On Friday afternoon, the eighth-ranked Falcons soared to their sixth straight win, netting a pair of second-half goals for a 2-1 Northeastern Conference victory over visiting Swampscott.

But a 5-3 victory last week over a perennially strong Central Catholic program prompted McGinnity to note, ‘‘I think we have something here.’’

Yes, the 6-0 start for the Danvers field hockey team is a bit of a surprise, acknowledged their coach, Jill McGinnity. ‘‘I knew we had talent, it was just a question of how well the girls played together,’’ said the seventh-year coach.

Junior Jenna Lowd struck first 10:21 into the second half, knocking in a shot from a scrum in front of the net. Eight minutes later, off a corner from Janessa Marchegiani, sophomore Grace Brinkley converted a nice reverse for a 2-0 lead.

Advertisement

‘‘A beautiful shot,’’ said McGinnity, who also lauded her defense, which did not allow a shot in the first half. Swampscott (4-3) turned up the pressure in the second half, but Danvers held on.

Andover 6, Haverhill 0 — Junior midfielder Hanna Medwar tallied two goals and two assists for the Golden Warriors (2-0-1).

Apponequet 4, Seekonk 1 — Junior Hannah Correia scored two goals for the Lakers (3-1-2).

Chelmsford 5, Lowell 0 — Shannon Walsh notched a hat trick for the Lions.

King Philip 2, Attleboro 1 — The No. 19 Warriors (3-2-1) rallied from a goal down after halftime, with senior Sammy Robison scoring at 22:42 and junior Grace Crocker netting the winner five minutes later. Junior Makenzie Manning (six saves) stopped a penalty stroke with six minutes remaining to preserve the win.

North Attleborough 4, Milford 2 — Emma Bailey scored twice for the Rocketeers (5-2).

Norwood 3, Medfield 0 — Senior Allie McDonough collected a hat trick for the Mustangs (6-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Bishop Fenwick 1 — The Cougars (4-0-1) stay undefeated with the win over the Crusaders. Cara Charette turned in a great performance with two goals and two assists to power the offense.

Advertisement

Peabody 3, Marblehead 0 — Amanda Schillinger, Maddie Erskine, and Jane O'Neil scored for the Magicians.

Somerset Berkley 11, Case 0 — Cami Crook totaled five points on four goals and an assist for the No. 1 Raiders (6-0).

Wellesley 3, Brookline 0 — Junior Grace Donahue had a goal and an assist for the Raiders (4-3).

Westwood 4, Ashland 0 — Junior captain Hannah Blomquist (one goal, two assists), junior Abby Crowley (two goals), and sophomore Kendall Blomquist (one goal, one assist) sparked the No. 12 Wolverines (7-0)

Boys’ golf

Bellingham 295, Westwood 252 — The Wolverines (8-0-1) received strong performances from Griffin Hunter and Joey Healy, both of whom shot 3-over-par 39s at New England Country Club.

Boys’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 2, Arlington Catholic 0 — A tightly contested game for 55 minutes, sophomore Adam Stelljes netted the game’s first goal 10 minutes into the second half. The Bishops (3-3) got some insurance from senior Connor Dolan in the 70th minute, and freshman Nate Morris recorded his second career shutout in a five-save performance.

Beaver Country Day 2, Landmark 0 — Freshman Rowan McLear (5 saves) recorded his first career shutout in the win for the Mariners (3-0). BCD received second-half goals 10 minutes apart from Henry Harkins and Steven Ward.

Bishop Fenwick 4, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Sean Kern scored three goals for the Crusaders (4-1).

Advertisement

Braintree 2, Quincy 0 — Senior Ryan Baggett had a goal and an assist for the Wamps (4-2).

Carver 3, Middleborough 1 — Freshman Kevin Ginnetty had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders (5-0).

Hingham 3, Marshfield 1 — Senior Nick Lynch had two goals for the No. 18 Harbormen (7-0-2).

Lowell Catholic 2, Austin Prep 1 — Liam Fisher and Ryan Young scored the goals for the Crusaders (2-1-2) in a nonleague matchup.

Newburyport 4, North Reading 3 — Sophomore Max Gagnon scored two goals for the Clippers (5-0-3).

Peabody 4, St. Marys 2 — Senior Kyle Morfis led the way for the Tanners (3-2) with two goals and an assist.

Pentucket 2, Lynnfield 1 — Junior Erik Dahlgard headed in a corner midway through the second half as the Sachems improved to 5-1-1.

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — The No. 17 Shamrocks (7-0-1) stayed undefeated on the season with a big road win over the Falcons (5-2-0). Francesca Yanchuk scored four times while freshman Gabby Gioni found the back of the net twice to power Bishop Feehan.

Blue Hills 4, Mt. Alvernia 2 — Freshman Emily Lehane scored a hat trick for the Warriors (3-1-2).

Hull 8, South Shore Christian 0 — Senior Lauren Anastos scored a hat trick for the Pirates (3-0).

Lynnfield 2, Pentucket 1 — Emily Goguen scored the winner with about 20 minutes remaining to lift the Pioneers (4-2-1).

Marshfield 2, Hingham 1 — Bridgette Barrowman scored both goals for the Rams (4-3).

Advertisement

Masconomet 4, Triton 1 — Morgan Bovardi tallied a hat trick to boost the Chieftains.

Stoughton 7, Norwood 2 — Mackenzie Manning amassed four goals and two assists while Shayla Ford tallied a hat trick for the Black Knights.

Sutton 6, Whitinsville Christian 2 — Sarah Beachman couldn’t be stopped, finding the net five times for the Mustangs.

Waltham 3, Somerville 2 — The Hawks (1-6) earned their first win of the year when Jenn Coates scored midway through the second half. Christina LaFauci gave Waltham a 2-0 lead with two goals in the first half.

Girls’ volleyball

Bishop Feehan 3, Seekonk 0 — Senior right side hitter Sofia Troy totaled eight kills and two blocks to lead the Shamrocks (5-1).

Canton 3, Sharon 1 — The Bulldogs improve to 5-1 thanks to 24 kills and 16 digs from senior Taylor Harris.

Case 3, New Bedford 2 — Junior Alyssa Storm had 54 assists, senior Amber Arudda posted 19 kills, and classmate Mickey White added 17 kills for the Cardinals (6-1).

Haverhill 3, Lawrence 1 — Junior Jada Burdier totaled 20 kills to lead the Hillies.

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 — The No. 2 Hillers (6-0) are now 18-1 in sets this season, thanks to senior setter Angie Grabmeier’s 7 kills, 1 block, 4 aces, and 13 assists. Junior Millie Senseney (nine kills, one ace) also contributed for Hopkinton.

King Philip 3, Attleboro 0 — Senior Catherine Waldeck had 14 kills for the Warriors (6-1).

Advertisement

Lowell 3, Dracut 0 — Alana Harris led the way for the Red Raiders (3-4) with 19 assists and two aces.

Lowell Catholic 3, Shawsheen 0 — Senior captain Elizabeth Cullen (24 assists, 6 aces, 3 kills, 5 digs) surpassed 1,000 career assists, the first LC player to reach the milestone.

Oliver Ames 3, Mansfield 1 — Senior Ryley McNeeley racked up a team-high 15 kills for the Tigers.

Triton 3, Georgetown 2 — Sophomore Mia Berardino had 17 service aces and 13 kills for the Vikings (3-4).

Waltham 3, Somerville 0 — The Hawks (2-6) won in straight sets behind the impressive serving of senior Olivia Bourque and junior Vanessa DeMaio, who each had seven aces.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth South 1 — Sophomore Lily Welch led the Panthers with 12 kills and a season-high 12 solo blocks.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.