a kicker approaching a football. Instead, Torpey approaches the ball, then takes a slight crow hop before swinging.

Hitting a volleyball properly is tougher than it looks.

There are multiple variables that need to be refined over the course of a player’s career to commit the proper technique to muscle memory, and when all are combined through years of experience, the ball will hit the floor more often than not.

Service points

■ When Winchester defeated Barnstable, 3-1, on Monday, it was the second straight setback for the Red Raiders. It’s the first time Barnstable (3-2) have lost more than one regular-season match since 2014. Last Friday, in a 3-1 victory, Hopkinton halted the program’s streak of 48 consecutive regular-season wins dating back to Oct. 4, 2016. Their last regular season loss before these two? Sept. 30, 2016, 3-2 against Newton North.

■ In a division usually dominated by Franklin and King Philip year after year, the Hockomock Kelley-Rex is now a close three-team race between first-place Oliver Ames (6-1, 5-0), second-place King Philip (5-1, 5-1), and third-place Franklin (4-1, 4-1). OA has rattled off six consecutive wins after a season-opening loss to Brockton behind the likes of senior outside hitter Jordan Bosse (56 kills, 20 aces, 49 digs), senior setter Allison Kemp (27 aces, 8.2 assists per set), and strong serving and defense from senior libero Alison Barth (98.1 serving percentage, 148 digs).

■ There will be bragging rights on the line on Monday when Melrose hosts Arlington Catholic at 5:30. AC assistant coach, Ryan Celli, is the son of Melrose coach, Scott Celli. Ryan joined the Cougar staff this season.

Matches to Watch

Friday, Belmont at Winchester, 5:15 p.m. — A matchup between the first and second-place teams in the Middlesex Liberty. Winchester (6-0, 4-0) takes on the Marauders (3-1, 3-1) with its undefeated record on the line.

Friday, Haverhill at Lawrence, 5:30 p.m. — The upstart Hillies are 5-0 and the lead the MVC Division 2, but Lawrence could halt their fast start.

Friday, Arlington at Lexington, 5:30 p.m. — Lexington is off to a 5-1 start and may be a team to watch as the Middlesex League schedule plays out.

Saturday, Reading at Longmeadow, Saturday, 11:30 a.m. — This is a non-league match the Rockets have had on their schedule every year for quite a long time. Longmeadow is one of the premier Division 2 teams in Western Massachusetts, if not the state, and a win for 3-3 Reading would give it some momentum as the second half of the season quickly approaches.

Monday, North Quincy at Quincy, 6 p.m. — Quincy (6-0) leads the Patriot Fisher (4-0) and North Quincy (4-1, 3-1) is second. Always nice when a match between two crosstown rivals has at least a share of first place in the league on the line.

Brandon Chase can be reached at brandon.chase@globe.com.